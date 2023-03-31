‘DEMOCRACY’, which the West claim lacks in Harare, is now a mere polarised platitude with a completely different meaning to how the rest of the world views and handles the same.

We will not hesitate to teach the West a few lessons to that effect:

Democracy is about self-rule, unfettered ownership and control of one’s land as well as resources and the right to freedom without undue influence from outsiders.

This, coupled with nations having a say in global affairs, means Western countries do not have the right to dictate to the world as they have been doing over the years.

This is clearly at odds with the West’s perverted view which is unsurprisingly centred on theft and plunder of those resources as well as abuse of the globe.

For all their deafening noises about being ‘champions’ of what they claim to be ‘democracy’, the West has fared terribly on that front for a reason.

They are enemies of peace.

Their system cannot survive a united world.

They are masters of deception who have shamelessly wrought anarchy to the world and continue to do so, but now cautious of a world that is boldly calling their bluff.

Their days of mudding the waters and creating chaos in order to control and loot other nations’ resources are now coming to an end.

The world, as we have written extensively in this publication, can no longer tolerate the abuse it has endured for centuries from the West.

The turmoil in their economies over their ill-thought plan to fight against everyone who chooses the path of self-determination and rule is indicative of the end of their unipolar world.

The self-proclaimed superpower status is hanging precariously.

The rise of a new world order, which they have stifled over the years, can no longer be shut out by their vile propaganda and bombs against their so-called enemies.

Democracy, which they hate, is taking precedence.

And the world is fast-becoming a better place, minus their crass intolerance of other people and nations.

Zimbabwe, which they have frantically tried to destabilise, remains standing and forging ahead with development never seen before.

Which is why their envoys continue to try to interfere in our internal affairs.

Western countries’ warmongering tendencies in Zimbabwe where they shamelessly and brazenly endorse the installation of a puppet leadership is one of the many reasons their crusade has failed to gain traction.

The recently held ZANU PF primary elections they accuse of being ‘undemocratic’ or ‘stifling’ democratic space was yet another confirmation that democracy is very much alive in the country.

There has been this uncontested lie that Western countries and their gullible allies are ‘fighting’ for democracy in the country.

That too continues to be exposed like everything else that they have tried to throw at us.

The ZANU PF primary elections were not only about internal democracy as has been portrayed by certain quarters; they were mainly about national democracy which ZANU PF delivered to the country through the gun on April 18 1980.

The thousands of people who voted in those polls are telling.

They are indicative of the shellacking that awaits the opposition in the 2023 harmonised elections.

And the primary elections brought yet another dimension which has stunned both the opposition CCC and their embattled Western handlers — the youth demography, yet another lie which the opposition has tried but failed to comfort itself with.

In previous times, the opposition has unashamedly armed itself with the lie that they ‘control’ young people in the country.

But during the recent ZANU PF primary elections, young people were not only contestants, they formed a large part of those who thronged the many voting centres across the country to cast their votes.

The West and CCC will never embrace that pervasive fact.

That is their problem.

Zimbabweans know what they want.

They know where their future lies.

They are well aware of the evil machinations of the West.

And they know how to put the madness to an end.

And so it shall be soon when they will not only vote against the opposition, but the undemocratic conduct of the West.

Which brings us to the opposition and their nebulous claims that they are ‘fighting for democracy’ in the country.

They control most local authorities where their scorecard has been a frightening disaster.

They are in Parliament where their only ‘success’ has been disrespecting the country’s leadership while ZANU PF has been strengthening democracy in the country through enactment of laws that cushion the masses from the vagaries of the West.

How do you fight for democracy when you run away from the house that the same is perfecting?

They are in fact enemies of the same democracy they claim to be fighting for and the only place their infantile antics can find abode is outside Parliament, and out of local authorities so that capable, democratic hands can lead the country through the illegal economic sanctions-infested terrain.

Let those with ears listen.