Decolonising the mind: Part 17  …for the love of Zimbabwe

FOR the love of an independent Zimbabwe, the gallant sons and daughters of this beloved nation chose to sacrifice their precious lives for the motherland.

They fought to free Zimbabwe.

They died for their land which had been callously stolen from them by racist colonialists.

For the love of our motherland, an arduous and precarious way, which is military confrontation, was chosen as the only road that would lead us to a better Zimbabwe, where all people have equality, freedom, human rights and full ownership of their land and mineral resources.

The likes of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi, Josiah Tongogara, Nikita Mangena, Jason Ziyapapa Moyo and Herbert Chitepo, among many others, dead and alive cadres of the liberation struggle, are no aliens to this difficult route which they have traversed not because it was easy but rather, they chose it because of their undying love for Zimbabwe.

In fact, they have created a path for us and succeeding generations to walk as custodians of contemporary Zimbabwe, no matter what, because we love Zimbabwe.

The present generation of Zimbabweans is going through warfare, an economic onslaught and unjustified economic attack from the West, which has consequently made the lives of millions of Zimbabweans difficult.

The attack on our economy and other facets of social life is being done to effect regime change in Zimbabwe.

Sadly, certain sons and daughters of Zimbabwe, in the name of ‘democracy’ and human rights, as preached by the West, have chosen to be accomplices in this economic onslaught of their own motherland. Together with the Western powers, MDC, now CCC, led by Nelson Chamisa, has always been conspiring to bring the economy of Zimbabwe to its knees merely for the love of money and personal gains and not for the love of Zimbabwe.

This is in direct contrast to what we have seen and learned from our forebears who went to war not to enrich themselves but to make the lives of all Zimbabweans better.

Fortunately, amidst these blatant economic attacks from the West, in collusion with mutinous sons and daughters of this land, the patriotic ones have displayed unmatched resilience and courage to endure these challenges until economic victory is total.

Most notably, the unwavering love for Zimbabwe is witnessed by the continued support for the revolutionary Party, ZANU PF.

Numbers do not lie.

And the thousands following the ZANU PF rallies ahead of the harmonised general elections are evidence of a people determined to control their destiny.

ZANU PF continues to be victorious as it is the only Party that has unwaveringly been defending the legacy of the nation.

It is the only political Party that has Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans at heart and a Party whose politics and policies are informed by a well-defined national ideology.

Voting for ZANU PF has been voting for the past, present and future.

Other parties, like CCC, are merely seeking temporary and personal gains that do not benefit Zimbabweans.

In other words, voting for ZANU PF means the preservation of our glorious history, solidification of our national heritage and culture as well as the consolidation of a bright and secure future for posterity; while voting for MDC, alias CCC, means the eradication of our glorious history, destruction of our heritage and culture as well as denying the future generations their rightful ownership and control of Zimbabwe.

Therefore, as we continue to get closer to August 23 2023 and other future national harmonised general elections, let us continue to remind each other that voting for any party that does not uphold the values of our nation amounts to a serious betrayal of ourselves and the future.

We vote to preserve, protect and defend the ideals of the liberation struggle and its legacy.

Let us all go and vote for victory and cast our votes for the continuous development of our nation and visionary leaders.

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi.

