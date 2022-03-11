Hail our women

OUR people are the most important resource we have.

Our women are our pride.

In the month of March, women are celebrated the world over.

While we join the rest of the world in celebrating women this month, as Africans, as a people, we celebrate our women every day.

Contrary to Western belief that Africans oppress and abuse their female-folk, women feature prominently in our lives, playing and assuming significant and important roles in our day-to-day activities.

We dislodged colonialism with the help of our womenfolk.

They were not passive in the fight to drive-out the white oppressor.

Women actively participated in the Second Chimurenga.

Terms such as ‘fairer sex’ and ‘weaker sex’ have often been tagged on women, depicting them as people of no major significance, but not by us.

Our women are not helpless, since time immemorial.

The great spiritual leader Mbuya Nehanda directed the First Chimurenga and continues to inspire the nation.

We have always celebrated and appreciated our women.

Our women have had their fair share of glory beyond the realm of the ‘normal’ and socially ascribed roles.

Some of these women are even plying their trade in foreign lands.

Such women include Danai Gurira, a Zimbabwean woman who has made a name for herself in the arts industry by featuring in international Box Office movies such as the Black Panther.

One of the most decorated female personalities in the history of sports is former Olympian and gold medallist, Minister of Youths, Sports, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry.

Monalisa Sibanda is also another success story that deserves mention among the great women of this country. She has inspired a new generation of female champions in the mould of the recently crowned world champion Kudakwashe ‘Take Money’ Chivandire.

Chivandire has proved that men and women can be at par and achieve the same amount of success or glory, even in areas that are predominantly male.

Our First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, on a daily basis, is showing our citizens that nothing is impossible if one works hard.

Her philanthropic works, teachings and advisory duties have made her a source of inspiration, especially to women and the girl-child.

The First Lady is highlighting that there is no limit to what women can achieve.

As Africans, black people, we have always respected our women, be they mothers, wives, sisters or daughters.

They have always been special in our lives.

We challenge women to speak for themselves and celebrate their important role in our society.

This is crucial because women are key to Zimbabwe’s future.

They are also key to Africa’s future!

The great strides made by Zimbabwe in empowering the girl-child are testimony of the country’s commitment to promoting a key component of national development.

Indeed, our women matter.