By Kundai Marunya
LOCAL advocates for cultural advancement,
the promotion of traditional
medicine, preservation of cultural, research,
education, advocacy, practice and
development (PROMETRA) have been
working hard to unite Zimbabweans from
different walks of life to come up with a
definition of national interests.
PROMETRA plans to host a symposium
that will unite stakeholders, general
community members from across the
tribal spectrum, traditional and religious
leaders to formulate a plan that defines
and defends national interests.
Their call is mainly focused on addressing
various social problems being faced
in the country including drug abuse, violent
crime, teen pregnancies and mental
health issues, among others, bearing in
mind that it’s every Zimbabwean’s duty to
chart the country in the right course.
Protecting national interests has always
been at the core of President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s development matrix.
Last year while attending the Forum
on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in
Beijing, President Mnangagwa reiterated
to the China Media Group the need to
protect one’s national industry, taking
aim at African media’s failure to tell its
own story, which he said has hindered the
continent’s progress by allowing Western
media to set the agenda and perpetuate
an inferiority complex among Africans.
“The media must anchor itself on the
basis of what is available, the concrete
issues of each respective country, promote
their own country. Make sure you,
the media, give confidence to every child,
every citizen that a country is built by its
own,” he said.
Though the President has always been
pushing for unity in safeguarding the national
interests while advocating the same
for fellow African countries, a collective
understanding of what it is that we stand
for as a country is something we need to
clearly articulate.
Some of these national interests were
introduced to Provincial Ministers and
Government officials at a high-level meeting
recently held at State House.
“The main focus remains centred at the
grassroots level. This meeting gives us the
opportunity to take stock of the progress
made under the Devolution and Decentralisation
Policy, which is a critical cog
of the Second Republic,” said President
Mnangagwa, as quoted by The Herald.
“Increased momentum towards
achieving our goals requires leaders who
are dedicated. Decide to be counted as
one of those carrying these traits.”
Further, in his call to action and in the
same spirit of development, President
Mnangagwa went on to enforce performance
contracts for Deputy Ministers
and Deputy Chief Secretaries.
Ministers and Permanent Secretaries
have been signing these contracts
since 2021. These are contracts in which
high-ranking Government officials pledge
to fulfil their duties to serve the nation
diligently.
Yes, President Mnangagwa has been
setting the tone, time and again reiterating
the mantra: ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene
vayo’, but to have a full buy-in from
the people, there is need to have them
contribute to the definition of national
interests.
The public may not necessarily have
an adversely different definition from
that already being pushed in the national
development strategies, but a community
buy-in would ensure it cascades to all
groupings of people.
This community definition and buy-in,
from a purely Zimbabwean perspective,
undiluted by foreign aid or influence, is
what PROMENTRA has been trying to
achieve; a home-grown rallying point to
development which dove-tails with the
President’s timely call: ‘Nyika inovakwa
nevene vayo’.
“Through this symposium, we will
leverage Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage
to formulate robust strategies for
community involvement,” said Beaven
Tendayi Munyengeterwa, PROMENTRA
president.
“The concept of hunhu/ubuntu shall
be at the centre of the symposium as it
underscores the interconnectedness and
interdependence of individuals in society.
“This philosophy champions values
such as co-operation, compassion and a
shared sense of humanity. By embracing
the principles of hunhu/ubuntu in the
context of national development, we can
cultivate social cohesion, empower communities,
and drive inclusive growth.
“The integration of these values into the
education curriculum is not just beneficial
it’s essential for a holistic and proactive
approach to shaping a brighter future for
Zimbabwe.”
Unfortunately, the organisation has
struggled to secure funding, which they
believe should be acquired locally to ensure
the discussions are free from outside
influence.
Their budget, estimated at US$100
000, is a cost of one luxury vehicle being
gifted every other week to influential people.
This demonstrates that we have the
means, locally, but maybe the knowledge
of the importance of these kinds of educative
engagements is what needs to be
illustrated to our wealthy philanthropists.
Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads.
Decades after gaining independence,
the nation continues to grapple with the
legacy of colonialism, economic challenges
and the complexities of global geopolitics.
While foreign aid, investments and
international relationships have played a
significant role in shaping the country’s
trajectory, it is time for Zimbabwe to redefine
its path.
The nation must prioritise its national
interests above all else, ensuring that its
values, resources and people are protected
and respected.
This requires a clear, publicly defined
understanding of what national interests
mean, rooted in the ethos of the revolution
and the collective good of the people.
National interests are not the interests
of a single individual, political party or
elitist group. They are the collective aspirations
of a nation, grounded in its history,
values and the well-being of its people.
For Zimbabwe, national interests must
be defined by the principles of the liberation
struggle — self-determination,
sovereignty, equality and the equitable
distribution of resources.
Principles of self-determination, sovereignty,
equality and the equitable distribution
of resources should guide every
decision, from economic policies to international
engagements.
Unfortunately, the concept of national
interests has often been abused by politicians
and errant Government officials
who conflict their personal or partisan
agendas with the needs of the nation.
This has led to decisions that prioritise
short-term gains over long-term sustainability,
often at the expense of the environment,
local communities and future
generations.
For example, would it not serve the
nation better to invest in state-of-theart
medical facilities locally rather than
spend millions each year seeking treatment
abroad?
Instead of externalising foreign currency,
investing in luxury villas overseas, the
local economy would benefit immensely if
the same money is invested locally.
Zimbabwe has, for over a decade, been
grappling with illegal sanctions, with economic
hardships taking their toll on the
manufacturing industry.
Our Government departments need
vehicles to move around implementing
development strategies. We have been
importing these vehicles at a very high
cost, but it could be time we re-strategise.
Let’s visit this from a point where we
are feeding the economies that are blocking
our own growth with millions of
dollars in purchases as we import American
cars in the form of Ford and British
makes like Land rovers.
When US President Donald Trump
recently imposed trade tarrifs on Canada,
they hit back with their own tariffs
on electricity imports, and even went
further to substitute most of the raw
materials of items they were importing
from America with locally available substitutes
— what is generally referred to
as import substitution.
Instead of globetrotting, importing
different luxury vehicles from the East
and West, it would be of great benefit if
whoever is responsible for purchasing
Government vehicles were to consider
buying from Mutare based Quest Motors.
This would be a great boost for the local
industry, and, even under sanctions,
the spares are readily available and easy
to access.
This well aligns to what President
Mnangagwa recently told Provincial
Ministers at State House.
“You must fully play your part in advancing
the industrialisation of our communities.
Lead from the front in championing
people-driven development
programmes, leaving no-one behind,”
he said.
We should interrogate every deal we
make with foreign powers to ensure it
aligns with national, not individual, interests.
To prevent this, Zimbabwe must publicly
define its national interests, ensuring
transparency and accountability in
governance.
This definition should be a living document,
shaped by the people and upheld
as the ultimate standard for all policies
and actions.
While international relationships
are important, they must be built on a
foundation of mutual respect and shared
benefits.
It is time Zimbabwe critically evaluates
its associations and decide who to
engage with, based on how well these
relationships align with our national
interests.
For instance, we have been pushing to
rejoin the Commonwealth, a grouping
that continues to reject us over some unfounded
allegations. They keep on giving
us false hope, at the same time shifting
requirements.
This raises some serious questions.
Why should Zimbabwe seek to re-enter
a grouping led by its former colonisers,
whose historical actions have left
deep scars on the nation?
The Commonwealth of Nations, often
called the Commonwealth, is a political
association of 56 member-States, most
of which were former territories of the
British Empire.
It was officially established in 1931
through the Statute of Westminster,
granting legislative independence to dominions
like Canada and Australia, but
its modern structure took shape after the
decolonisation process in the mid-20th
Century.
In 1949, the London Declaration allowed
republics and independent States
to remain members, removing the requirement
to recognise the British monarch
as head of State.
During the 1960s to 1980s, many
African, Caribbean and Asian countries
joined after gaining independence.
From 1995 to the present, membership
expanded beyond former British colonies,
with countries like Mozambique
and Rwanda joining. The British monarch,
currently King Charles III, is the
symbolic Head of the Commonwealth.
While the Commonwealth may offer
certain economic and political benefits,
Zimbabwe must ask whether these benefits
outweigh the symbolic and practical
implications of aligning with a bloc that
represents a painful colonial past.
More importantly, does re-joining the
Commonwealth truly serve Zimbabwe’s
national interests, or is it simply seeking
validation from former oppressors?
If they valued us as equals, by now we
would had been readmitted, given that
the re-engagement programme has been
going on for over five years.
Similarly, Zimbabwe’s engagements
with other global powers, such as China
and Russia, must be approached with
caution and clarity.
While these relationships can bring
much-needed investment and infrastructure
development, they must not come at
the cost to the nation’s sovereignty, environment
preservation or dignity.
For example, the granting of prospecting
licences in ecologically sensitive
areas like Hwange National Park raises
serious concerns.
Does this serve Zimbabwe’s national
interests, or does it prioritise the profits
of foreign companies over the preservation
of the nation’s natural heritage?
It’s a good thing the Government recently
blocked this deal, with stern warnings
that our national parks are not to
be touched, sending a stern warning to
errant individuals who issued the licence
in the first place.
The mistreatment of traditional leaders
by foreign investors is another glaring
example of how Zimbabwe’s values
and dignity are being undermined in the
pursuit of investment.
These incidents must prompt a
re-evaluation of how the nation engages
with external partners.
There have been numerous instances
where foreign investors have abused
Zimbabwe’s hospitality and goodwill.
One notable example is the exploitation
of the country’s mineral resources
by foreign companies, often with little
regard for environmental protection or
the welfare of local communities.
Have we put an effort to examine
whether or not the concerns of people
around the Dinson Iron and Steel Plant
in Manhize are well-founded? Are they
really a smear campaign by other foreign
adversaries or are people really paying
the cost of development with their lives?
In the Marange diamond fields, for
instance, allegations of human rights
abuses, environmental degradation and
revenue mismanagement have been
widely documented.
This exploitation is a stark reminder
of how foreign interests can undermine
national priorities when there is no clear
framework to protect the nation’s resources
and people.
Another example is the relationship
with China, which has been a significant
investor in Zimbabwe’s infrastructure
and mining sector.
While Chinese investment has brought
some development, it has also been
marred by controversies. Chinese companies
have been accused of poor labour
practices, including underpaying workers
and disregarding safety standards.
In some cases, Chinese investors have
been involved in altercations with local
communities and traditional leaders,
further straining relations.
The infamous incident in which a Chinese
miner allegedly assaulted a local
chief in the Mhondoro-Ngezi area is a
case in point.
Such actions not only disrespect Zimbabwe’s
cultural heritage but also highlight
the need for stronger safeguards
to protect the nation’s dignity and
sovereignty in its dealings with foreign
partners.
Zimbabwe is a resource-rich nation
with immense potential. However, the
exploitation of these resources must be
done in a way that benefits the people
and protects the environment.
This requires a shift in mindset —
from viewing foreign investors as saviours
to engaging with them as equal
partners.
Zimbabwe must demand respect and
fair treatment in all its dealings, ensuring
that its resources are extracted
responsibly and that its people are not
exploited or abused.
For too long, Africa as a whole has
been treated as a second-class continent,
with its resources plundered and its people
marginalised.
Zimbabwe must take a stand against
this continued exploitation, not just for
itself but as part of a broader African
movement.
The fight for economic and political
independence did not end with colonialism;
it continues today in the form of
neo-colonialism and skewed global power
dynamics.
Zimbabwe, along with other African
nations, must unite to demand fair treatment
and respect on the global stage.
There have been concerns that Zimbabwe’s
dealings with Russia could lead
to a repeat of past mistakes, where foreign
powers extract resources without
adequately compensating the nation or
contributing to its development.
Zimbabwe must approach these relationships
with a clear understanding of
its worth and a firm commitment to protecting
its national interests.
Zimbabwe’s journey toward prioritising
national interests will not be easy. It
requires unity among its people, clarity
in its values and the courage to make
difficult decisions.
The nation must move away from a
reactive approach to foreign policy and
instead adopt a proactive strategy that
places its interests at the forefront. This
means saying no to deals that undermine
its sovereignty, yes to partnerships that
respect its values, and always putting the
well-being of its people first.
The time has come for Zimbabwe to
chart its own course, free from the shadows
of colonialism and the pressures of
global powers.
By defining and prioritising its national
interests, the nation can build a future
that is truly independent, prosperous
and dignified. This is not just a responsibility
for the Government but for every
Zimbabwean.
Together, the people must hold their
leaders accountable, demand respect
on the global stage and ensure that the
values of the revolution are upheld for
generations to come.