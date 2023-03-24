By Abraham Mabvurira



WITHOUT doubt, the majority of people in Zimbabwe are now aware of the fact that the source and centre of power for MDC, now CCC, is the US, that is where Nelson Chamisa gets his instructions, ‘power’ and ‘authority’.

And as it is now, it is also no longer a supposition that the once mighty and powerful US, built on blood, lies and hypocrisy, is now crumbling.

It is irretrievably broken because the world is now awakened to the truth and no amount of propaganda and lies can continue to fool the people again.

If the centre is failing to hold, the whole structure will eventually collapse, and this is the case with the US and its terroristic opposition parties which are planted in sovereign nations around the world.

Now, if the US’ hegemonic and imperialistic empire is collapsing around it, how can one expect its puppet politicians and their treasonous political parties around the world to win in their quest for illegal regime change, especially in a country like Zimbabwe?

Surely, it is not by the ballot box, force or miracles shall CCC win in its struggle to effect illegal regime change in Zimbabwe because our people now know the truth and those who are still blinded by Uncle Sam’s propaganda and lies shall also come to know the truth, for it is the object of today’s youth; to decolonise the mind and bring light to our people.

Armed with the truth, the people of Africa shall defeat all forms of American lies and propaganda, thereby winning the battle against Western-sponsored political stooges. And using the truth as our defensive weapon, the people of Zimbabwe, particularly the youth, shall continue to mentally liberate our brothers and sisters around the world so as to ensure an end to American hypocrisy and lies.

In Vietnam, Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq and Syria, among other victim nations, the US might have succeeded in covering its bloody trail of atrocities and crimes against humanity using platitudes like ‘democracy and human rights’ and many people actually believed the lies and deceptions.

Unfortunately for the US, the fact that the world managed to unearth the lies and hypocrisy has made the world realise that Uncle Sam’s type of ‘democracy’ is merely a veneer used to commit horrible crimes against humanity throughout the world.

More ironical and appalling is the International Criminal Court (ICC’s) recent unjustified issuing of a warrant of arrest for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

The move by the ICC confirms an end to American propaganda and lies as the awakened people of the world are now questioning the immunity of the war mongering US before the same court while others must be arrested.

The awakened citizens of the world know that if any leader has to be tried by the ICC for crimes against humanity, American Presidents George Bush and Barack Obama, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, should be the first people to be tried by the ICC.

Without doing that, the ICC has lost its credibility and has proved to be an American Criminal Court (ACC), not an International Criminal Court (ICC) as it purports to be.

Therefore, not a single country shall take the US seriously when she postures around the world as the paragon and teacher of democracy because its chequered history and conduct proves otherwise.

Not anymore shall the citizens of Zimbabwe see the American-funded political party CCC as the champion, messenger and facilitator of democracy, for we now see them for who they are; architects of violence, division, hatred, destabilisation, anarchy as well as facilitators of illegal regime change.

It is more wise and in the interests of Zimbabwe that those who are wasting their energy supporting CCC open their eyes and support a winning team, ZANU PF, and expend their energy building our nation brick-by-brick and stone-upon-stone.

The majority of Zimbabweans now understand that if we work as a united force, without allowing Uncle Sam and allies to divide us, we shall certainly achieve more than we can imagine.

A decolonised mind is all that is needed to make naught Uncle Sam’s evil machinations.