Rural community ethos for development: Part One … Afro-rural folk eye hunhu/ubuntu referendum, legislation, renaissance

This belated Christmas-New Year message unveils Afro-rural folk’s Valentine promises regarding their heroic bid for legislation of main hallmarks in Afro-humanness and Afro-identity – abridged as hunhu/ubuntu.

The secreted Valentine promises are deduced from innovative research narratives decoded from a cross-section of Afro-rural folks’ souls, blood, dreams and muted voices about fading trademarks of basic Afro-humanness and Afro-identity — what makes Africans African.

This adverse background is escalating cases of identity crises; political crossroads and social inequalities, infidelity and divorce; deschooling and miseducation; crime, deviance and delinquency, consequent to indifference to legislative needs of Afro-humanness and Afro-identity.

To this end, this narrative captures, profiles and frames hushed Valentine promises archived in Afro-rural communities’ waning paperless societies and hunhu/ubuntu’s reserve bankers: mhondoro consigned with premillennial data on hunhu/ubuntu thrifts for purposes of advocating hunhu/ubuntu legislation.

Generally, Afro-rural folk remain agitated by the Berlin/Congo/West Africa Conference of 1884-5 that France defined as the ‘civilising mission’ to determine the name, economic value and authority of Africa.

On the day of Berlin resolutions, Afrophobic stereotypes were patented as discovery claims for the Italian explorer and trader who presaged European imperial vision, Sispiola Africanus, from where the name Africa derives.

“Whereas the birth of Jesus is inspiring Christmas celebrations for Christians and God’s Valentine SMS to humankind on December 25, the General Act by the Berlin Conference is motivating Christmas revels for imperialists and Euro-gods’ Valentine audio to colonialists on February 26,” said svikiro, sacred legate, Mbuya Gore.

“Subsequently, hunhu/ubuntu legislation will buttress Christmas merriments for patriots and national heroes’ Valentine muse for Afro-rural folk as from the day sitting Presidents accent to Hunhu/Ubuntu Bill,”

The Conference drafted far-reaching imperial hegemonic templates, including colonial policies Europe used to grab indefinite title deeds over Africa.

The imperial typecasts voided Queen Sheba’s black civilisation and civilising mission based on key components of Afro-humanness and Afro-identity by ‘privileging’ native settlements, bantustans or Tribal Trust Lands, with land-taxed lease agreements.

Subsequently, esteemed voices from Afro-rural folk avow: “Our hearts bleed, souls are restless, dreams vanish and Afro-essence quakes when imperial hegemonic practices and colonial policies continue to play fools’-mate games against our civilising bid for the legislation of hunhu/ubuntu.

“In order to clarify, hunhu/ubuntu concept and best practice is widely used but habitually misunderstood, misappropriated and her market niche ordinarily taken for granted,” noted svikiro Mbuya Gava-Mawere

“A citizen veto, promulgation and enactment of hunhu/ubuntu legislation can be the decisive design to annul imperial renaissance legislated as the General Act by the Berlin Conference;

“Reinventing a pivot, hunhu/ubuntu legislation, like the General Act to balance the sustainable premillennial past, millennial present and millennial future of hunhu/ubuntu will aid practices geared towards civilising the desired renaissance of hunhu/ubuntu.

“However, unwarranted extra-territorial application of national laws that misinterpret the nexus between Afro-humanness and Afro-identity as ‘the spirit of hunhu/ubuntu’ rather than ‘the cog of hunhu/ubuntu’ foist views that spiritualise, mystify and mistake hunhu/ubuntu corporate standing for a metaphysical reality, thus rescinding our bid for the legislation of hunhu/ubuntu.”

As the Xmas-New Year season draws to an end, Valentine Day and Afro-rural folk’s bid for hunhu/ubuntu legislation beckon.

During this Xmas-New Year season, Afro-rural folk’s Valentine gift contains an hunhu/ubuntu legislative input that aims at righting what appears to be the social dearth and societal death of Afro-humanness and Afro-identity that is fast becoming a reality in bantustans or Tribal Trust Lands of modern Africa.

“Christmas-New Year season presents lasting bonding between God and humankind; in similar ways hunhu/ubuntu legislation is expected to present enduring bonding between indigenes and hunhu/ubuntu,” said Chiremba (Psychosomatic Practitioner) Mbuya Nyathi.

This season inspires brethren to profess the historic God, Emmanuel Jesus Christ, from rural Nazareth as much as Afro-rural folk aspire to profess tenets of hunhu/ubuntu legislation.

Lest we forget, it was from the Holy conception of the rural Virgin Mary that ‘. . . the Word became flesh . . . and it became God’s Valentine gift to us.’

It is around this season that God atoned ‘Ubuntuland’, the Sun Continent, as the safety net for the child Jesus who was subject of cold winter nights and King Herod’s death traps.

“After the journey from Palestine to Egypt, it is during this exilic period, not birth, that God’s Valentine gift befitted the name Emmanuel ‘God is with us’ within African contours” said sacred legate of heroine Queen Nana, ‘woman warrior’ of Dahomey.

Granted that God is omniscient, it is believed that the Creator confirmed hunhu/ubuntu as the fortress for human life, morality and salvation by exiling His Valentine gift, Jesus, in the Sun Continent.

Decoded from Abyssinia, the sacred legate of heroine Queen Sheba, founder of black civilisation, said: “Maybe hunhu/ubuntu needs to be understood in line with Coptic hindsight wisdom, as the Afro-builders’ mortar where national, regional or continental unity, peace and harmony are the bricks.

However, if hunhu/ubuntu is so boundless, can’t global Africa aspire to stand one removed from imperial machinations of the global north or global east by legislating hunhu/ubuntu?”

From the DR Congo’s Katanga Province, Wamupinga Vita, related to heroine Kimpa Vita, author of Democracy ‘stolen from Africa, go to America’, (Bob Marley redefined and exported back to Africa noted): “It is the upside down of black civilisation designed to annul tenets of original democracy . . .;

Indeed, an expression of colonial hangover, grievous legislative omission that motivates self-denials, psychosomatic defaults and mental slavery for modern Africa to claim her social self, self-worth, economic value and authority without hunhu/ubuntu legislation.”

During this 2023-24 Xmas-New Year season, WhatsApp messages from the ‘Men of Zinj’ (people of East Africa) opine that enhanced practices of capitalism, colonialism and neo-colonialism are discriminating against the legislation of key drivers of hunhu/ubuntu.

Research reports from Nigeria’s Yoruba State suggest that, without hunhu/ubuntu legislation, unregulated hedonism, self-centredness and lifestyle audits are defiling Jesus’ Valentine gift: ‘being man-for-others’ akin to Seven hunhu/ubuntu Golden Imperatives (SUGI) used to societalise Jesus.

From South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province, interviewed King Tshaka’s sacred legate noted: “… SUGI emphasise of hunhu/ubuntu inclusive and sustainable development models based on hunhu/ubuntu normative sciences.”

It is the way to go for modern Africa!

