Lewis Ngara on fire

By Fidelis Manyange

PROMINENT UK-based gospel artiste Lewis Ngara who has been riding high on local radio stations has released a series of singles and videos, some of them featuring popular local gospel artistes. Ngara who grew up in Zimbabwe became popular when he went to UK in search of greener pastures and decided to fully exploit his music talent.

Some of his previous recordings topped Radio Zimbabwe and National FM gospel charts for weeks.

Indeed, the former teacher has made a name for himself on the gospel arena.

With seven albums under his belt, he joins other prominent gospel artistes like Mechanic Manyeruke, Pastor Charles and Olivia Charamba, Minister Michael Mahendere, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Janet Manyowa and Blessing Shumba, among others.

Some of Ngara’s albums that became hits include Ndirimukundi and Rega Zvikurirane.

In an era where most artistes are crying fowl because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the likes of Ngara have been exploring other avenues like collaborations with other artistes, learning new instruments and experimenting with other genres in order to please fans.

Ngara has collaborated with Mathias Mhere on the single ‘Kwatakabva Kure’.

He has also collaborated with Trymore Bande on another single titled, ‘Kuipa Kwasukiwa’.

The video of the song ‘Kwatakabva Kure’ was also done in Zimbabwe and UK without the artistes ever meeting.

Such is the beauty of technology and this is testimony that artistes can make collaborations in any part of the world without meeting but through the internet.

The video, which was produced recently is a quality video done the African way as jiti takes centre stage.

Perhaps Ngara’s wife, Tau influenced the jiti vibe as she hails from Murehwa – the home of jiti .

Tau Ngara is also a musician whose voice is outstanding on her husband’s other recent production, a video single called ‘Mwari Makandinakira’.

The song is a scorcher as shown by its accumulation of more than 30 000 views the week it was released on YouTube.

Tau also has her new release ‘Denga harina mutupo’.

Like Baba naMai Charamba, the Ngaras are also a gospel music couple.

They are also involved in ministerial work.

Previously, Ngara tried teaching, lecturing and nursing, but through the overwhelming response from listeners and fans, he recognised that his talent lies in music.

When he was venturing into music, he was unfazed by those who mocked him.

Some fellow musicians and certain producers dismissed his voice as ‘unfit for the mic’, but as fate would have it, that unique voice has become a sensation to gospel fans.

Ngara was born in Mhondoro, Chegutu District and trained as a primary school teacher at Nyadire Teacher’s College in Mutoko. His music career started at church (Sunday school) and eventually the school and church choirs.

His musical skills were further enhanced at Nyadire Teachers College, where he got classical lessons.

Since his first release, Ngara’s music and fan base have been growing.

Other singles he has recorded include ‘Ndisiye Ndisiye’ and ‘Ndafunga Kwedu KuZimbabwe’.

Despite being based in the UK, Ngara says he remains a patriotic Zimbabwean and his dream is coming back home to stage a big gospel show with other local artistes.