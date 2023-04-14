EDITOR — APRIL 18 is the day Zimbabwe was born.

It is a day we remember how we fought hard to liberate ourselves from white minority rule.

We lost many of our brothers, sisters, children and friends during the process in order for us to repossess our land and natural resources.

As a nation, we are now able to make our own decisions.

We are now able to build and develop our own country.

Yes, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo.

We are the owners of this country and through the apt leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, we are walking the talk.

We now see our country, Zimbabwe, being developed by our local companies.

For example, we have the rehabilitation of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway.

The Mbudzi interchange, on the other hand, which is a first of its kind in Zimbabwe is a statement on its own, showing that we are able to build our nation brick-by-brick and stone-upon-stone.

Let us also remember that as we celebrate achievements of the Second Republic, there are still some among us who still think the whiteman is our saviour.

There is need for decolonisation of the mind.

We must remember that, as Africans, we were not born to be oppressed.

It is imperative for us to be producers and developers and we are definitely in the right direction as Zimbabweans.

Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has become one of the two African countries now self-sufficient in wheat.

Our country has hit a record of wheat production in excess of 340 000 metric tonnes.

Through the Second Republic, no Zimbabwean will go hungry.

Advanced technology is now being brought to Zimbabwean farms, leaving no-one and no place behind.

Zimbabwe will surely be the breadbasket of Africa again because of what we implement as Zimbabweans. The decisions of this country should not be influenced by anyone from outside but should be done by Zimbabweans themselves.

No advice can come from people who imposed illegal sanctions.

As Zimbabweans, let us always remember that none but ourselves will make this country prosper.

We are celebrating 43 years and let us continue building our motherland as one people.

Happy independence Zimbabwe!

Tinashe Madira,

Harare.