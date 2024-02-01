From captain to castaway …Chamisa’s arduous CCC journey

By Dereck Goto

THE former leader of CCC, Nelson Chamisa, has abandoned ship.

After a tumultuous two years, marked by destructive ‘strategic ambiguity’, Chamisa has left his supporters and lieutenants in a state of uncertainty. His resignation statement, filled with blame and accusations against various entities including ZANU PF, the Government, and internal rivals, conspicuously absolves him of any wrongdoing.

The act of abandoning one’s leadership post, especially in the midst of challenges, raises fundamental questions about Chamisa’s commitment and fortitude as a leader. A captain does not abandon ship in the face of a storm; a pilot does not bail out during turbulence, while an army commander does not abandon his soldiers in the heat of battle. True leadership entails staying the course and being the last person standing, ready to confront adversity head-on.

Regrettably, this principle seems to elude Chamisa.

What is particularly ironic is Chamisa’s history of offering his followers false hope. He promised to safeguard the CCC from electoral rigging and assured victory, only to later attribute the party’s downfall to rigging.

He declared that God was guiding the CCC’s destiny, yet he is now leaving the very vessel he claimed was divinely ordained.

He argued that a structured CCC, governed by a constitution and structures derived from a congress, was susceptible to infiltration, but he now points fingers at infiltration as a cause of the party’s problems.

He advocated a consensus-based candidate selection process to eliminate double candidates, but he now blames ZANU PF for candidate duplications.

He once believed he was destined to lead the CCC to success, yet he now firmly believes it will never achieve its goals.

In a startling volte-face, he has resigned from the very project he championed, laying blame on everyone but himself.

Chamisa’s actions demonstrate a troubling level of egocentrism, as he appears willing to discard both his vision and his followers if he cannot have his way. His few rational supporters are understandably bewildered by his sudden departure.

Furthermore, after failing to persuade CCC MPs and Councillors to reject the outcome of the 2023 harmonised general elections entirely, in an effort to validate his claims of rigging and potentially plunge the country into crisis, Chamisa has given them an ultimatum — either follow him out of the CCC or remain within it.

This ultimatum conveniently ignores the significant investments of time, money and energy made by CCC MPs and Councillors who do not share his viewpoint. This ultimatum is not a manifestation of democracy but rather a dictatorial move to consolidate power around Chamisa himself.

The demise of the CCC project was not lost on keen observers.

Long before Chamisa’s erstwhile supporters began to see the writing on the wall, individuals like Hopewell Chin’ono, Prof Jonathan Moyo, Tendai Biti and Prof Welshman Ncube had already foreseen its downfall. These voices echoed the sentiment that after the 2023 polls, the CCC would meet its demise,primarily due to Chamisa’s actions and decisions.

The recent developments within the CCC and Chamisa’s decision to abandon ship have cast a shadow over his leadership qualities and his commitment to democratic tenets. While he may attempt to create a personality cult with unquestioning followers, it is essential to remember that true leadership requires accountability, resilience and a dedication to democratic values.

As the dust settles, it remains to be seen how CCC and its supporters will navigate the turbulent seas of their political journey.

Meanwhile, on Chamisa’s alleged divine support, it is critical that we separate fact from fiction.

Mr Chamisa must cease his sacrilege, and refrain from tarnishing the divine name of the Almighty by linking God’s hallowed name to his own inadequacies and repeated failures.

Throughout history, God has remained a God of unwavering success and triumph. Therefore, it is preposterous to suggest that God would align Himself with Chamisa’s perpetual failures. God’s involvement in a matter does not hinge on the proclamations of Chamisa or his supporters. It is essential to remind the citizens of Zimbabwe that God is sovereign and omnipotent. Consequently, if God were to intervene in Chamisa’s numerous misadventures, Chamisa would have long been in power by now. The undeniable reality is that ZANU PF holds power because the omnipotent God has permitted it to do so.

This fact is indisputable.

Chamisa must not be allowed to mislead the populace. God does not align with a political party merely because a politician asserts such a connection. No!

I am resolute in my conviction that God has never and will never align Himself with failure in any manifestation. Therefore, it is perplexing how any rational supporter of Chamisa accepts the falsehood that the sovereign God is part of Chamisa’s repeated debacles.

Consider Chamisa’s loss of MDC-A to Douglas Mwonzora. Was God truly on Chamisa’s side, or was He favouring Mwonzora? Pause, and think about it!

In the elections of 2018 and 2023, Chamisa’s MDC-A/ CCC suffered defeat at the hands of ZANU PF. Was God endorsing Chamisa as he faced defeat?

Today, CCC has surrendered to Sengezo Tshabangu.

Once more, we must ask, why does Chamisa blasphemously want to associate God’s name with his failures? What spirit leads him to do that?

In more fanatical religious nations, such actions would likely have led to extremely severe consequences. Chamisa’s association of God’s name with mediocrity is a blight upon our society and should not be tolerated.

