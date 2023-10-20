Lokassa deserves better

EDITOR – WHAT has gone wrong with us as Africans?

In fact what is really going on in the DRC?

Have we lost our respect for the dead?

And what values are we inculcating in our children who are the future generation?

I say so becaue I recently learnt that my favourite rhythm guitarist Lokassa ya Mbongo is yet to be buried seven months after his death due to internal family disputes and disagreements on who should oversee the funeral.

Surely does that make sense?

Lokassa, who, since 1996 to the time of his death, suffered from diabetes, was staying in New York, has been lying in a Congolese morgue for seven months now – yes seven good months.

Surely Lokassa, who made an international impact with his Sokous rhythm guitar-playing prowess and all-time hits such as ‘Marie Jose’ and ‘Monica’, deserved a timely and decent burial.

Lokassa led the star-studded Soukous outfit consisting band members Dally Kimoko, Kusala Yondo (Yondo Sister), Ngouma Lokito, Bibi Dens, Solo Sita, Shimita Eldiego and Awilo Longomba.

This behaviour, common with our African brothers and sisters, of delaying bodies for burial and extending funerals for days, weeks and months because of several disputes must be brought to an end.

If there can be laws to be enacted the better.

It brings unnecessary expenses, attention and humiliation.

Some withhold corpses as ransom while others withhold them from the responsible people for non-payment of marriage dowries while some accuse each other of witchcraft.

The law of the land encourages us to bury our loved ones and solve our disputes later.

That should be the way to go, not to torment souls.

I must say I am very dissapointed, in fact, very angry at our African brothers and sisters out there.

Our star really deserves better.

Son of Africa, Matenha,

Murehwa.

