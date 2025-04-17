Zim@45: Shared responsibility key to development…iwe neni tine basa/mina lawe silomsebenzi

AS Zimbabweans across the nation celebrate the country’s 45th Independence Anniversary today (Friday, 18th April), one message rings clear: “Iwe neni tine basa — “you and I have work to do”.

This mantra, rooted in the country’s war of liberation, is a call to shared responsibility in nation-building. It’s a reminder that making Zimbabwe great is not the duty of a few but a collective endeavour anchored in history, unity and an unwavering commitment to development.

The essence of this message lies in continuity. While our journey to reclaim our place as the pride of Africa continues, we must up the tempo. The majority of today’s population have no direct links with the struggle for independence. This passing of generations brings a new challenge: preserving and passing on the values, spirit, and goals of the liberation struggle to those who never experienced its agonies first-hand.

This reality is not unique to Zimbabwe. Across the region, liberation movements face a similar task. In neighbouring Mozambique, President Daniel Chapo became the country’s first Head of State born after independence in 1975, signalling a generational shift. Zimbabwe is on that same path. But as the torch passes, our ideological foundations must remain firm. These principles, land equity, shared responsibility and consensual politics, form the basis of our national question and should inform our answers to modern challenges.

The national question, loosely framed, is how Zimbabwe charts a course of development rooted in self-reliance, ownership of resources, and inclusive governance. It’s about ensuring that the people of Zimbabwe, not external forces or internal elites, drive the nation’s development agenda.

Globally, the competition for land and mineral wealth has become more ruthless. Many powerful nations continue to exploit the resources of others under the guise of globalisation. No country has survived politically without a grounded ideology, a deep connection to its history, and ownership of its resources. Zimbabwe’s decision to reclaim land, though painful and costly, was necessary, a sovereign act to restore dignity to its people and realign ownership with the majority.

Our liberation struggle was, at its core, a land question. And even today, our national development must be tied to that enduring principle. Our ideological compass forged in the fires of Chimurenga remains relevant. It must be deployed in all aspects of governance, development and social organization.

That gallant freedom fighter from Chitsa, who fought in Guruve, should be recognised not as a stranger to Mashonaland Central, but as a citizen of Zimbabwe. Likewise, we should rethink the colonial-era names of our provinces, which often sow division rather than unity. Our national identity should reflect unity in diversity, not geographical or tribal segmentation.

The farmer in Honde Valley must till the land with the same purpose and support as the doctor in Bulawayo, the engineer in Harare, or the teacher in Gweru. That is the true meaning of “iwe neni tine basa”. It speaks to collective effort across all professions, all regions, and all classes.

Equally important is protecting our history. Attempts to whitewash colonial Rhodesia as a golden era must be resisted. That narrative is a betrayal of the blood, sweat and tears shed during the liberation struggle. To ensure a prosperous Zimbabwe, every citizen must actively contribute and remain politically conscious. Our liberation was not just a military victory it was a social and economic contract with future generations.

The process of national building requires integrity, honesty and unity of purpose. It requires a politically awakened population that can identify and challenge injustices, resist falsehoods and preserve its heritage. We must question why, in a country with vast mineral wealth, poverty still haunts so many. And we must reject divisive rhetoric that seeks to pit one ethnic group against another.

Some among us have tried to suggest that Ndebele people are better leaders, braver, or more capable than their Shona counterparts. This dangerous narrative undermines national unity. Zimbabwe is a diverse nation — but our strength lies in our collective identity. The country was built on the principles of unity, peace, and development. These values must continue to guide us, even when the road gets tough.

Progress is being made. The recent increase in producer prices announced by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB)is a step in the right direction, offering reward and encouragement for the hardworking Zimbabwean farmer. In mining, too, thousands of citizens have begun to earn sustainable livelihoods from the country’s mineral wealth. These are not isolated successes, but signs of what shared responsibility and equitable resource distribution can achieve.

But the work is far from done. One major gap remains: the untold stories of war veterans. Our history risks fading if the rich narratives of comrades in the bush are not recorded and shared. These are not just war stories; they are the soul of our nation. Without them, future generations may never fully grasp the true price of our freedom.

In celebrating independence, we also recommit to the unfinished task of nation-building. We recommit to making sure that the benefits of Zimbabwe’s vast resources are shared equitably, and that development is driven by the people for the people. The liberation struggle, once fought with guns and grit, now continues in the boardrooms, classrooms, hospitals and farms.

Let us march forward together, bound by history, fuelled by unity, and guided by a shared vision. Let the celebration of independence not be just a ritual, but a recommitment to the principles that birthed our nation.

Making Zimbabwe great is not a slogan. It is a responsibility — yours and mine.

Happy 45th birthday, Zimbabwe!

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

