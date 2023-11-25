Communities must lead the development agenda

By Fidelis Manyange

I HAVE observed that many rural communities in the country are still entangled in the dependency syndrome web as far as infrastructural development of clinics, schools, roads and social amenities is concerned.

It seems some communities sorely depend on Government or donors to do everything for them.

However, it is heartening to note there are some communities that have adopted a different mind-set.

These have come together and embarked on massive infrastructural development projects for their respective communities without even asking for a cent from Government. One such community is Murehwa North’s Ward Two which has constructed Matenha Primary school and has embarked on turning Dandara Clinic into a full fledged hospital.

A decade ago, this writer who hails from Murehwa was inspired by these initiatives and teamed up with his brother Misheck Manyange, Tatenda Hokonya and Ian McFarlane to construct Matenha Primary School.

The three provided the full financial backing for building materials while I co-ordinated the whole project.

The villagers surrounding Matenha, Mhembere, Goto, Garwe, Matidenha, Hunda and Rutombo villages, like termites building an anthill, tirelessly worked to provide bricks, stones, water and labour.

All were driven by the desire to see their children walking a short distance to school. The nearest school was eight kilometres away.

Within a short period of time, two school classroom blocks, two teachers houses and toilets where erected.

The Government then came on board through the Zimbabwe National Army artisans who rendered their expertise free of charge in the construction of another two-classroomed block.

It only took a week for the army experts to complete this noble task, much to the awe of the villagers who stood by watching the military personnel doing what they know best.

At first when we brought the idea of the school to the villagers, it was met with doubt and resistance like we had brought the message of Noah’s Ark.

“Chikoro ichi chakatanga kugarirwa pasi kuti chivakwe musati mazvarwa pakaforomwa zvidhinha zvikapera nekubiwa nhasi mozochiwaka imi; musadakutishandisa mahara!” said the angry villagers before commencement of the project.

Eventually, we managed to convince the village headmen who sweet-talked the villagers into moulding bricks.

We bought all the building materials and my other brother Tariro Manyange, who is a senior employee with a local International haulage trucking company, was provided with a haulage truck by company owner Muller Conrad ‘Billy’ Rautenbach to ferry the materials from Harare to Matenha Village free of charge.

When we arrived, the then Ward Two Councillor, Pepukai Motsi, was dumbfounded by the amount of material and stopped the villagers from offloading the truck saying: “Taifunga kuti zvinhu zvenyu zvishoma manje izvi zvawandisa mirai tifonere DA vaMabhuro kana MP vaMakunde kuti tingazvitambira here uye sei?”

It was not his fault for he was used to seeing communities getting contributions of such magnitude from the Government or donors and not individuals.

He least expected fellow villagers to contribute immensely back to their community.

Five kilometres from Matenha School, within the same Ward Two, there is Dandara Clinic which has been providing health services in the area since the 1980s.

Another Ward Two son Arvic Dandara, in 2021, came up with an idea of turning Dandara Clinic into a hospital.

When he preached his gospel of turning the clinic into a hospital, fellow villagers, at first, doubted his sincerity.

To convince the villagers, Arvic and colleagues who go by the mantra: ‘Kuisewenzera community iyi’ started by buying blankets for the clinic’s maternity ward.

The constituency’s MP, who is also Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Daniel Garwe, graced the handover of the goods.

The construction of the maternity ward, to commence very soon, will be a step towards turning the clinic into a fully-fledged hospital.

Those in the villages have already provided bricks, stones, sand as well as cement while those in towns and the Diaspora are still pouring in building materials.

So far, more than 100 people have contributed. Others have contributed their expertise, like Gumisai Nyahada, a Harare-based architect, who hails from the area did the plan of the maternity block while Kudakwashe Gwara, a distinguished plumber, will offer his services for free, among others who are going to do the same in their respective fields.

Dandara shall carry the hopes of many as the dream of a hospital is crystalising into reality.

If all communities follow the mantra: ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene wayo,’ which is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s developmental war cry, we will, as communities, assist the Government reach its goal even before the anticipated 2030.

The slogan of lazy people: ‘Tinochemawo kuHurumende itipewo zvekuti nezvekuti tiyamurikane pakati nepakati,’ should be buried and forgotten as people take initiatives in their respective communities.

Some future leaders of the wards and constituencies can be identified and emerge from such developmental settings.

More projects are in the pipeline, such as construction of a secondary school at Matenha and an Arts and Entertainment Centre at Dandara to cater for the vast talent from the area as well as keeping youths occupied in wholesome activities.

The pending Dandara Hospital will decongest Murehwa Hospital and Matututu, Madamombe, Muchinjike clinics for maternity services provision.

Communities must become masters of their destiny, obligated and duty bound to lead in the upward mobility of local areas and restoring hope for a great future anchored on full participation of community members.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

