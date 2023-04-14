By Nthungo YaAfrika

IN this article, I will show that after the destruction of our ancestors’ civilisation by Rome, some Egyptian academics and intellectuals found refuge in the East and carried on what they knew best, improving people’s lives through edifying religion, education and politics which were connected to the positive spiritual world.

Those who remained on the motherland were executed and the people were left without spiritually connected leaders and the result is there for all to see.

The only mark they left was the Great Zimbabwe Enclosure which had become our ancestors’ holy place after Egypt was overrun by Rome.

I believe the Great Zimbabwe is the most holiest place on the planet, but who cares on the motherland as all and sundry look to Jerusalem because of being mentally and spiritually enslaved.

Jerusalem is the creation of Rome that makes Israel white, culminating in the Son of Man being white, showing white spiritual supremacy, thereby disputing what is written about the origin of the white race in the Book of Enoch.

The white race will forever continue hating us because of the verse found in the Glorious Qur’an, Al-Hirj: Verse 26, which says: “Verily we created man of potters clay of black mud altered.”

This verse clearly shows that the white race, which our ancestors called ‘Tambous’, meaning ‘savages’, are a creation of Nahasi (black) women and fallen watchers which are erroneously called ‘Angels’ in their corrupted scriptures which they blasphemously call the Holy Bible.

All this is found in the Book of Enoch.

Enoch is number seven from Adam, yet in their corrupted Holy Bible is mainly found in Genesis 5: Verses 21-24 and Jude: Verses 14-15.

Their Holy Bible, without the full story of Enoch, is empty, for the problems of the times we are living in were prophesied in the Book of Enoch.

No black Church on the motherland or in the Diaspora has the guts to preach what is in the Book of Enoch for fear of being heavily censured by the white race.

That is why some minority people among us say what we continue calling ‘education’ is actually ‘schooling’.

For surely if, as a race, we were educated, by now we would have been spiritually free 66 years after Ghana, the first African country to gain independence, to preach what is in the Book of Enoch.

I recently discussed the motherland’s education system with so-called educated people and was not impressed because there was no mention of our ancestors’ contribution to the human race.

Our past starts in 1884 when we were partitioned by Tambous who, according to them, eventually civilised us from barbarism.

To them, Egypt is white and Israel is white, culminating in all Biblical people being white.

The few who had any inclination to what I was asking had this to say about our education system on the motherland; that it teaches students not to listen to their conscience, to throw common sense to the wind while others said our education system discourages students from knowing about their past beyond 1884.

The one who raised my eyebrows was one intellectual I dare not mention by name, who said the motherland’s teaching system is ‘schooling’.

He said: “…a process that potentially distances you from yourself.”

I leave that for you to ponder.

Now back to the topic of the day: Not only the West, but also the East, did our ancestors civilise through their mystery systems, and these are still helping them to subjugate us today.

Let’s start with Christianity.

This religion which makes our race the last rung of humanity is the corruption of our ancestors’ original religion and what is found in what whites call their Holy Bible originated from our ancestors.

They corrupted the original creation story, which says female and male are equal which is not what is found in their corrupted scriptures.

Names like ‘hell’ and ‘heaven’, ‘Holy of Holies’, ‘Madonna and child’ and ‘parables’, just to mention a few, were conceived by our ancestors.

The Hindus’ viewing of the Ganges as Holy is copied from Egypt, where they viewed the Nile as Holy.

This also includes the Hindus’ salvation of the soul theory. The Moslems’ ceremonial cleanliness before entering the Mosque was first practised in Egypt when worshippers had to clean themselves before entering the Temple. Buddhism is Egyptian and is mentioned in Stolen Legacy by G. M. James under the topic ‘Summum Bonum’ (Greatest Good) which consisted of five stages, during which the Neophyte (Beginner) developed from a good man into triumphant Master, attaining the highest spiritual consciousness by means of casting the 10 bodily fetters and becoming adept like Horus or Buddha or Christ. Taoism, Confucianism and Shinto have their foundation in Egyptian (Nahasi) mysteries.

One may wonder how!

The starting point is the Glorious Qur’an: Al-Hirj: Verse 26 as stated before:

“According to Diodorus and Manetho High Priest in Egypt, two columns were found in Arabia; one of the Goddess Isis and the other God Osiris, on the latter of which the God declared that he had led an army into India, as far as the ocean.

This means of course, that the Egyptian Empire at a very early date included not only the Islands of the Aegean Sea and Ionia, but also extended to the extremities of the East.

‘We are also informed that Senuset I, during the 12th Dynasty (i.e. about 1900 B.C) conquered the whole sea coast of India, beyond the Ganges to the eastern Ocean. This also to have included Cyclades and a great part of Europe in his conquests.

Secondly the Amarna Letters found in the government offices of the Egyptian King Iknaton, testify to the fact that the Egyptian Empire had extended to Western Asia, Syria and Palestine and that for centuries Egyptian power had been supreme in the Ancient World.

This was in the 18th Dynasty i.e. about 1500 B.C.

We are also told that during the reign of Tuthmosis III, the dominion of Egypt extended not only along the cost of Palestine: but also from Nubia to Northern Asia.” (Breasted Conquest of Civilization page 84, Diodorus page 128; Manetho; Strabo, Dicaearchus, John Kendrick Ancient Egypt Vol 1 and Stolen Legacy G. M. James)

What most think is Eastern culture is actually Egyptian (Nahasi culture) which was grounded on ethical behaviour of Egyptian religion, education and politics which depended on initiation of Neophytes who would eventually be the leaders, rulers and priests of the people. Before initiation, the Neophytes had to have these virtues; control his thought, control his actions, have devotion of purpose, have faith in his master to teach him the truth, have faith in himself to assimilate the truth, have faith in himself to wield the truth, be free from resentment under experience of persecution, be free from resentment under experience of wrong, cultivate the ability to distinguish between right and wrong as well as cultivate the ability to distinguish between the real and the unreal.

These ethics were incorporated in Eastern cultures and saved them from the marauding savages’ culture and their corrupted scriptures that encouraged self-dehumasing and hate as what eventually happened on the motherland.

To save the temples from being destroyed, many were built in hidden mountainous areas to discourage hostile armies, like that of the Christian Tambous.

A lesson learnt from Egypt whose temples were easily accessible and suffered when Egypt was overrun by her enemies.

Our ancestors’ way of life and dressing are still alive in the East and here on the motherland are still found only in West Africa.

Interestingly, the Vatican and Anglican top brass still dress like our ancestors, yet they despise them. Our ancestors are not as currently depicted by the West.

That depiction actually came into being after their civilisation was completely destroyed.

The Portuguese and Spanish missionaries failed to ‘Christianise’ Japan the way they had done in Africa because of Japanese ethics and virtues from Egyptian mysteries.

They wanted to use the Japanese who had converted to Christianity to distabilise their country, the way they had done on the motherland, but failed.

This being that the majority of the Japanese held fast to their culture which had been inculcated in them by the Egyptian mysteries.

In 1640, all the Japanese suspected of being Christians were ruthlessly exterminated.

That is how Japan saved itself from spiritual, mental and physical slavery of the Christian enterprise.

The Eastern temples in Asia resemble those of Ancient Egypt.

The only temple on the motherland that resembles those of Ancient Egypt is the Great Zimbabwe Enclosure, built by those who left Egypt after their religion was banned in the 4th and 6th Century by Roman Emperors Justian and Theodius.

This temple, I believe, is the holiest temple on earth that can make our race connect to the positive spiritual world and regain our ancestors’ past glory. Whites tried to destroy the Great Zimbabwe but failed.

Are we afraid as a race to recognise the Great Zimbabwe as our Holy Place?

Time will tell but time is not on our side.

Even Cecil John Rhodes and his band of homosexuals, thieves, murderers and rapists recognised how holy the place was.

Another interesting thing about Rhodes is that he left England sickly and returned a healthy man and this was attributed to the weather in this country.

In fact, it was not just the weather, but also herbs administered to him by traditional healers.

The same herbs that the misguided self-dehumanising modern African label as ‘satanic’.

Indeed, ignorance is a voluntary misfortune.

I will end by quoting Reverend Robert Taylor of Britain who said in 1883: “Bind it around thy neck, write it upon the tablet of thy heart, everything Christian is of Egyptian origin.”

His consciousness was awakened by these chapters and verses found in the Books of Psalms and Revelation. Psalm 78: Verse 51: “Finally he struck down all the first born of Egypt. The beginning of their proactive power in the tents of Ham.”

Psalm105: Verse 23: “Then Israel came into Egypt. And Jacob lived as a foreigner in the land of Ham.”

Psalm 106: Verses 21-22: “They forgot God their Saviour, who did great things in Egypt. Wonderful works in the land of Ham.”

Revelation 1: Verses 14-15: “More over his head and his hair were white like white wool and his feet were fine copper when glowing in the furnace.”

He did not believe in Genesis 9: Verses 20-27 about the so-called curse of our race, especially Verses 24-25 which says: “When Noah woke up from his wine and learned what his youngest son had done to him he said, cursed be Canaan, Let him become the lowest slave to his brothers.”

Whites used this chapter in Genesis to enslave and colonise us.

This chapter is always preached in ignorance by black preachers to their congregants today.

Add the picture of a white Jesus – food for thought dear reader!

Yes, not only the West but also the East did our ancestors civilise.

Nthungo YaAfrika, aka J.L. Mtembo, is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance. For views and comments, email: lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com