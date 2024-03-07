Of Government scholarships . . . fostering academic success and national development

WE, in the village, value help and never take for granted any assistance extended to improve our livelihoods.

We are thus delighted when we see headlines such as ‘President gives heroic young siblings scholarships, cash’ and ‘125 students get Russian government scholarships’.

The Russian government scholarships are a result of the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement drive.

‘President meets ED-UNZA scholarship beneficiaries for the year 2024’, read another headline.

“His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa met the University of Zambia ED-UNZA scholarship programme students at the State House. The ED-UNZA scholarship programme is meant to assist girls and boys from disadvantaged families to pursue tertiary education. Beneficiaries are drawn from the country’s 10 provinces. There are 10 students under the ED-UNZA scholarship programme for this year’s February and August 2024 intakes from the universities in Zimbabwe. Out of 10 students, one is studying Actuarial Sciences, Law (3), Agronomy (1), Medicine (2), Biochemistry (1), Electronic Engineering (1) and PhD in Mineral Business Studies (1),” we read with delight across the villages in the country.

This week, I just want to express gratitude to the Government and others for assisting our children to get top-notch education.

Scholarships play a pivotal role in facilitating access to education and nurturing the intellectual potential of our children.

In a time marked by escalating tuition fees across the world and other financial constraints, these scholarships serve as beacons of hope for countless aspiring scholars.

We should not take the Presidential scholarships as well as those from other well-meaning individuals and organisations for granted.

Scholarships stand as pillars of support for countless students, offering opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach.

However, despite their immense value, there’s a tendency among some to take these scholarships for granted for we never thank those providing them, taking for granted that they should.

It is not a must that they should; they could be spending their monies on other things but have chosen to support our children.

Scholarships represent a significant investment in individuals’ potential and the nation’s future.

Receiving a scholarship is a privilege that many students aspire to but few attain. It’s essential to recognise this privilege and appreciate the opportunities it affords.

Taking it for granted overlooks the struggles of those who lack access to such support and fails to acknowledge the responsibility that comes with privilege – to make the most of the opportunities provided and give back to society.

Scholarships open doors to education, career advancement and personal growth, providing students with the means to pursue their academic and professional aspirations without the burden of financial constraints.

Rather than taking these opportunities for granted, students should approach them with gratitude and a sense of responsibility, understanding the transformative impact they have on their lives.

Let us dissociate ourselves from the notion that scholarships are availed by people with buckets of money.

Behind every scholarship lies a story of sacrifice.

Scholarships are not entitlements but rather opportunities to be cherished and maximised. They represent investments in individuals, communities and the nation, aiming to create a brighter and more equitable future for all.

By acknowledging the value of these scholarships, appreciating the privilege they entail, and embracing the opportunities they provide, students must make the most of this support and contribute positively to society.

We should receive availed scholarships with humility, gratitude and a commitment to excellence

Scholarships serve as powerful instruments for equalising educational opportunities; they have broken down barriers to entry, ensuring that talent, rather than financial means, becomes the primary determinant of academic success.

The financial burden associated with pursuing higher education is a daunting reality for many students and their families.

Scholarships have alleviated this burden.

Scholarships have inspired students to surpass their academic boundaries, cultivate intellectual curiosity and pursue rigorous scholarly endeavours, thereby fostering a culture of academic excellence beneficial to the country.

In an increasingly interconnected and competitive global landscape, scholarships play a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of global leaders and innovators. By providing students with access to world-class education, research opportunities and cross-cultural experiences, these scholarships equip students with the skills, knowledge and perspectives necessary to thrive in the so-called globalised world.

Consequently, students emerge as competitive contenders in the global marketplace, capable of driving innovation, fostering cross-cultural understanding and contributing to national as well as international co-operation.

By investing in fields such as science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), healthcare, education and sustainable development, these scholarships empower students to become agents of positive change within their communities and beyond.

By identifying and nurturing promising talent, these scholarships groom students for leadership roles, imbuing them with the knowledge, skills and values necessary to effect positive change and drive sustainable development as students emerge as visionary leaders capable of tackling complex challenges, fostering innovation and inspiring meaningful societal transformation.

As such, it is imperative that students and parents wholeheartedly embrace and appreciate the scholarships they receive, recognising their intrinsic value in shaping not only their individual futures but also the collective destiny of the nation.

Businessman and philanthropist Tawanda Chenana is also ZANU PF Mashonaland East Secretary for Education.

