A stalwart of the war is gone

THE year has begun on a sad note following the death of Brigadier-General (Rtd) Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga who was duly declared a National Hero.

He was 73.

We have once again lost an illustrious son of the soil who practically dedicated his life to the liberation of the country from white colonial rule.

Reports say he died in his sleep at his rural homestead in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province.

Some of us who were part of the armed struggle are familiar with the exploits of the late National Hero. Those from his village are also well versed and ZANU PF knows how invaluable he was.

The nation has lost a gem.

However, as we lose these priceless cadres in our country, it is sad that most of them go with their untold stories to the grave.

I have always emphasised the importance of writing our own narratives, particularly as liberation war heroes.

It is, however, a pity to hear some Zimbabweans dismissing the liberation war narrative, claiming to be ‘tired of it’.

These are the same people who are told by our enemies to totally forget about their past.

Described by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a ‘stalwart of the liberation struggle’, Brig-Gen Kanhanga’s story, like others, must be documented. Future generations must know about these brave cadres.

Our children and future generations must know the heroes and heroines of their land?

Why are we not documenting narratives of cadres like Brig-General Kanhanga?

He is a hero and we have always said heroes do not die.

Why should we continue to hear tales of heroics during burials only?

All of us, who were part of the armed struggle, must document our experiences.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said: “A stalwart of our armed liberation struggle and ever a grassroots man, Brigadier-General Kanhanga belonged to an early crop of freedom fighters who left their homes, families and interrupted their education far back in the early 1970s to join the armed struggle for our national freedom and independence.”

Indeed, we must have historic accounts of our heroes and heroines because there will come a time when we, as participants of the liberation struggle, will all be gone.

Should our children then rely on hearsay from those with sinister motives?

That would be disastrous because we know there are some in our midst being used by their Western handlers to belittle our past.

They are being used to demean the liberation war.

Our detractors want us to forget our history, but we must not, we dare not.

Forgetting serves nothing but to create a vacuum in the mind needed by our detractors so that they can, in the place of our ideologies, put in theirs.

That must never happen as long as we keep in mind that the enemy is next door and will always keep trying to come back and steal from us — the very same way he came holding a Bible in one hand and a gun in the other.

We must remain alert and documenting narratives of our heroes and heroines – living and departed — is one way of doing so. Rest in power Brig-Gen Kanhanga.

You will forever be remembered.

Till we meet again…!