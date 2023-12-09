El Nino: Let’s share what we have

I REMEMBER very well that the hallmark of the liberation struggle was care and concern for one another.

We survived the protracted struggle not as a result of abundance of resources but because we believed, most importantly, in sharing.

This cropping season we will experience a drought induced by the El Nino phenomenon.

While some farmers and areas will have poor returns from planted crops, others are expecting a bumper harvest.

Those with irrigation systems will have a good harvest; so will those farmers in areas that have been fortunate enough to receive rains adequate to support crops.

Thus to avert a disaster through hunger, let us share what we have.

Just as we shared the little we had during the liberation war, let us share our harvests with those whose crops would have failed.

Of course Government is making efforts to ensure that no one starves, but as I always say, the onus is not only on Government.

In our communities let us help each other.

Those who would have done well should extend a helping hand to those whose crops would have failed.

We are quick to demand Government to act and to call upon non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as outsiders to help us, but we can assist one another instead.

Before we go to outsiders, let us do everything in our power to help one another.

Difficult times must bring us together.

We must set aside our differences in the quest to find solutions that will sustain us as a people.

Problems affecting a single Zimbabwean are affecting every Zimbabwean, therefore let no brother or sister pass by a fellow brother/sister in need and not help.

Yes, united we are stronger and we will find no challenge insurmountable.

When we face difficulties as a united people we will sooner rather than later find solutions to them.

Our enemies want the challenges we are facing to tear us apart and they are waiting for us to increase our begging bowls so as to give us conditions which we must accept if we are to get their assistance.

And these conditions do nothing but further fracture our African identity, an identity we are working hard to protect.

We must not sell our souls for crumbs because brighter days are coming no matter how gloomy today is.

We must hold on to everything that we hold dear and not compromise for the sake of surviving today.

Most critical at this moment is that we craft strategies that are rooted in a desire to survive as a people, as a nation.

We should not be taking advantage of the bad situation to rob each other blind.

True prosperity will not be achieved by taking food from the mouth of another.

We have solutions to every problem we are facing, sustainable solutions if we open our eyes.

The most important thing, however, is for us to remember that we are Zimbabweans and our survival as Zimbabweans rests with us.

Therefore, let us be there for one another in good and bad times.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

