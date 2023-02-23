Origins of gender-based violence

By Nthungo YaAfrika

MANY women organisations dealing with gender-based violence on the motherland always attack our culture for this unbecoming behaviour of black African menfolk because they do not know MAAT.

I will put my head on the block here by saying all of these organisations are financially backed by Western organisatons to push this agenda.

His-Story, their story, say there was never any semblance of tight family unit as far as the white race is concerned, no wonder our ancestors called them savages.

In Africa, a woman’s ‘place’ was not only with her family, she often ruled nations with unquestionable authority.

Many African women were great militarists who, on occasions, led their armies in battle.

That’s why we had Queen Hatchepsort, the first queen in human history; Queen Sheba; Queen Kahina who fought the Arabs and stopped Islam spreading into Western Sudan; Queen Nzinga who fought the Portuguese to stop slave trade; Madame Tinubu of Nigeria; Nandi, the mother of Tshaka; Kaipire of the Herero people of Nambia; the female army that followed the great Dahomian (Benin) King, Behanzin Bowelle; Ghana’s Queen Yaa Asantewa; Mbuya Charwe, Mbuya Nehanda, spirit medium, famed for these words, uttered before being executed by the Rhodesians: “My bones will resurrect,’’ and too many more to mention.

In Europe and Asia, baby girls were thrown in rubbish pits at birth as they were considered useless.

The woman had no rights; the man had power of life and death over her.

Prostitutes were more respected than married women.

Women were always locked in cloisters and had no freedom of movement.

That is why Ibn Battuta, a Moslem, the great Arab traveller, was appalled at the freedom that women enjoyed in West Africa when he visited Mali in 1852.

In France, women gained some semblance of rights after the Second World War.

If one looks at the whole European continent, how many countries have had women prime ministers and presidents?

Coming to the US, the self-proclaimed leader-nation of gender equality: How many women have ascended to the presidency since her independence from Britain?

Now let’s go to the topic above.

I assert that serious gender-based violence on the motherland started immediately after the partitioning and colonisation of Africa in 1884.

Although after the conquest of Egypt by Rome in 84 BC, women were stripped of equal status to man, there was barely any gender-based violence against the Nahasi (black) women by their menfolk as MAAT, the religion of order, still ruled supreme.

The introduction of the corrupted MAAT religion by the Christian missionary enterprise, now called the Holy Bible, made women to be viewed as chattels by their black (Nahasi) menfolk, culminating into what is now called gender-based violence.

Genesis 2: Verses 18-22, being the main culprit, says: “The Lord God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him’. Now the lord God had formed out of the ground all the wild animals and all the birds in the sky. He brought them to the man to see what he would name them; and whatever the man called each living creature, that was its name. So the man gave names to all the livestock, the birds in the sky and all the wild animals. But for Adam no suitable helper was found. So the Lord God caused the man to fall into a deep sleep; and while he was sleeping, he took one of the man’s ribs and then closed up the place with flesh. Then the Lord God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man.”

In this regard, who is superior, man or woman?

From the Christian missionary enterprise theology, Yahweh is described as Omnipresent, Omnipotent and Omniscient.

My question here is: Where is the Omniscient power with these words: “And Jehovah God said, It is not good that man should be alone; I will make him a help?’’

Now let’s look at the Egyptians (black) creation story, called ‘Memphite Theology’ by the whites.

“The Primate of Gods Ptah, conceived in his heart, everything that exists and by his utterance created them all. He is the first to emerge from the primeval waters of Nun in the form of a Primeval Hill. Closely following the Hill, the God Atom also emerges from the waters and sits upon Ptah (the Hill). There remain in the waters four pairs of male and female gods ( the Ogdoad, or unity of Eight-Gods), bearing the following names;

(1) Nun and Nuanet, i.e. the Primeval waters and counter heaven.

(2) Huh and Haulet, i.e., the boundless and its opposite.

(3) Kuk and Kauket, i.e., darkness and it’s opposite;

(4) Amun, i.e. (Amon) and Amaunet, i.e. the hidden and its opposite.”

From the foregoing the Creator had no afterthought, because in pairs everything was created, unlike the Christian Missionary Enterprise creation story above.

This tallies with the original creation story of Genesis 1: Verse 27: “So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.”

In the eyes of the Creator of the blacks, all creation is equal.

But in the eyes of the Creator of the whites, all creation is not equal.

Females are subordinate to males, creating an unstable situation between them.

The Creator of the whites does not appreciate order and togetherness of human beings, which is MAAT, but prefers chaos which is called Isfet in MAAT.

Being used to chaos because of their origin, the whites, when they conquered the blacks introduced chaotic and pagan philosophies in the culture of worship of the black people.

Black Africans are afraid to question the whites’ scriptures as they deem them to be ‘inspired’. Inspired scriptures’ fruits are peace and orderliness among all people, and this, the whites’ scriptures have failed to achieve dismally since 84 BC.

The original scriptures of the blacks were written in cryptogram and, up to now, the whites are still failing to completely decipher them, to get a clear message of the texts.

No amount of white education can bring peace and harmony between genders, but positive spiritually connected education can.

They forced change on us, 137 years ago, and to the dismay of the positive spiritual world, our forebears embraced the change, their excuse being, they had been defeated.

And 137 years later, what excuse do we have as we claim to be independent, more educated and pagan-free than our ancestors?

Our womenfolk are worse off than those of 1852 when Ibn Battuta visited Mali and are not even comparable to their antiquity counterparts like Queen Hatchepsort.

The greatest man ever born, the Son of Mary, said no blind man can lead another one as they will fall into a pit.

The whites are spiritually blind and have passed that blindness to us. Do we then as men and women just tweedle our fingers?

Almost all white churches are male-headed, with few women in the top echelons.

This means, we are denying we were created in the image of Yahweh.

Though the whites corrupted MAAT, they unwittingly left sign posts which should guide us to a harmonious relationship and make us true ambassadors of the Son of Mary.

We were not created to be at each other’s throats but to love each other physically and spiritually. Some blacks will point at the bride price as a stumbling block to women’s emancipation.

My humble answer is, bride prices in the days before colonisation were an appreciative gesture to the bride’s family serving as a unifier between the said families.

The bride price was not meant to make people rich as has become the norm.

We, as a race, have embraced change instead of sticking to tradition — change is spiritually bitter. Because of embracing change, the family unit on the motherland is in tatters as gender-based violence rules supreme, with all churches at sixes and sevens.

The whites’ creation story is the foundation of gender-based violence whereas our ancestors’ is a gender unifier.

Let us be critical analysts of the whites’ corrupted Bible and not just read it without thinking.

When 1 Corinthians 11: Verses 3,7,8,9 and 1 Corinthians 14: Verses 34 and 35 are read in churches, do they help gender issues?

1 Corinthians 11: Verses 3,7,8,9: ‘’But I would have you, that the head of every man is Christ; and the head of the woman is the man; the head of Christ is God. For a man indeed ought not to have his head veiled, forasmuchas he is the image and glory of God: but the woman is the glory of the man. For the man is not of the woman; but the woman of the man. for neither was the man created for the woman; but the woman for the man.’’

And 1 Corinthians 14: Verses 34 and 35: “Let the women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but let them be in subjection, as also saith the law. And if they would learn anything, let them ask their own husbands at home: for it is shameful for a woman to speak in the church.’’

With these foregoing verses, can there be peace between genders?

The answer is no to that. In Verse 33 of the same chapter, Paul says: “God is not a God of confusion but of order.’’

After quoting Paul, let’s see what the disciples and religious leaders thought about gender equality and how Yeshua answered them. Matthew 19: Verses 3 to 12 is about divorce, and Yeshua here repeats the true creation story Verse 4: ‘’Have you not read that he who made them from the beginning made them male and female, ‘And I say unto you, Whosoever shall put away his wife, except for fornication, and shall marry another, commits adultery: and he that marries her when she is put away commits adultery’. The disciples say unto him, if the case of the man is so with his wife, it is not expedient to marry.’’

Matthew 22: Verses 23 to 32 is about the resurrection of a woman who was married by seven brothers and the religious leaders wanted to know whose wife she shall be after resurrection?

Yeshua’s answer: “You do err not knowing the scriptures and the power of God. For in resurrection they neither marry nor are given in marriage, but are angels in heaven.’’

Yeshua tried to teach the correct relationship between male and female that they are equal to no avail. The final nail on gender inequality is in John 8: Verses 1 to 11, about the woman caught in adultery.

Yeshua’s answer: “He that is without sin among you let him cast a stone at her.’’

Yeshua was conscious about the error of the corrupted creation story which made man more superior to the woman.

My humble question is: Were the above verses from Paul inspired by Yeshua and Yahweh or a downright philosophy of man?

The fruits of positive inspiration are order and not chaos.

Let’s stop saying, the Bible said so and start listening to our conscience to eradicate gender-based violence once and for all.

More than 2 000 years ago, even though the Apostle Paul performed miracles, people in Borea examined Paul’s teachings to see if they were true.

More than 2 000 years later, so-called modern black Africans are afraid to check the scriptures after leaving their places of worship, for fear of the unknown.

The result — gender-based violence, because of the corrupted Christian missionary enterprise canonized Bible about the creation story.

This creation story was influenced by disobedient sons of Yahweh who left their heavenly abode to marry black (Nhahasi) women?

I was shocked to hear and see the headlines on France 24, concerning gender-based violence demonstrations in France: ‘100 women already murdered this year, with 200 000 victims’.

I wondered where the French Christian Church was in all this?