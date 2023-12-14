Let’s open our eyes to achieve Vision 2030 …all the answers are here

AS a nation, we need not look any further but here in Zimbabwe for solutions to revamp our industries and have a thriving manufacturing sector as well as re-position the country as the heartbeat of SADC.

Anywhere in the world, the human capital is the most valued resource that any nation has and our country boasts the highest literacy rate in Africa, at more than 90 percent.

Our people shine not just in Zimbabwe but everywhere they go.

Thus, we should not struggle for solutions in the social and economic spheres.

The answer to all our challenges and problems is right before our eyes — it is you and I, the human capital.

Human capital has been described as the skills, knowledge and experience possessed by an individual or population; viewed in terms of their value or cost to an organisation or country.

Human capital allows an economy to grow. When human capital increases in areas such as science, education and management, it leads to increases in innovation, social well-being, equality, increased productivity, improved rates of participation, all of which contribute to economic growth.

The economic value is what we must tap into, as a nation, from each and every employee as well as potential employees.

However, we must understand that we cannot unlock economic value when individuals wait for the next person to find the solution to the problems bedevilling us as a country.

The other day, I was having a drink or two with a friend, who made a very interesting observation.

He remarked how some of our friends preferred nice leisure joints that were smart, had well swept pavements with no litter, compared to other places.

The solution to the problem of dirt and unpleasantness of these places, according to my friend, was a very simple one.

People had to just clean their respective areas, make them smart and enjoyable to hang around; no throwing of litter everywhere or relieving themselves in the wrong places.

The progress, beauty and success that we hunger for, before it is brought by the foreign direct investment that many of us think is the answer to all our problems, must first start by a paradigm shift — a shift in our mindset.

Yes, we must have a new way of thinking, seeing and doing.

All the development we desire begins in one’s mind.

As Zimbabweans in particular and Africans in general, we cannot continue sobbing over our woes and playing the blame game and victim card.

Our minds, equipped with the correct software, fully supported by hunhu/ubuntu, will unlock and deliver answers to the most puzzling questions.

The human mind is no different from a salt-shaker, the more you shake it, the more that comes out.

Always, when faced with a problem, the human mind automatically scans for an immediate solution and will only be stopped from functioning by the one possessing it.

The human mind does not only just possess capabilities to identify problems, it also identifies solutions and practical solutions for that matter.

However, many of us are quick to disengage from the activity of finding solutions to our challenges and problems, leaving the task to others.

The question we must ask ourselves, all the time, is: What are we doing at your own location and station that distinguishes us as invaluable assets to humankind, to our community and to our country?

We are the very assets needed to move the nation forward.

Each and every one of us possesses a particular set of skills that, put to use for the good of the nation, will result in growth.

What can you do for your country?

The motherland needs your very specific skills.

Human capital enables individuals and economies to adapt to changing economic conditions and challenges. A highly skilled and adaptable workforce can more effectively respond to shifts in technology, industry trends and global economic conditions. It helps economies diversify, restructure and transition to new sectors or industries, fostering resilience and sustainability.

And Zimbabwe, hands down, has one of the best human capital in the world.

So, what stops us from achieving Vision 2030 way before the year 2030.

Zimbabweans must introspect and find their individual contribution for the betterment of the country.

All that is required of us to succeed is to change our thinking and know that all success and development start with the individual.

Let us open our eyes and see; all the answers to achieving Vision 2030 are here!

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

