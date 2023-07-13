Peace during and after elections key

EDITOR – AS a law-abiding citizen, I am writing to you encouraging Zimbabweans to maintain peace before, during and after the 23 August harmonised general elections.

I am happy that, in this election cycle, there have been no skirmishes. I wonder what the CCC will say when it is trounced in the forthcoming polls. Everyone knows the history of the opposition when it comes to violence, but the Second Republic has ensured that there is no room, not even an inch to accommodate violence. Gone are the days when political campaigns would turn nasty, all in the name of politics.

Let us all be mature please! Yes, there are posters all over of numerous candidates vying for different seats and all registered voters are entitled to select leaders of their choice, freely without any form of molestation.

No-one is being forced or intimidated to vote for anyone. I repeat, as progressive Zimbabweans, this is not, and can never be, the time for us to be fighting one another.

This is the time for us to elect able leadership who will ensure prosperity for the nation.

Look around. Our urban areas in particular are in a sorry state and this is the time for us to select capable individuals who can lead and transform our communities for the better.

Again, I say let’s keep peace before, during and after the elections and, to all voters, my message is, let us all vote wisely and with Vision 2030 in mind.

Kelvin Tatenda Kaseke, Harare.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

