Time up for unplanned settlements

AS the country draws close to 2030, it is worth noting that the expected upper-middle income economy attainment by then will be hollow if we will still be having some of the shambolic settlements that have sprouted in most urban centres controlled by opposition councils.

This has to be corrected now, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared.

Surely what do local authorities have in mind when they approve of settlements without the provision of proper sewers, roads, water supply and sound amenities.

This is just as good as dumping people without any care about their safety or public health.

There are cases where settlements are allowed to sprout on wetlands, with residents being evacuated because of flooding whenever there are heavy rains.

The destruction of a water source by putting up structures on wetland is obvious.

A Budiriro suburb extention here in Harare is a notable example of a wetland where at one time flood water rose to window levels in some houses.

Basic services like sewer systems, water reticulation, electricity supply and roads are a prerequisite before putting up any structures ‑‑‑ let alone settling.

It is sad to note the frequency with which our opposition urban councils ignore this requirement with impunity.

To be secure, people need title to their property, but this is not possible with chaotic unplanned settlements.

Time and again there has been an outcry over land barons who are eager to feast on unsuspecting home seekers.

With the blessing of opposition-led councils, these land barons dish out stands in unsuitable places without any concern about possible hazards.

Where, if we may ask, is council oversight when these illegal settlements are sprouting? These same councils, as it now seems to be the norm, do not even bother to assume their responsibilities of looking after the welfare of the inhabitants.

The heavy rains this season have further exposed the glaring ineptitude of these councils.

What with ‘roads’ being turned into gullies and homes being evacuated because of floods!

There is also the danger of cholera, among other diseases promoted by bad hygiene.

These unhealthy conditions tend to flourish where settlements are unplanned, with an opposition council that seems not to care about the fate of the ratepayers.

As the President recently pointed out, the Government cannot sit idly by and let the rot continue. Thus the Government will soon regularise these settlements and organise basic services for the residents.

And this doesn’t come cheap.

Mind you, this damage has been going on for the last 20 years or so, when the opposition has been running urban councils.

Harare seems to be the worst victim of these haphazard settlements and everything they entail.

Though the councils are allowed by law to deal with their planning and building, this authority is not unlimited.

For the Government can intervene, where the lives and wellbeing of the residents are at risk.

That is why urban roads have been declared a state of national disaster, thus enabling the Government to intervene.

It must be noted, however, that adherence to careful planning is not limited to urban dwellings only. This meticulous planning is expected in the selection of rural home projects also.

For us to enjoy life in an upper-middle income economy by 2030, all developmental undertakings, housing projects included, must dovetail to achieve this noble ambition.