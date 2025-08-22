Zimbabwe: Looking beyond the horizon

WHEN President Emmerson Mnangagwa coined the phrase ‘Nyika inovakwa, igotongwa, igonamatirwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhu-le-ke-lwe ngabanikazi balo’ little did he know this would cascade beyond Zimbabwe’s borders. As he wound up his successful tenure as Chairman of SADC on Sunday in Madagascar, he found the mantra had also resonated with the people of the entire Southern African region and the African continent as a whole. As he wound up his successful tenure as Chairman of SADC on Sunday in Madagascar, he found the mantra had also resonated with the people of the southern African region and the African continent as a whole.

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina officially assumed the SADC chairmanship with humility and determination. In his speech, he highlighted the achievements of his predecessor, stating: “It is with great honour that I succeed His Excellency Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.” Rajoelina acknowledged that President Mnangagwa held the torch rigorously, leaving behind a strong legacy. He added: “I pledge to wear it with fervour and determination.” His words reflected both gratitude and ambition. Rajoelina promised to continue strengthening SADC for a more prosperous, integrated Southern Africa. He emphasised duty, responsibility, and pride in leading the bloc. Expressing gratitude to fellow leaders, he vowed to uphold the region’s unity and shared goals.

His appreciation for Presdient Mnangagwa highlighted respect and continuity. Rajoelina’s message signalled renewed energy for tackling challenges together. With strong commitment, he aims to build upon President Mnangagwa’s legacy of progress. For the record, President Mnangagwa’s tenure not only reawakened SADC and Africa’s resolve to focus less on politics but more on uplifting the livelihoods of the masses. He presided over a SADC that had inadvertently forgotten to implement some of its stated programmes. For instance, as at December 13 2024 SADC intra-regional trade was pegged at a modest 23 percent. Worse still, the regional bloc was yet to fully utilise the Free Trade Area and the bloc’s industrialisation strategy. Established in August 2008, the SADC Free Trade Area Plan seeks, among other things “. . . to further liberalise intraregional trade in goods and services; ensure efficient production; contribute towards the improvement of the climate for domestic, cross-border and foreign investment; and enhance economic development, diversification and industrialisation of the region”. Currently, only 85 percent of intraregional trade amongst the member-states have attained zero percent duty, SADC further states.

Maximum tariff liberalisation was only achieved in January 2012. But intra-regional trade is expected to rise to at least 30 percent in 2025 courtesy of the outgoing SADC Chairman’s prioritisation of modernisation while embarking on a sustained industrialisation drive. The story would not be complete without mentioning how the SADC Defence Forces Logistics Depot was completed during that tenure. Rewind to the 45th commemorations of Zimbabwe’s Heroes Day. At the national shrine, President Mnangagwa once again consolidated the foundation of what the heroes and heroines of our great nation have built from their excruciating experience of the country’s brutal war of liberation. Zimbabwe’s fight against colonialism has since transformed from a struggle for political independence to a war for the total emancipation of the masses, he said. “We must boldly decide now, that we will not stop at upper middle-income status of Vision 2030. Let us break the ceiling and see beyond the horizon,” said President Mnangagwa.

On the horizon is yet another fight for access to energy for all which he sternly advocated during his tenure. And Zimbabwe has taken the lead in pursuing policies that promote the use of renewable energy. According to an Independent Power Producer (IPP) Procurement Framework adopted by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion that will be unveiled early next year, Government will establish further mechanisms to promote investment in the energy sector.

Among those mechanisms is improving energy security and guaranteeing investments by both local and foreign investors. On December 19 2022, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, unveiled the Government Project Support Implementation Agreement (GPSIA), a Government guarantee which seeks to protect investments, guarantee return on investments (ROI) for investors through competitive tariffs and encourage increased funding for projects in the energy sector.

The GPSIA has three components, namely, Project Development Support Agreement (PDSA) from the ministries of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion as well as Energy and Power Development respectively; Power Purchase Agreement from ZETDC and, lastly, RBZ Undertaking for Foreign Currency Convertibility and Transfer, also known as RBZ Letter of Comfort. In the 2026 IPP Procurement Framework, a consolidation of the GPSIA, Government will establish an environment that is conducive for increased investments and use of renewable energy by local and foreign investors for domestic consumption and exports. Zimbabwe currently generates an estimated 1 500MW against a national demand of 2 200MW. Increased activities in the mining, manufacturing and agriculture sectors will see demand increasing to over 5 000MW by 2030.

As SADC Chairperson, the President vigorously advocated increased investments in the energy sector and Zimbabwe has set the tone with investors from China, India, the US and locally, coming on board with announcements and implementation of the same set to take place. But as the curtain came down on Zimbabwe’s leadership of the bloc on Sunday, echoes of its strategic interventions rang far and loud, beyond the horizon. Sounds of gunfire in the DRC were silenced in line with the AU’s Agenda. The Western-sponsored violence in Mozambique came to a halt. The message of beneficiating the region’s minerals went beyond SADC borders and duly reached all parts of Africa.

The country’s ban on exports of chrome and lithium was embraced by those inclined to the gospel of economic empowerment of the masses which ceased to be ZANU PF propaganda but the reality of our times and those of the future. “The second aspect, which would really again show very foresighted leadership on the part of Zimbabwe, had to do with realising the importance of beneficiating our resources in the region through industrialisation,” said Presidential spokesperson George Charamba. As the country breaks the ceiling and looks beyond the horizon, the masses stand to benefit. Let those with ears listen.