By Kundai Marunya

LOCAL advocates for cultural advancement,

the promotion of traditional

medicine, preservation of cultural, research,

education, advocacy, practice and

development (PROMETRA) have been

working hard to unite Zimbabweans from

different walks of life to come up with a

definition of national interests.

PROMETRA plans to host a symposium

that will unite stakeholders, general

community members from across the

tribal spectrum, traditional and religious

leaders to formulate a plan that defines

and defends national interests.

Their call is mainly focused on addressing

various social problems being faced

in the country including drug abuse, violent

crime, teen pregnancies and mental

health issues, among others, bearing in

mind that it’s every Zimbabwean’s duty to

chart the country in the right course.

Protecting national interests has always

been at the core of President Emmerson

Mnangagwa’s development matrix.

Last year while attending the Forum

on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in

Beijing, President Mnangagwa reiterated

to the China Media Group the need to

protect one’s national industry, taking

aim at African media’s failure to tell its

own story, which he said has hindered the

continent’s progress by allowing Western

media to set the agenda and perpetuate

an inferiority complex among Africans.

“The media must anchor itself on the

basis of what is available, the concrete

issues of each respective country, promote

their own country. Make sure you,

the media, give confidence to every child,

every citizen that a country is built by its

own,” he said.

Though the President has always been

pushing for unity in safeguarding the national

interests while advocating the same

for fellow African countries, a collective

understanding of what it is that we stand

for as a country is something we need to

clearly articulate.

Some of these national interests were

introduced to Provincial Ministers and

Government officials at a high-level meeting

recently held at State House.

“The main focus remains centred at the

grassroots level. This meeting gives us the

opportunity to take stock of the progress

made under the Devolution and Decentralisation

Policy, which is a critical cog

of the Second Republic,” said President

Mnangagwa, as quoted by The Herald.

“Increased momentum towards

achieving our goals requires leaders who

are dedicated. Decide to be counted as

one of those carrying these traits.”

Further, in his call to action and in the

same spirit of development, President

Mnangagwa went on to enforce performance

contracts for Deputy Ministers

and Deputy Chief Secretaries.

Ministers and Permanent Secretaries

have been signing these contracts

since 2021. These are contracts in which

high-ranking Government officials pledge

to fulfil their duties to serve the nation

diligently.

Yes, President Mnangagwa has been

setting the tone, time and again reiterating

the mantra: ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene

vayo’, but to have a full buy-in from

the people, there is need to have them

contribute to the definition of national

interests.

The public may not necessarily have

an adversely different definition from

that already being pushed in the national

development strategies, but a community

buy-in would ensure it cascades to all

groupings of people.

This community definition and buy-in,

from a purely Zimbabwean perspective,

undiluted by foreign aid or influence, is

what PROMENTRA has been trying to

achieve; a home-grown rallying point to

development which dove-tails with the

President’s timely call: ‘Nyika inovakwa

nevene vayo’.

“Through this symposium, we will

leverage Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage

to formulate robust strategies for

community involvement,” said Beaven

Tendayi Munyengeterwa, PROMENTRA

president.

“The concept of hunhu/ubuntu shall

be at the centre of the symposium as it

underscores the interconnectedness and

interdependence of individuals in society.

“This philosophy champions values

such as co-operation, compassion and a

shared sense of humanity. By embracing

the principles of hunhu/ubuntu in the

context of national development, we can

cultivate social cohesion, empower communities,

and drive inclusive growth.

“The integration of these values into the

education curriculum is not just beneficial

it’s essential for a holistic and proactive

approach to shaping a brighter future for

Zimbabwe.”

Unfortunately, the organisation has

struggled to secure funding, which they

believe should be acquired locally to ensure

the discussions are free from outside

influence.

Their budget, estimated at US$100

000, is a cost of one luxury vehicle being

gifted every other week to influential people.

This demonstrates that we have the

means, locally, but maybe the knowledge

of the importance of these kinds of educative

engagements is what needs to be

illustrated to our wealthy philanthropists.

Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads.

Decades after gaining independence,

the nation continues to grapple with the

legacy of colonialism, economic challenges

and the complexities of global geopolitics.

While foreign aid, investments and

international relationships have played a

significant role in shaping the country’s

trajectory, it is time for Zimbabwe to redefine

its path.

The nation must prioritise its national

interests above all else, ensuring that its

values, resources and people are protected

and respected.

This requires a clear, publicly defined

understanding of what national interests

mean, rooted in the ethos of the revolution

and the collective good of the people.

National interests are not the interests

of a single individual, political party or

elitist group. They are the collective aspirations

of a nation, grounded in its history,

values and the well-being of its people.

For Zimbabwe, national interests must

be defined by the principles of the liberation

struggle — self-determination,

sovereignty, equality and the equitable

distribution of resources.

Principles of self-determination, sovereignty,

equality and the equitable distribution

of resources should guide every

decision, from economic policies to international

engagements.

Unfortunately, the concept of national

interests has often been abused by politicians

and errant Government officials

who conflict their personal or partisan

agendas with the needs of the nation.

This has led to decisions that prioritise

short-term gains over long-term sustainability,

often at the expense of the environment,

local communities and future

generations.

For example, would it not serve the

nation better to invest in state-of-theart

medical facilities locally rather than

spend millions each year seeking treatment

abroad?

Instead of externalising foreign currency,

investing in luxury villas overseas, the

local economy would benefit immensely if

the same money is invested locally.

Zimbabwe has, for over a decade, been

grappling with illegal sanctions, with economic

hardships taking their toll on the

manufacturing industry.

Our Government departments need

vehicles to move around implementing

development strategies. We have been

importing these vehicles at a very high

cost, but it could be time we re-strategise.

Let’s visit this from a point where we

are feeding the economies that are blocking

our own growth with millions of

dollars in purchases as we import American

cars in the form of Ford and British

makes like Land rovers.

When US President Donald Trump

recently imposed trade tarrifs on Canada,

they hit back with their own tariffs

on electricity imports, and even went

further to substitute most of the raw

materials of items they were importing

from America with locally available substitutes

— what is generally referred to

as import substitution.

Instead of globetrotting, importing

different luxury vehicles from the East

and West, it would be of great benefit if

whoever is responsible for purchasing

Government vehicles were to consider

buying from Mutare based Quest Motors.

This would be a great boost for the local

industry, and, even under sanctions,

the spares are readily available and easy

to access.

This well aligns to what President

Mnangagwa recently told Provincial

Ministers at State House.

“You must fully play your part in advancing

the industrialisation of our communities.

Lead from the front in championing

people-driven development

programmes, leaving no-one behind,”

he said.

We should interrogate every deal we

make with foreign powers to ensure it

aligns with national, not individual, interests.

To prevent this, Zimbabwe must publicly

define its national interests, ensuring

transparency and accountability in

governance.

This definition should be a living document,

shaped by the people and upheld

as the ultimate standard for all policies

and actions.

While international relationships

are important, they must be built on a

foundation of mutual respect and shared

benefits.

It is time Zimbabwe critically evaluates

its associations and decide who to

engage with, based on how well these

relationships align with our national

interests.

For instance, we have been pushing to

rejoin the Commonwealth, a grouping

that continues to reject us over some unfounded

allegations. They keep on giving

us false hope, at the same time shifting

requirements.

This raises some serious questions.

Why should Zimbabwe seek to re-enter

a grouping led by its former colonisers,

whose historical actions have left

deep scars on the nation?

The Commonwealth of Nations, often

called the Commonwealth, is a political

association of 56 member-States, most

of which were former territories of the

British Empire.

It was officially established in 1931

through the Statute of Westminster,

granting legislative independence to dominions

like Canada and Australia, but

its modern structure took shape after the

decolonisation process in the mid-20th

Century.

In 1949, the London Declaration allowed

republics and independent States

to remain members, removing the requirement

to recognise the British monarch

as head of State.

During the 1960s to 1980s, many

African, Caribbean and Asian countries

joined after gaining independence.

From 1995 to the present, membership

expanded beyond former British colonies,

with countries like Mozambique

and Rwanda joining. The British monarch,

currently King Charles III, is the

symbolic Head of the Commonwealth.

While the Commonwealth may offer

certain economic and political benefits,

Zimbabwe must ask whether these benefits

outweigh the symbolic and practical

implications of aligning with a bloc that

represents a painful colonial past.

More importantly, does re-joining the

Commonwealth truly serve Zimbabwe’s

national interests, or is it simply seeking

validation from former oppressors?

If they valued us as equals, by now we

would had been readmitted, given that

the re-engagement programme has been

going on for over five years.

Similarly, Zimbabwe’s engagements

with other global powers, such as China

and Russia, must be approached with

caution and clarity.

While these relationships can bring

much-needed investment and infrastructure

development, they must not come at

the cost to the nation’s sovereignty, environment

preservation or dignity.

For example, the granting of prospecting

licences in ecologically sensitive

areas like Hwange National Park raises

serious concerns.

Does this serve Zimbabwe’s national

interests, or does it prioritise the profits

of foreign companies over the preservation

of the nation’s natural heritage?

It’s a good thing the Government recently

blocked this deal, with stern warnings

that our national parks are not to

be touched, sending a stern warning to

errant individuals who issued the licence

in the first place.

The mistreatment of traditional leaders

by foreign investors is another glaring

example of how Zimbabwe’s values

and dignity are being undermined in the

pursuit of investment.

These incidents must prompt a

re-evaluation of how the nation engages

with external partners.

There have been numerous instances

where foreign investors have abused

Zimbabwe’s hospitality and goodwill.

One notable example is the exploitation

of the country’s mineral resources

by foreign companies, often with little

regard for environmental protection or

the welfare of local communities.

Have we put an effort to examine

whether or not the concerns of people

around the Dinson Iron and Steel Plant

in Manhize are well-founded? Are they

really a smear campaign by other foreign

adversaries or are people really paying

the cost of development with their lives?

In the Marange diamond fields, for

instance, allegations of human rights

abuses, environmental degradation and

revenue mismanagement have been

widely documented.

This exploitation is a stark reminder

of how foreign interests can undermine

national priorities when there is no clear

framework to protect the nation’s resources

and people.

Another example is the relationship

with China, which has been a significant

investor in Zimbabwe’s infrastructure

and mining sector.

While Chinese investment has brought

some development, it has also been

marred by controversies. Chinese companies

have been accused of poor labour

practices, including underpaying workers

and disregarding safety standards.

In some cases, Chinese investors have

been involved in altercations with local

communities and traditional leaders,

further straining relations.

The infamous incident in which a Chinese

miner allegedly assaulted a local

chief in the Mhondoro-Ngezi area is a

case in point.

Such actions not only disrespect Zimbabwe’s

cultural heritage but also highlight

the need for stronger safeguards

to protect the nation’s dignity and

sovereignty in its dealings with foreign

partners.

Zimbabwe is a resource-rich nation

with immense potential. However, the

exploitation of these resources must be

done in a way that benefits the people

and protects the environment.

This requires a shift in mindset —

from viewing foreign investors as saviours

to engaging with them as equal

partners.

Zimbabwe must demand respect and

fair treatment in all its dealings, ensuring

that its resources are extracted

responsibly and that its people are not

exploited or abused.

For too long, Africa as a whole has

been treated as a second-class continent,

with its resources plundered and its people

marginalised.

Zimbabwe must take a stand against

this continued exploitation, not just for

itself but as part of a broader African

movement.

The fight for economic and political

independence did not end with colonialism;

it continues today in the form of

neo-colonialism and skewed global power

dynamics.

Zimbabwe, along with other African

nations, must unite to demand fair treatment

and respect on the global stage.

There have been concerns that Zimbabwe’s

dealings with Russia could lead

to a repeat of past mistakes, where foreign

powers extract resources without

adequately compensating the nation or

contributing to its development.

Zimbabwe must approach these relationships

with a clear understanding of

its worth and a firm commitment to protecting

its national interests.

Zimbabwe’s journey toward prioritising

national interests will not be easy. It

requires unity among its people, clarity

in its values and the courage to make

difficult decisions.

The nation must move away from a

reactive approach to foreign policy and

instead adopt a proactive strategy that

places its interests at the forefront. This

means saying no to deals that undermine

its sovereignty, yes to partnerships that

respect its values, and always putting the

well-being of its people first.

The time has come for Zimbabwe to

chart its own course, free from the shadows

of colonialism and the pressures of

global powers.

By defining and prioritising its national

interests, the nation can build a future

that is truly independent, prosperous

and dignified. This is not just a responsibility

for the Government but for every

Zimbabwean.

Together, the people must hold their

leaders accountable, demand respect

on the global stage and ensure that the

values of the revolution are upheld for

generations to come.

