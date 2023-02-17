By Abraham Mabvurira

IN a few months to come Zimbabwe is

going to conduct national elections.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is obviously going to triumph owing to palpable development projects that have turned to be a success in various important sectors of the economy including agriculture, mining, transport, energy and tourism. The fact that we are experiencing a smooth sailing journey towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030 despite illegal sanctions imposed on our country has given us confidence that more can be achieved under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

The works of the Government of Zimbabwe under the Second Republic have made the citizens of Zimbabwe come to realise that our country is in capable hands.

Therefore, President Mnangagwa is the appropriate statesman to support since he has proven that he is a man of action building Zimbabwe brick by brick, stone upon stone.

The level of success is well-written on the wall for everyone to see, and even those who were at first pessimistic about the President’s commitment to building Zimbabwe are now seeing the light and have long started to come back.

That is why the door has prudently always been left open for those who were once lost and want to come back to the people’s party ZANU PF. Nevertheless, it is always our understanding as the awakened youths of ZANU PF that not everyone is going to embrace progress.

Enemies of progress always exist, but them being enemies of progress and agents of the West shall never qualify them to be our enemies since they are our brothers and sisters whose mentally colonised minds have made them easy targets for exploitation by the US and the West in their quest for illegal regime change.

As such, we shall constantly teach and rebuke them in a tolerant way.

We shall continue to bring every Uncle Sam’s hypocrisy to light until they are mentally liberated and know the truth that we are our own liberators.

We shall constantly remind each other that at the end of the day we are all Zimbabweans and those in the opposition wrestling power on behalf of their Western handlers and those in ZANU PF who seek to preserve our land, sovereignty and heritage for future Zimbabweans are one family.

What only separates us is difference of ideas and understanding.

Therefore in the upcoming elections, there is no need to force and fight.

We are fully aware that our struggle in Zimbabwe today is not with our own brothers and sisters being manipulated and exploited by their Western handlers into forming violent political parties in Zimbabwe to disrupt development and effect regime change.

Our struggle is against Uncle Sam and the Western powers’ neo-colonial antics of planting puppet opposition parties in sovereign nations around the world to disrupt progress and development in various African countries and other parts of the world.

Our struggle is against the domineering US and her Western allies who sponsor all manners of divisions, violence, hatred and other man-made problems in order to make Zimbabwe ungovernable.

However, we shall never get tired in this war of mental liberation as Africans by arming our people with the truth.

We shall make it much easier by dealing with the African/Zimbabwean problem from the grassroots level.

The blood that was shed during the liberation struggle was the ultimate sacrifice that Zimbabwe belongs to Zimbabweans and future Zimbabweans and we are not going to compromise.

Zimbabwe still belongs to Zimbabweans and we shall continue to fight to ensure that Zimbabwe will continue to belong to Zimbabweans and succeeding Zimbabweans.

Sell-outs must never be accommodated.

Not any single country shall be allowed to indirectly run Zimbabwe on behalf of Zimbabweans because we are capable of running and building our nation.

The Second Republic has already proved that it is possible and feasible.

The only thing we need to avoid at all costs is violence because imperialists have always capitalised on violence, destabilisation and disunity of victim countries to achieve their devious goal of regime change.

As such, let us remain peaceful, united and expose every wicked manoeuvre of our erstwhile colonisers so that our people will come to understand the truth that CCC is an Anglo-American political party bent to promote not the interests of Zimbabweans but the interests of their Western handlers.

In that way, many people shall come to understand that ZANU PF is the only Party that works for the interests of Zimbabweans as witnessed in the liberation struggle, the Land Reform Programme as well as the empowerment of indigenous people of this land of our ancestors.

These and other factors have made us to speak with conviction that ZANU PF is the only political party to support and vote for.

Under the revolutionary Party, Zimbabwe is in safe hands and the sovereignty of the future generation of this country is guaranteed.

The truth is that those who belong to CCC are in it for the money and those who belong to ZANU PF are in it for the love of Zimbabwe and posterity.

It is the love of Zimbabwe that made our forebears bear arms to fight colonialism, and it is also for the love of Zimbabwe that we shall continue working hard to fight the vestiges of colonialism and preserve this independence that was bequeathed to us.