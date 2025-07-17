Why drug, substance abuse is now a menace in our society

THE launch by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Friday last week, of the High Level Resource Mobilisation Engagement Towards National Drug and Substance Response Programme at the State House was a clear demonstration of Government’s commitment to mitigating and subsequently curbing that national menace through enhanced interventions.

Zimbabwe, like many countries across the globe, is contending with the problem of drug and substance abuse and this initiative was designed to bring every Zimbabwean on board to deal with the challenge.

Two critical issues emerge from that gathering and the national initiative therein.

The issue of drug and substance abuse has seriously ravaged our youth, presenting a dreadful threat to the future of the country. However, there is need to dispel the political narrative that the problem is linked to poverty in the country.

Drug and substance abuse is a serious challenge that is affecting people of all classes in every country across the globe.

Rich and famous celebrities who have openly admitted to using drugs as well as advancements in technology (WhatsApp, X, Facebook), among other issues, have also been cited as ‘influencers’ in the abuse of the same.

When it comes to Zimbabwe, all those factors are conveniently ignored because it should be Government’s fault that we have people who are abusing drugs.

The creation of non-existent linkages with poverty, in order for certain characters in our midst to drive political agendas, renders ongoing efforts to tackle the problem ineffective.

But statistics provided by global agencies are damning and present a devastating picture.

According to a 2023 UN’s Office on Drugs and Crime report on global use of drugs released this year titled ‘World Drug Report 2025’, not only did abuse of drugs increase but it is a phenomenon that has severely affected the whole globe with devastating consequences, with the report stating that ‘the global market continues to break its own records’.

The report contains worrying trends of abuse of drugs, particularly cocaine, globally.

At least 300 million people are using drugs globally, with the problem attributed to organised crime, terrorism and economic crime, among other issues.

Crucially, most drug abuse activities involve huge sums of money, mainly through trafficking and smuggling.

“Most indicators — those for production, seizures and use, and related treatments and deaths — point to 2023 being a record-breaking year for the global market,” reads part of the report.

“Global cocaine seizures also reached a record high in 2023, and increases were reached in all regions. Over the period 2019-2023, there was a 68 percent rise in the quantity of cocaine seized worldwide.

“The number of cocaine users globally has also continued to grow; an estimated 25 million used the drug in 2023, up from 17 million in 2013.”

Ages between 15 and 64 were the most affected by the use of the drug.

Interestingly, global instability, caused by wars in countries like Afghanistan and Syria, have been attributed to increase in illicit flow of drugs globally.

Back home, in January 2023 a local elite school was mired in a damaging drug abuse storm, a clear indicator that this is a problem that is affecting people from all classes and, as such, does not require the politicisation that we have been witnessing in the country.

Ours is a deeply divided country due to interference from outsiders, some of whom are responsible for the influx of drugs in the country.

We must, as a country, agree on interventions that can save current and future generations from disintegration.

Solutions to national problems, such as the drug and substance issue, often times do not require unnecessary bickering or politicisation.

They require hands-on approach from all citizens.

When our own, minus outsiders, step up to contribute in whatever means, they deserve our support as a country and as a people.

“In view of this (the innumerable challenges wrought by drug and substance abuse), my Administration set up the National Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse with a clear direction on adopting a Whole of Government and Society Approach to holistically deal with this challenge,” said President Mnangagwa.

“To date, we continue to score noteworthy successes in the fight against drug and substance abuse. Surveillance activities by stakeholders working with the National Committee have seen peddlers and dealers apprehended and prosecuted across the country.

“Now that the emerging illicit brews, such as tumbwa and musombodhiya, are prohibited by law, while crystal meth (mutoriro or guka) is now properly placed under the Dangerous Drug Act, stiffer penalties should be imposed on offenders.”

This fight, he said, is not a ‘feel good’ exercise, but one that requires the collective effort of all Zimbabweans.

At The Patriot, we have witnessed one of our own, Columbus Mushore, plunging into drug and substance abuse but valiantly fighting and overcoming the challenge and emerging as a mentor to those affected by that challenge.

His has been a spirited fight aimed at defying the odds and the results of his efforts are beginning to manifest across the country.

Together, as a country, we can conquer the challenge and save our youths from disaster.

Let those with ears listen.