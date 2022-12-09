By Abraham Mabvurira

ZIMBABWE, without doubt, is being led by a hardworking President, who works even during the weekends and on the day he is expected by many to relax and celebrate his own birthday.

The drive and zeal for progress and development that President Emmerson Mnangagwa possesses has never been witnessed before, it is unprecedented.

With such a progressive leadership, it is only right and proper that we too become possessed with the same drive and zeal for progress to accelerate progress and development of our nation.

Under the yoke of Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) an illegal embargo imposed on Zimbabwe by the US and EU, as punishment for implementing the Land Reform and Resettlement Programme, Zimbabwe has proved to be an indomitable nation.

Zimbabwe is forging ahead, building the nation brick by brick, stone upon stone under the new dispensation.

And this has not gone down well with Uncle Sam and allies.

The failure of sanctions to destabilise the country has seen the kingpins of regime change sponsor violence and fomenting divisions among Zimbabweans.

What is required of us as Zimbabweans is an indomitable spirit characterised by hard work as displayed by the President.

No matter how much they try, to effect regime change, it will not work so long we all pull in the same direction, towards sustainable people oriented development.

The sacrifices for Zimbabwe were not in vain, the blood shed during the liberation struggle, informs us of a hardworking, inspired and dedicated cadres who gave their all for the motherland.

With a positive mindset for economic development, we shall use our God-given natural resources to achieve and realise Vision 2030 of an upper middle income economy.

And we will not allow the fruits of the liberation struggle and the revolutionary Land Reform and Resettlement Programme to be reversed.

Questions we pose to those in opposition parties exercising toxic politics of sabotage, destabilisation, dividing the united people of Zimbabwe and engineering violence are: Does being in the opposition mean you have to be oblivious to the progress so obvious and the notable achievements made by the President?

Does that mean you always have to be negative, post lies about Zimbabwe?

Does it mean you cannot say anything positive about the clear and visible achievements made thus far in the Second Republic?

The idea of ‘democracy’ held by the opposition in the country, which does not involve or recognise hard work, is lethal to national unity, progress and development.

If the mercenaries among us do not want to recognise the current ongoing economic development, fine, but we have problems when they frustrate and sabotage the efforts being made by the Government of the people.

We cannot expend our energies globetrotting calling for more sanctions.

Nelson Chamisa and his CCC do not know the definition of working for the masses.

They are not interested in working for and with the people.

They are only interested in power for the sake of power and to hand over the country to their Western handlers.

This is in direct contrast with our guiding philosophy of Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi.

An indomitable spirit means that we must not collude with the enemy.

We cannot expend our energies towards bringing our countries to its knees.

It is time every Zimbabwean, including those in the opposition, reform their ways as well as thinking and inculcate among themselves a positive mindset for economic development and exercise progressive democracy.

As the citizens of Zimbabwe, we cannot fold our hands and wait for our President to do the work of building a Great Zimbabwe alone.

The nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi philosophy has enlightened us. Nation building is the duty and responsibility of every Zimbabwean and not only the President and those in Government.

The mantra “Leaving no one and no place behind,” means individually and collectively we are responsible for the building and designing of our beloved nation, the way we want.

We are proudly black Africans, in a sovereign Zimbabwe. We are entitled to run and decide our national affairs at our own discretion and we need no self-anointed prefects to monitor us and determine our trajectory.

We are proud owners of our land and all its resources.

It is pathetic and worrisome that some seditious and gluttonous citizens only interested in personal interests are slowing down our progress.

With a mind poised for economic development we should tell of our detractors that we are not inferior.

It is time we enacted laws that deal with unpatriotic citizens whose act or conduct put the country in jeopardy.

The Patriotic Bill is a step in the right direction.

Let us remain indomitable driven by a strong economic development mindset.