By Abraham Mabvurira

THERE is no doubt that many people in Zimbabwe and around the world have seen the light and now is the time to call a spade a spade when it comes to Western bullies.

Every nation around the globe has come to know and understand the US as the sole manufacturer of proxy wars, the exporter of violence, the engineer of puppet governments, the architect of global terrorism, the sponsor of rebels in sovereign nations and the author of world chaos.



The US is the archbishop of hegemonism, the fountain of propaganda and lies, the greatest threat to global peace as well as the greatest violator of human rights and democracy.

Therefore, sovereign nations, like Zimbabwe, should no longer entertain American-sponsored rebels, mutinous organisations and treacherous individuals who are betraying our beloved nation in the name of ‘democracy and human rights’.

In Zimbabwe, as long as the opposition party like MDC, now CCC, represents the imperialistic interests of the US and its allies, they remain, to us, a dangerous security threat and a rebel group derailing Zimbabwe’s road to socio-economic prosperity and national unity.

The fact that we now understand that Uncle Sam has been, for years, planting proxy governments and political parties within sovereign nations of the world to advance and promote American hegemony and dominion of the globe creates for us reasonable ground to designate Uncle Sam a threat to world peace and security.

As such, there is no way we are going to continue countenancing Anglo-American-sponsored rebels in Zimbabwe and around the globe to destabilise peaceful countries and hinder their progress merely because we seek acknowledgment and approval from the US which takes itself as the paragon of democracy when actualy the opposite is true.

For, through the American style of democracy, we have witnessed various nations of the world being mercilessly robbed of their valuable natural resources.

Consequently, this has left nations with no choice but to seek a better way of uphoding values of democracy and human rights which are different from those prescribed and dictated by the US.

In Africa, for instance, we are going to uphold our own democratic values and systems that are informed by African values and traditions without looking up to the US and the West.

They are not the ones who should tell us where we are correct and wrong in terms of democracy because they are hypocrites.

They have no moral standing to exercise that responsibility.

For more than a decade, Zimbabwe has been accommodating various rebellious organisations and individuals for fear of the world bully (US) which has been using its waning US dollar and sanctions to victimise and terrorise other nations.

That, however, is coming to an end.

With the Patriotic Act now in place, there is no longer room in Zimbabwe to accommodate rebels and treasonous people merely because we seek to please Uncle Sam and his allies who have turned out to be the perpetrators of violence and enemies of peace and progress.

For it is, and has been the US’ long-term plan and long-held view that sovereign nations of the world should be deliberately kept poor, destabilised and disunited for the US to survive and maintain its global hegemony.



That is why the US has been fomenting civil strife in sovereign nations and waging proxy wars on independent countries just to keep them economically poor, broken, weak and incapacitated to resist American bullying tactics.

In such dirty games, Zimbabwe has not been spared and that is why today our beloved nation is still grappling to recover from the economic effects of ZDERA.

Some Zimbabweans are, however, still blind to these wicked tactics of Uncle Sam, and that is why they are blindly following CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and his rebellious political organisation because whereas they know the truth, they have prostituted their morality for 30 pieces of silver.

They still do not understand that the fountain of African or Zimbabwean problems is the US and the West and they are still ignorant to the fact that unity and peace are the key building blocks to achieving economic prosperity.

They must be reminded that the imperialist’s divide-and-rule tactic is still at play.

Once our people get to understand this, Zimbabwe will easily rise and become a global economic powerhouse.