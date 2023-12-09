Rural community ethos for development: Part Two …ubuntu specs on Western electoral frames

By Vitalis Ruvando

Dawn reckons for the “Ubuntulisation” of Western electoral urgings that are affecting Afro-humanness.

Ubuntu leadership code comes first.

In the courts of the “Designer of the land”: Muwari-Muari: God of Matopo hills, the Voice from Vatisingazivi: That-which-nothing-greater-can-be-conceived said “leaders must rule by protecting thy sovereign land and all that there is using Ubuntu dictates.

“The remorseless antics used by Western electoral mafias to suffocate ubuntu electoral heritages have a ‘hidden curriculum’. They are multiparadigm and multi-angular with misinformation that can be discounted if ubuntu ethos has to flower”.

The Spirit of Dandemutande in Dande mountain noted, “leaders must administer my people using the tried and tested pillars for ubuntu leadership – pane nzira dzemasonja nehutungamiri dzokuzvibata nadzo pauzodzo……..”

In the courts of the “guardians of the land”: mhondoro in Malindidzimu in Matopo Hills, Musikavanhu: the Creator tendered five Ubuntu taxonomies with potential to promote sustainable innovation for ubuntu leadership that include but are not limited to acknowledging and practising ubuntu by all means possible for purposes of:

. Adhering to the wisdom, counsels and dictates of indigenous spirit world.

. Protecting the sovereign state against electoral mafia meddling: kutunga # mira (stand);

. Reengaging open and sustainable ideas proffered by conforming citizens;

. Pursuing pathways for ubuntu unity in diversity or/and of purpose in servant leadership;

. Developing the nation – brick by brick as exemplified by the building of Great Zimbabwe city

The spirit hovering over Great Zimbabwe summarized the soul maxim for ubuntu leadership the Kantian way; “So the act of your will may always hold humanness, communality, reciprocity, conviviality and conciliation as the universal state of legislation.”

Memoires on ubuntu leadership icons: spirit-led Mbuya Nehanda of Zimbabwe; the founder of democracy, Kimpa Vita of Kongo Empire; Queen Sheba of Ethiopia and the “woman warrior”, Queen Nana of Dahomey teach us that nonconforming leaders lose credibility but legates of the ubuntu revolutionary spirits are immortal.

Accordingly, ubuntu electoral heritages advocate Divine leadership: dzimu reudandira not secular leadership: shavi reushenji, being the case with the Western electoral frames that sustain institutions for Emperors or Queens.

By and large, closed innovation practices for Global North electoral frames are based on Western heritages.

The Viking, Vandals, Goths and Pax Romana election heritages on regime change prescribed the sword and the rest of election malpractices.

The spirit of Phiri in Mt. Mulanje, Malawi remarked, “Ubuntu electoral heritages employ persuasions or soft coups not the sword and other malpractices that are in the gene of Westerners”.

Naturally, Western electoral regimes aim at (dis)embodying Ubuntu Golden norm and the communal spiritual justice that define Ubuntu electoral frames.

Arguably, it is the failure by Global North electoral Monitoring and Evaluation Managers to limit the impact of their narrow minded influence on African electoral practice.

Their failure is what observer missions, media and pressure groups report than review as a way of accepting co-responsibility.

“Subsequently, Western electoral influencers employ victim blaming the inherent shortcomings of Global North electoral template on ‘African States’ reluctance to adhere to the rules of Western electoral money game”.

Many times, reports by foreign observer missions are generated using ex suit electoral values, “sympathetic” participant observation methods, observer presentism and based on auction rates “private and confidential monies” proposed by Western electoral mafias.

In contrast, Afro-voters account for matters of the incorruptible heart that uses critical existentialisms, empathic interpolation, and ultimate eidetic intuition to increase votes for ubuntu abiding candidates.

However, when Global North electoral mafias, observer syndicates, media gangsters, ‘elective affinity’ organisations fail; Western violence, post-election litigations, “economic sanctions for regime change” are enforced as vindicatory punishment for Ubuntu abiding states.

The proverbial wisdom on sour grapes overcomes Western electoral mafias and their similarly aligned backers.

As a result socio-economic aggression takes the form of Western hostility towards Ubuntu abiding African states.

This has been found to have unaccounted effects on exclusively rural children, orphans, differently abled and senior citizens being a common concern for existing electoral regimes.

In response, Africans rush to control ubuntu triple heritage (spirit, people, land) whilst the West is bent on the exploitation of mainly uranium, oil, lithium, green minerals, platinum, gold and diamonds and other natural resources that are the center of Western post-electoral motives and materialism.

One weakness of Western electoral prototypes lies in their use of Eurocentric metropolitan electoral stereotypes that does not attract Afro-voters in the once labelled “Tribal Trust Lands”.

Next, Global North electoral frames are informed by non-existent societal cultures.

Hence their frames contradict ubuntu electoral frames that have a latent but firm hold on rural Africans.

The point of departure between Western and ubuntu electoral frames is that the former views the Afro-voter as a socio-rational being while the latter views the same as a socio-spiritual being.

Demographic analysis opines that 51,76 percent of potential voters across Africa reside in rural areas (World Bank Report, 2022) where sustainable innovation practices for ubuntu shape African lifestyles, in keeping with ubuntu, rural citizens in Africa tender decisive votes that are pro-government.

Success or failure to influence voters from the 51,76percent is the cause of electoral malpractices attuned to clandestine practices designed for the growth of Western electoral practice.

One wonders if the 51,76percent is not a ‘premillennial maze’ to motivate Western electoral mafias to strive to achieve postmillenial colonialism, capitalism and globalisation.

Despite the influences of religions, social, electronic media, sustainable innovation practices for ubuntu electoral victory during elections, pit her against non-African barriers.

“In the ballot box, rural voters secretly intimidate, fraud, rig Western electoral dictations by applying ubuntu electoral norms in ways they use to end neo-colonial rule,” remarked Cde, Tendaimudzimu.

Perhaps indigenes naturally vote against the legalistic nature of Western electoral taxonomies that violate and dehumanises African spiritual values and aptitudes in ubuntu electoral categories.

The discernment is that indigenes vote against neo-colonialism, capitalism, globalisation and anti-African death traps that Western electoral dictates engender.

In a nutshell, Afro-voter resistance, defiance or ballot box revolt are sustainable innovation practices for the development of ubuntu.

Indeed, the last-line of defence expressing indigenes’ utmost righteous indignation against Western electoral prescriptions.

