Remember our musical legends

EDITOR – PLEASE allow me space in your esteemed newspaper to commemorate our departed music heroes and heroines.

Their music inspired us and will continue to inspire future generations.

To date, some of us still regard them as magamba emimhanzi. The list may seem endless, but it is a true reflection of the talent we have lost over the years as Zimbabweans.

Our legends in music include, but are not limited to: Leonard Dembo, Simon, Naison and Brian Chimbetu, Oliver Mtukudzi, Tineyi Chikupo, Fungai Zata of Zata Zemba Mbira group, Don Gumbo, Christopher Shoko, Lameck Moyo of the ‘Rega Kusarira’ fame, David Ziome, Peter Mwachande, Robson Banda, Biggie Banda, Solomon Skuza, Fanyana Dube, Shadreck Mashinyira, John Chibadura, System Tazvida, Khumbulani Moyo, Nduna Malaba aka Ndux Malax, Richard Mapfuwamhandu, Mindais Dambaza, Shepherd Musekiwa, Daiton Somanje, Chiwoniso Maraire, Dumi Maraire, Andy Brown, Stobart Chidikano, Beulah Dyoko, Stella Rambisai Chiweshe, Papa Jose, Effert Mujuru, Artwell Matamba, Amon Mvula, Nelson Chibwana, Dorothy Masuka, Beatrice Mangethe, Tenson Kanjanda, Retis Mandireva, Edwin Hama, Elizabeth Taderera aka Katarina, Jacob Mhungu, Ngwaru Mapundu, Sinyoro Jackson Chinembiri, Taurai Zumba, Safirio Madzikatire aka Mukadota, Mark Kamadengera, Susan Mapfumo, Fortune Muparutsa, Tendai Mupfurutsa, Kelly Rusike, Manu Kambani and Curthbert Maziwa.

To date we are still playing their music and their voices will forever be with us.

Son of the Soil,

Mhofu, Matenha, Murehwa.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

