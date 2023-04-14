By Tawanda Chenana

WE, in the village, on Independence Day, do not just celebrate but get to reflect on our journey, as a nation, thus far.

In the village, we closely identify with the liberation struggle for we were in the thick of things with navanamukoma (freedom fighters).

Our independence was achieved after a protracted liberation war.

This is the day our nation sings; this is the day we are reminded of who we are, where we came from.

We remember those who perished for the independence we enjoy, which some, sadly, take for granted.

On Independence Day, we celebrate an event, which was a transition from minority to majority rule.

We celebrate and remember with pride the dismantling of a racial superstructure and its replacement by a broad-based one.

It is a day we remember all that was sacrificed to get us to that day.

For us and everyone else, the day should be a day for refuelling our tanks.

Our road to freedom was fraught with pain, suffering and bravery.

In the Second Republic, we have every reason to celebrate our Independence Day with more optimism.

We are a nation moving forward and not regressing.

Zimbabwe is a country proudly and confidently charting its way — we have achieved numerous milestones.

And these are no ordinary achievements but the kind that strengthens our independence.

Thomas Sankara, the late former leader of Burkina Faso, strongly opposed foreign aid to Africa, arguing: “He who feeds you controls you.”

And the revolutionary Sankara, watching Zimbabwe, is definitely smiling.

It is depressing that Africa, despite fighting for the abolishment of slavery and colonialism, remains dependent on her former colonisers for aid.

But not Zimbabwe

Through colonial education and maladministration, African minds were corrupted and made to continue looking up to their former colonial masters.

But our country has broken this chain of bondage.

Today, the bulk of African countries occupy the bottom places in income per capita percent of the population living in extreme poverty due to the impact of foreign aid.

But not Zimbabwe.

It is important as we celebrate our 43rd anniversary of independence, to look at ourselves; what we have achieved in terms of national etiquette, design and symbology during the past four decades and three years that express who we are as a liberated, indigenous people.

In order for all Zimbabweans to fully understand and appreciate the implication of independence, education and ubuntu/hunhu should provide for us the inspiration to appreciate our spiritual, cultural, social as well as economic liberation, and to present ourselves as proud Zimbabweans, visible and distinct within the greater global context.

It is time we fully understand and appreciate our varied but similar cultural identities?

Without doubt, an important aspect of any nation’s life is the way in which it sees itself and, since we attained independence, we have never doubted ourselves, every move we have taken is a fulfilment of our aspirations.

Each nation has been produced by its own peculiar history and exists in its particular environment; it has features that no other nation can share, our struggles to today have shaped who we are, a resilient people, with a never-die attitude.

We must cultivate in ourselves a deep sense of patriotism.

Do we know how great we are and how lucky we are to be born Zimbabwean, to belong to a nation with vast natural resources?

Our people must recognise their great capabilities to manipulate their surroundings to benefit the nation.

Indeed, they must become the first to recognise themselves as a worthy and capable people who have a right to be on this planet and, in particular, Zimbabwe — proud to be what they are and what they could be and show a great love for themselves.

Each individual must be able to stand up and say: ‘Though I am an individual soul, an important somebody, I am also part of the nation and will fight and defend my country with all I have’.

Every individual must be part of the nation and ready to answer the call of duty.

Education 5.0 is a step in the right direction and more should still be done in that regard.

The process of education must be constructively implemented through a purpose-tailored Civics course in schools, technical, agricultural as well as teachers colleges, youth training centres and our universities.

Our youth must be taught our history, ethics, civic decorum and public responsibilities.

They must know we did run our own affairs before the colonial aggressors, who proceeded to brainwash us into doubting our own capabilities.

Youths must know we were, and are, capable of moulding our own destiny.

They must know the history of our struggles inside-out.

Let us be vigilant in the task of creating the Zimbabwean consciousness, for it is from this seed that the tree of independence will blossom and flourish in our youths, our future.

Aluta continua!