Supping with the devil suicidal

IT is totally amazing, mind boggling that, among us are those who are starry-eyed about the so-called Western democracy.

It is unbelievable because Western belligerence is not in the past, in history, as in Hiroshima and Nagasaki when the US, to justify destroying the Japanese with atomic bombs, lied that the King of Japan had refused to step down.

A stark lie to justify the worst that anyone has ever done to another human, but the belligerence is starkly present today, yet we remain mesmerized by the so-called Western democracy.

It is starkly present today, virulent and unforgiving to those richly endowed with what they covet most.

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, recently warned at the UN General Assembly that America is using sanctions and political blackmail to turn the whole world into its backyard.

He is right, but we do not seem to have woken up to this.

The Patriot, a few months ago (Teya:2022), warned that America is encircling Africa with military bases, a danger we seem comfortable with.

With one in Zambia and the other in Botswana, we are sandwiched between two American arsenals.

If the US is democratic, why does it need bases all over the world?

At this moment, I am referring to our continent Africa.

Why does the US need military bases on African soil?

We, Africans, are not a threat to the US nor are we a threat to each other, so what is the purpose of these bases; to protect who from what?

It is simple arithmetic; it is the oldest creed of the West, plunder and loot, when they plant their feet in a land they covet, in this case the African continent, they can protect the plunderers and looters from within, their frontmen can ferry riches out with minimum disturbance, because Uncle Sam’s bakatwa is there for all to see.

No-one can be so confused as to believe that such massive investment (billions) is to save and serve Africans.

They are there to protect American interests, militarily of course.

Instead of investing billions in military bases, why not invest in agro-industries, in industrialisation which benefits everybody in the nation if they are truly interested in the welfare of Africa.

Give Africa zero interest loans to industrialise and build independent viable economies.

Why not help Africa build its economy following the devastation of colonialism the way so much was injected into European countries devastated by the Second World War to help them rebuild their economies (The Marshall Plan).

We do not eat American bases; we cannot raise our children on American bases; American military bases do not translate into agro-industries, into clothing factories, into manufacturing, into the beneficiation of our natural resources; they do not translate into healthy economies owned and run by Africans for this is the only way Africans can live lives commensurate with the wealth the continent is richly endowed with.

These bases are a show of force for the protection of what they covet.

Africa, time is nigh; our intellectuals are busy writing thesis after thesis but without exposing the predatory psyche of the West, in particular America.

This time around, it might not be possible for us to extricate ourselves from the shark because we will be in its belly.

The weapons are more deadly this time around; it just might be our death knell.

The great, giant continent of Africa was severely wounded as a result of the Berlin Conference but this time the injuries might just be lethal.

Our intellectuals should spend most of their time and energies alerting the continent to the danger that is not imminent but is right at the door, pushing the door open and the children cannot sleep anymore. The wolf’s paws are scratching and pushing the door inch-by-inch.

The enemy is right here, right next door, in Zambia — seriously who do we think is next?

Who else in Southern Africa riles the West more than Zimbabwe? And the paid Western stooges planted all over the nation are howling so loudly hoping that in 2023 the nation falls and they can hand its head over to Herod on a silver platter.

When that happens, who will stop the US from planting its ugly but lethal foot on this soil to protect its lasciviousness and greed for all that this land is endowed with.

The battle for the seat of Munhumutapa is not about T-shirts — yellow, blue or red, it is not about names rebranding, not about individuals young or old — it is a battle for the head of Zimbabwe, the call is for our decapitation.

Everything has been tried and it has failed, decapitation is the only solution: To end the rule of ZANU PF, to terminate the rule of the Wisdom of the Soul of the Nation which ZANU PF is.

As long as the party which came into being to end the white menace is in power, the white menace cannot put bases on this land, it is not possible.

This is why the vitriol, the wild calls for violence have reached a screeching crescendo: ‘ZANU PF MUST GO.’

It is not about its name, it is about what it undergirds and protects, it is a bulwark the West has never prevailed against, and it still will never prevail against it.

For the last 42 years ZANU PF has kept the West at bay and so we can still hold our heads high as a free nation, not a ‘free’ nation.