Being led astray…living by the standards of those who treat us as second class citizens

By Nthungo YaAfrika

ACCORDING to the whiteman’s history, modern history starts from their Middle Ages to the present; which starts ironically from the fall of the Roman Empire in the West (5th Century) to the fall of Constantinople in 1453 or narrowly from 1000-1453 AD.

This is the period, after the white race had been re-educated by the Moors (blacks) who had invaded Spain in the 8th Century, after the banning of the Egyptian Mysteries by Roman Emperor Justian in 525 AD.

Now let’s check the meaning of standard, concerning us, the so-called modern black race. Being judged, measured and accepted as correct by a recognised authority which is the white race, turning us into what is called standard bred, simply meaning bred to conform to standards of recognised authorities, the white world. Anyone outside these standards is deemed uncivilised.

We were created free, but have willingly turned ourselves into a people who love the standard of flesh, instead of that of the spirit of Yaweh, because of spiritual ignorance by the majority, since the 15th Century to date, 21st Century, a total of 600 years, 400 years less than that of the white race when they were wallowing in the Dark Ages.

Our race lifted the white race from that dark dungeon; who is going to lift us from this dungeon we are currently languishing in?

The knowledge and understanding of Yaweh, is the only answer.

But as a race, do we still have an independent spiritual knowledge and understanding of Yaweh?

The moral and physical state of us as a people says it all. Proverbs 1 verse 7 — Reverence of Yaweh is the beginning of knowledge. Isaiah 5 verse 13, because of lack of Yaweh’s knowledge a race goes into self imposed exile, literally running away from its shadow. Proverbs 3 verse 5 — Trust in Yaweh with all your heart, And do not rely on your own understanding.

Because the majority in our race, revere the white race more than Yaweh, we are in this current predicament where we yearn for everything Western. And because of relying on our own understanding and those who have dominated and given us the standards to live by, we are in spiritual wilderness which will continue to affect our physical realm, until the majority see Jah’s light.

This brings me to the 16th Century, when the White church was so morally bankrupt that even Semjaza, the Devil, was afraid to be associated with it.

Bishops like Stokely of London, persecuted and murdered all those who wanted the poor to understand and be knowledgeable of the Word of Yaweh.

One such is William Tyndale who was burnt on the stake by the white church.

These are the type of people who came to evangelise the word to the people of the motherland and to other continents.

And how did they manage to do so? They destroyed all indigenous knowledge, labelling it as pagan.

Pagan because they did not conform to their diluted selfish ways of the spirit world, which was and is still controlled by the philosophy of Semjaza, that of capitalism, a system that encourages ‘I, me and myself’ to the detriment of the majority.

Modern religion gave birth to two notorious twins, capitalism and democracy and because we are now a standard bred race with blinkers, we have swallowed these hook, line and sinker, without referring to our past, which is deemed not standard enough, by the self-appointed masters of standards of the world.

After giving birth to these two notorious twins, so-called modern religion gave birth to modern politics, which has no parallel in human history for it’s hypocrisy.

Modern politics is composed of democracy, autocracy, dictatorship, communism and other nicknames, and to conform you must practise unbridled capitalism, yet it has failed to give the human race a new breath of life.

Simply because it is not connected to the positive spiritual world.

Modern religion was built on ashes of the religion not understood by those who destroyed the Righteous Religion, which was our ancestors, a religion that hated poverty, hunger, disease, ignorance and the philosophy of, I, me and myself.

Our ancestors’ religion was a unifier not a divider.

As a race we are in the 600th year of darkness and yet, we think we are bathing in light, this reminds me of what Yeshua said, “You have eyes but don’t see, you have ears but can not hear.”

This is so because we have deliberately and willingly embraced modern religion, without searching the scriptures.

We are going to be like them, the white race, that were in darkness for 1000 years. What will our descendants be called? Will they come out of it worse or better than the whites?

As long as we continue dancing to the tune of modern religion and politics, standards of Semjaza the Devil, more years in the wilderness are beckoning.

These standards are continuously calling Yaweh a liar. How? Because of poverty, hunger, disease and ignorance of Yaweh in our midst.

That our continent is the richest but has poverty that is unimaginable, is an affront to Yaweh, and if we don’t change as a people collectively, we will be the second to be in a 1 000 years of darkness like the Whites we envy.

Nthungo YaAfrika, aka J.L. Mtembo, is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance.