Black people an indispensable resource

ZIMBABWE is a land blessed with plenty of rivers, fertile soils, fresh air, warm climate and precious minerals, just to name a few.

This environment is favourable for plant growth, human and wildlife, which have prospered in this region since time immemorial.

The indigenous people of the land are black, which is another resource.

Black people, particularly the Negro Bantu, have proven their physical and mental prominence through developing the West during slavery, their dominating position in sports and works of antiquity with the construction of megalithic monuments such as the Egyptian pyramids and the Great Zimbabwe.

They can work under the Sub Saharan African sun, an aspect that is unique to them alone.

Other races of lower skin pigmentation may dare to do so, but not without experiencing sun burn, and in the long term develop skin conditions like melanoma.

Our kinsmen in places like Niger can withstand heat of up to 50 degrees Celsius.

With climate change, global warming and so on, blacks stand a better chance of surviving intense sunlight because of their skin colour.

With animals, particularly cats, from domestic ones to leopards, there is a genetic feat which takes place when the animal is feeling an environmental switch and takes precautionary measures to defend its existence.

This adaptation for survival comes in the form of melanisation. The leopard, which has dark spots over a creamy coat of fur, produces black leopards which are called panthers.

That blackness enhances fertility, the immune system and skills development.

In male lions, the mane has to have a deep black colour for lionesses to even consider mating with it.

This is similar to how the cock or male turkey with the reddest and brightest crown and chin crop often wins mating rights with the hens.

Female birds are often void of the flamboyant features their male counterparts have.

Peacocks, turkeys, horn bills, ducks and chickens are much more colourful, large and decorated than the females which are relatively small and cute.

That depth in pigmentation is meant to draw danger away from the less conspicuous females and their young.

The male is a better fighter and runner than the female, though the size of male ducks and lions may limit their ability to fly and climb respectively.

But the thing to take away from the role of pigmentation in animals is that blackness is advantageous to human skin.

It is also an indicator of high immunity, fertility, coordination, and other traits.

The highest birth rate in the world which is at seven children per woman is in Niger, the place with some of the darkest people on earth.

In Zimbabwe, polygamy was common before the coming of the whites and each woman would have between eight and 12 children.

With programmes like family planning meant to limit the multiplication of blacks, Zimbabwean urban households are still averaging three to five children per woman in a life time.

Yet Zimbabwe is ill-populated, with about 15 million people, too few to fully exploit the land.

On average, 15 million is a quarter of the population of places like the United Kingdom which are only a fraction of Zimbabwe in terms of size. Shanghai, a port city in China, has well over 30 million people.

This translates to a large labour and market resource base that nations like Zimbabwe are far from having.

Instead of being fruitful and multiplying our gifted race, we are being coerced by the West to limit our numbers. They say it is to avoid poverty, yet, ironically, the detriment of our development is under population.

Places like West Africa, which had a booming population in the 1300s because of institutions like Timbuktu, were brought to waste by the depopulation of blacks owing to the Transatlantic slave trade. Millions died en route to the coast and others in the ships.

The survivors of this ordeal built North America with their labour and intelligence. But their homeland was left divided, colonised and suffering from labour shortages and brain drain.

Centuries have since passed, and most blacks are called free and independent. However, the systems we have been socialised to follow are Western.

We have not broken the 50 plus borders that the coloniser’s have set between African nations. We have not seen a return of our people who were taken away as slaves.

Many of them are lost and see nothing precious about blacks and Africa. But there are many others that do. And these have to be the ones that Zimbabwe engages for partnership.

There are black Americans that have never set foot in Africa but through research and study call themselves African names, eat African herbs and foods, wear African hairstyles and speak African languages.

These include Garveyites, black Muslims, Rastafarians and the like.

Many of them have acquired Western knowledge, some of which we have been deprived of in Africa.

Bringing these blacks back to a land, people, culture and language they resonate to will greatly nourish their souls and yet increase the population of people living and working in Zimbabwe.

This can only happen if African governments make way for black returnees from the West by granting them citizenship rather than a foreign status if they so need it.

It should be understood that such initiatives were attempted by the likes of Kwame Nkurumah of Ghana but failed because he invited black intellectuals with no cultural inclination towards Africa. As a result, they misunderstood African norms and standards.

Emperor Hailie Selassie of Ethiopia did the opposite and invited his Rastafarian fanatics but they had no skills to offer though they were culturally in tune with Africans.

There has to be an African standard that blacks from the West meet before they proceed to live permanently in Africa.

That standard is hunhu or ubuntu which cuts across the whole of Sub Saharan Africa, regardless of the colonial borders.

Qualifications and skills should also be considered because the blacks that we need should be as or more competent than us for development to take place.

Islamic republics have madrassas which make sure their students fully grasp the fundamentals of their religion.

Anyone who has been to a madrassa of any nation will be a custodian of the laws and dictates of Islam.

Hunhu can be spread around the world in a similar way. This will be reminiscent of ancient Egyptian mystery schools.

African groups like the Remba, Lemba, Venda, Xhosa, Chan’ani, Sena, Yao and Bemba still have such secretive mentoring schools whose graduates become custodians of the culture of their ancestors.

In China, the government has given a special status to all Chinese people that live abroad. They are called huaren and function as voluntary diplomats who have a platform to participate in the development of their home nation.

One such system can be used as a transition towards the return of eligible Western blacks to Africa.

Information, markets, ideas, stocks and burdens can be shared among the blacks in Africa and abroad.

Whites will not repatriate the blacks they enslaved nor give them reparations because this will be their undoing.

Losing black American intellectuals, athletes and entertainers to Africa will be to the detriment of the Western world.

Thus we need not wait for whites to kick start this programme.

This is for African people and governments themselves.

The involvement of whites in returning Western blacks to Africa will carry undesirable colonialist traits as was the case in Liberia.