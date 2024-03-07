Creation story and His-Story unplugged

By Nthungo YaAfrika

I WILL start this article by quoting chapter and verse from the Book of John 8:32: ‘’ You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.’’

The blacks (Nahasis) and the white savages (Tambous) hate this verse to the core because the whites do not want to be reminded of their ancestry and the blacks, thanks to intimidation, do not want to know the origin and meaning. This chapter and verse would not be corrupted by the Tambous.

Their reaction was caused by the heavy yoke of the Roman Empire that controlled them physically and spiritually, making them non-people — our case today.

The original Jews were never white. I will broach this subject at the end of this article.

I will, for now, introduce you to the book, ‘Five Negro Presidents’, by E. A. Rogers.

His-Story claims Barak Obama was the first black President of the US and he actually served two terms from 2009- 2017.

In his book, Rogers says: “In 1963 when Attorney General Kennedy and Senator Javits said there might be a Negro President in the next thirty or forty years, FACT, most outspoken of the big magazines, replied there was already one and in it’s January- February, 1964 issue had an article, ‘America’s First Negro President.’

It named Warren G. Harding was the one and had affidavits from elderly whites who knew the Harding family.

But before Harding, three other Presidents had been loudly proclaimed by white people as being of Negro ancestry . . . Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and Abraham Lincoln.

The portraits of none of the above mentioned show the slightest degree of negro strain. But that is certainly not proof. Even before the Revolution many of negro ancestry had become so white that whites who had been kidnapped and sold as negroes could not prove they were really white, the more so that some of them were darker than bleached negroes.

Children were special victims. As late as 1858, white orphan asylums sold their children at public auctions and picture of the times show a white child being tanned to sell into slavery in the South. ‘Harpers Weekly’ January 30 1864 has pictures of emancipated white slaves.

The most famous case of the times was that of Salome Mueller, a white German girl who was sold as a negro slave. Her relatives brought suit but the Supreme Court of Louisiana held she was a negro. It wasn’t until her birth certificate was dug up in Germany that her real ‘race’ was discovered.

In fact, Salome who had been married to a negro believed herself to be one also. What writers of the time said of this is given in my ‘Sex and Race’ Volume Two, in the chapter, ‘White People sold as negro Slaves’.

Even some aristocrats were of negro ancestry, George Washington tells of Colonel Catesby Cocke, Virginia Senator, whose negroid features made him hurry away nervously from Washington’s home when he saw there an old negro to which he bore a striking resemblance. Therefore, when political opponents of a Presidential candidate said he was a Negromany he accepted it without question.

It is usual for a white writer to condemn off-hand the statement that any President could possibly have a negroid strain, whatever. But it is not possible, without minute tracing of ancestry, to find whether one is ‘pure’ white.

There is a case as one who started as a negro, became white, and then voluntarily became a Negro again. He is T. John Mckee, whose case attracted national attention and whose picture appeared in the front page of the New York Daily News, February 20, 1948.

McKee, grandson of a negro millionaire of that name, had crossed the colour line, gone to Yale and studied law. ‘’He lived for forty five years as a white man and has been a successful Wall Street lawyer,’’ said the News. He had also married a white woman and had children by her.

Then in 1948 he saw an ad issued by an orphan society of Philadelphia for any living grandsons of Mckee. The latter, in his will, had left US$800,000 to found a Military School for white and negro Orphans with provisions that if this is not done the money with interest would go to his last living grandson.

This attorney, McKee discovered, was none other than himself and he promptly became a negro again to the tune of US$1,240,000 with interest to the original sum.

Here is another case, this time from English royalty. David Michael Marquis of Milford Haven, cousin of the Queen of England, has some negro strain but positively does not show it. On the paternal side, he is descended from Queen Victoria; on the maternal side from Pushkin, Russia’s greatest poet. Pushkin is descended from Abraham Petrovitch Hannibal, an unmixed Sudanese negro, who had been adopted by Peter the Great of Russia, and of whom Puskin wrote in his ‘Negro of Peter the Greater’.

Hannibal’s descendants married also into the German, Russian, Dutch and other royal families. David Michael’s was Nadjeda, daughter of the Grand Duke of Russia. Winston Churchill’s grandmother was one fourth American Indian which William Joyce, rightly or wrongly claims, wasn’t Indian but negro.

This is the end of me quoting part of the Book. The statement of Winston Churchill’s grandmother’s ancestry is absurd, to say the least, one fourth of American Indian and three-quarters of, I am sure white. That is why our ancestors rightly called them Tambous (Savages, and they will be like that until the end of the world, I pity the majority of our race who worship grovel at the feet of this race). Our ancestors always said ignorance is a voluntary misfortune and this was a prophesy to generations after 1884, of the Partition of Africa and after independence. These generations think that they are better than all previous generartions because they can speak Tambous languages better than any generations before them.

The Tambous Bible, our ancestors story for that matter, has the answer in the Book of Genesis. Our race here on the Motherland is busy with the Gospel of Prophesy and Prosperity and is shunning the Gospel of the Creator and Yeshua, that of understanding the Creators and Yeshua’s teachings, summarised in John 8 : 32. There will never be a religion like our ancestors which they called The Way of the Creator. The Way of the Creator shuns the Philosophy of I, Me and Myself and was practised by only three people since the creation of humans, these being Enoch, Yeshua and Elijah.

The Book of Genesis clearly explains the origins of other races in Genesis 6, and how this is lost to our race even puzzles Lucifer. The book by E. A. Rogers, ‘Five negro Presidents’, shows how the descendants of Lucifer Fallen Watchers Genesis 3 re-invented themselves in Genesis 6 : 2 as Sons of the true God. Who then is not the True Go?. In fact, God and the Creator are two different entities. God is the creation of the Tambous; His gender is disordely and has an after-thought and the Creator is all knowing and has no gender and no after thought. The Tambous Bible is the foundation of all human problems on earth, but this is lost to our race which is supposed to lead all races back to the Creator’s Ways, the Prophet Enoch’s ways. Prophet’s Enoch ways in relationship with the Creator were practical; his book tells the story. That is why it is not liked by all religions.

Prophet Enoch when he ruled the earth eradicated hunger, disease and poverty. In fact, all the negatives that the world is reeling under today, a feat that the so-called modern religions do not even dream of. At least before the Partition of Africa in 1884, poverty was unheard of. Lord Macaulay attests to this in his diary.

The first race to be created was our race and other races are a mix between ours and fallen Watchers mistakenly called Angels and a mix between themselves and the originals creating what we are seeing today. All these are lacking in love.

And the result is all there for all to see — absolute greed and chaos. Unfortunately, the first race to be created is caught up in this self-destructive situation and ending up being called the scum of humanity because they have lost all that Prophet Enoch, Yeshua and Elijah stood for. But who cares as long as the current saying says, as long as I am not affected by the chaos my life goes on? The game being Me and the second name being me.

That is how the Tambous creation story and His-Story unplugged is affecting us today may be until the end of the world if there is such a thing. This I say because what’s there to believe in if everything has the Tambou foot and thumb print, even world religions. The ways of Prophet Enoch, Yeshua and Elijah are the answer, not capitalism, communism, democracy or dictatorship.

In the first paragraph I said I would broach the subject about the original Israelites. Whether Tambous all over the world (meaning savages referring to a race tha calls itself White) like it or not the original Israelites were Nahasi (so-called Black Africans). You actually find these mostly in Ethiopia and they are called Falachi and in Zimbabwe where they are called VaRemba. Some years ago, the Israeli government airlifted thousands of Falachi Jews from Ethiopia to Israel.

For the current Israel to be recognised as holy and positive spiritually grounded it must have a Nahasi (black African majority). The easy way out is for the current Tambou (white savage race) in Israel to publicly proclaim that their ancestry is Nahasi. That would not be surprising as demonstrated by this article and His-Story in the Tambous stories in the Book of Genesis. This world is full of confusion which is deliberate, that is caused by the Tambous’s word His-Story and this must be simply changed to ‘a race’s past’.

But who is listening?

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

