Let us be human

EDITOR — The behaviour of the crowd which thronged to witness a burning building along Cameroon Street last week left me wondering where we are going as far as ubuntu/hunhu is concerned, especially when dealing with accidents and life threatening incidents.

The onlookers even put their lives in danger to capture footage of the inferno. Instead of helping, many lookers whipped out their smart phones and captured videos and pictures. Motorists could be seen clicking pictures and videos of the scene.

At accident scenes, people take gruesome pictures of victims and start circulating pictures and videos before their next of kin are notified. Pictures and videos of people drowning or killed are circulating. Some have recorded beating their wives or other men.

As people, let us revisit hunhu/ubuntu and respect each other as human beings. Let us use our smartphones and social media for our benefit as cultured Zimbabweans.

Love your neighbour as you love yourself.

Son of the Soil,

Matenha,

Murehwa.

