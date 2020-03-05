MDC on warpath

THAT the country is increasingly under siege from forces who have been angling for its destabilisation since November 2017 is a compelling fact that can only be ignored by those who are under the illusion that the people’s will is insignificant in governance issues.

Accelerated events of the past week which include, among others, the potentially damaging banning of the country’s stadia, opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa’s threats to ‘confront’ Government and the subsequent coming on to pass of those threats, all point towards implementation of that destabilisation agenda.

What is not only curious, but pointedly finds itself at the doorstep of the opposition, is the shocking incompetence and brazen dereliction of duty by that party’s leaders on the local authorities across the country.

They are simply out of sorts and have little regard for national pride.

We will not hide from the pervasive fact that the buck stops with them when it comes to attending to such simple issues like giving attention to our stadia.

It is their responsibility and no amount of finger pointing will shift the blame from their stadia fiasco.

But while they proved beyond reasonable doubt that they cannot bring service delivery to the country, they have, on the other hand, been gung-ho unleashing violence on the hapless citizens of this country.

Saturday was yet another timely indicator of their unmatched capability.

For far too long, opposition characters like Job Sikhala have not only been allowed to be reckless, but have, in fact, gone on to live good to their plans of violently confronting the Government.

That is simply unacceptable and cannot be allowed to go on.

If anything, the law must take its course.

And the ever-intrusive hand of the West can never be ignored here.

We warned, last week and several months before that, the MDC was preparing to launch full-scale attacks on Government and cause immense damage to property.

That strategy, which has the full backing of some Western embassies and their spies in Harare, was laid bare by some officials within the embattled party.

And the horses have since bolted.

On Saturday last week, supposedly angry’ MDC youths went on a rampage, wantonly attacking everyone and everything they came across in Chitungwiza.

The youths claimed they were ‘protecting’ their party’s vice-president Sikhala.

Let us hear what the unrepentant Sikhala said:

“Around 5am, I was woken up to be told that there was a police raid at my house.

They just came without any reason and said there was a threat to camp at my house so they had come in riot gear.

One of them told me clearly that you thought the threat was a hoax, now we have come.

One of the persons who was in police uniform is a ZANU PF youth I know from around.

There was never a demonstration — that is a lie.

How can people demonstrate on a Saturday?

People wanted to defend the aggression by ZANU PF elements at my house.

So it was purely thuggery that ZANU PF did against my person and there is no justification for that.

The issue of intimidation is out of the question.

These people know it.

They can intimidate other people, not me.

Even the people of Zimbabwe are fed up and can no longer be intimidated at all and that is why you see that when they started to harass me, St Mary’s reacted and said why are you harassing this innocent man and as you have seen, they are now in running battles with citizens, citizens I never talked to or incited.

So, basically these are desperate people and they must know they will not be able to intimidate anyone.”

The MDC has been agitating for another ‘Arab Spring’ in Zimbabwe, which will never materialise.

Their recent violent protests in Chitungwiza, that also led to destruction of property all in the guise of ‘protecting’ Sikhala, leaves a lot to be desired.

Such actions are detrimental to the peace and tranquility currently prevailing in the country and it’s only appropriate for law enforcement agents to descend heavily on them.

There is no doubt the majority of Zimbabweans are seized with uplifting their livelihoods and no amount of threats to lives of the majority can undo that fact.

If anything, the continued aggression, threats and intimidation of the citizens by the opposition will ultimately result in their extinction.

That extinction is on the horizon and they should stand guided.

When all is said and done, Government will not abdicate on its duty of protecting the citizens because of a few reckless elements among us.

Let those with ears listen.