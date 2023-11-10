New approach to realising Vision 2030

By Shephard Majengeta

VISION 2030, of an upper-middle income economy, must be understood in the context of the need to fulfill the aspirations of the liberation struggle.

Since the turn of the millennia, Zimbabwe has been implementing indigenisation and economic empowerment programmes seeking to give Zimbabweans full control of the country’s economy and resources.

These programmes define our independence — Zimbabweans now control their land and are in charge of their resources.

The appetite to own and control these resources continues to grow by the day for the people of Zimbabwe and we have villagers running rich mining claims.

And in all the endeavours, economic growth is the ultimate goal.

Thus, creating more viable institutions is critical to the development we desire.

In a country where the Government has committed to leaving no-one and no place behind, everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

Our people, particularly the youths, should not lack the zeal to venture into business.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has always expressed dissatisfaction with people not willing to work hard.

The President insists that the country has fully qualified personnel capable of running the economy while the Government has walked the talk by giving contracts for mega projects to local companies.

Big and small companies have been roped in to steer the development agenda.

The country is ready, willing and has leveraged its high literacy rate, employing and engaging those with the requisite skills to steer the economy to greater heights.

But lack of confidence and insistence by the West that they are needed for the success of the economy have seen some locals becoming skeptical and doubting their ability to totally control the economy.

Easily, in the country, professionals in various fields can form consortiums and claim 100 percent stakes in various sectors of the economy.

Zimbabwe is one of the few countries in the so-called developing nations where indigenes can talk of ownership and not mere participation in all the sectors of the economy.

Zimbabwe is a nation no longer inviting outsiders to come and do business for us but doing business for ourselves.

A time is coming when outsiders will come as participants, as workers or as employees; even if they come as companies, we will be hiring them to do our own business.

The West continues to use covert means to take over control of the continent’s resources, but not in our country.

This is not the time for political slander; it is time to mould the rich history that we already have and appreciate the effort and lives lost so that we can enjoy the benefits we have today.

Ours is a story that puts aside frustration and helplessness, but takes a bold and responsible move towards development.

We are building on our rich history.

History has always served the purpose of passing down knowledge from generation to generation; so ask yourself which knowledge you are passing on to your children?

Our national story is something that is fought for, defended and handed down to our children. One day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was like fighting and busting the illegal sanctions.

Great empires emerged in pre-colonial Zimbabwe, namely the Great Zimbabwe, the Mutapa State, the Rozvi Empire and the Torwa State.

Our ancestors took advantage of the dry grasslands, low trees and excellent pastureland and raised large herds of cattle, goats and sheep.

Crop farming also thrived as well as pottery, blacksmithing, weaving and basketry.

They took advantage of the vast mineral resources and carried out trade with many other States.

We have no excuse not to thrive as a nation, as a people.

We have no option but to create more viable institutions run by us, for us.

