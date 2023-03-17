EDITOR – WE were robbed when Rhodesians assassinated one of our Chimurenga legends, Chairman Herbert Pfumaindini Chitepo.

I always hear some people say he didn’t deserve to die.

He was one of our best and Rhodesians decided to kill him in a most brutal manner.

A car bomb was used and we lost our illustrious son of the soil on March 18 1975 in Lusaka, Zambia.

It was devastating not just to the people of Manicaland (Nyanga) were he came from but to the entire nation at large.

We know of many people who actually joined the liberation war because they were hurt by the sudden demise of their hero.

Yes, we have many comrades who were inspired to join the war following the death of Chairman Chitepo.

Such was this great man from the East, the first black barrister in Rhodesia who made history in life and death.

He stood with his kith and kin, both in good and bad times.

So instrumental was Chairman Chitepo in the liberation struggle that he would go abroad sourcing funds for ZANU and its military wing ZANLA.

He was a principled cadre, a fighter for his people who confronted the whiteman head-on.

He was not scared of Rhodesians, instead Rhodesians were afraid of him.

They were afraid of this little boy whose father died when he was only three years old, but who defied odds and became a larger than life rallying icon.

He still lives, now and in the future.

We will never forget.

Danisa Munhumutema,

Mutare.