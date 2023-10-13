Let’s change our software

EDITOR — SADLY, there are some of us who have the hardware of black people (black skin and short hair), but in our heads we have software of the whiteman.

And with foreign software we cannot be truly successful; white software will retard our growth and is the biggest facilitator of the West’s regime change agenda against progressive governments in Africa.

I believe to liberate our mentality we need to dig up Rhodes’ remains and consign them to the museum.

And go further by removing those offensive colonial names that keep our people bonded to colonialism and the ideology of our enemies, especially in schools like Allan Wilson, David Livingstone and Queen Elizabeth.

The world has not isolated Zimbabwe judging by the response that our country gets each year at the UN General Assembly, the fact that not one resolution has been passed by the Security Council in regards to Zimbabwe’s political situation, the AU and SADC points to the fact it is Zimbabweans who must solve their problems, among themselves.

It has been the CCC and other Western-funded groups that have been trying to sway global opinion against Zimbabwe for the purposes of regime change in the country.

While current global trends indicate that more and more people in the developing world are gravitating towards entrepreneurships and calling for a greater role in business, the CCC is selling the nation as a country of employees ready and waiting to work for others and not themselves.

True, the Brits would like to go back to the good old days of pre-land reform in Zimbabwe, but they are intelligent enough to realise that once a people unshackle themselves from the yoke of colonialism it is an uphill battle to re-shackle them.

A much better option would be to adapt to the new situation, the rules of nature are universal; as the environment changes, it is those who adapt who survive and this is very much true in relations. The West must abandon its aggressive approach and instead work with us, as equals.

It is very obvious that Nelson Chamisa is not polished enough to carry out the regime change agenda in Zimbabwe and is not fit to be a leader of our country which achieved independence after a bloody liberation struggle.

— Grace, Musana, Bindura.

