By Nthungo Ya Afrika

AS a sign of commitment to supporting Africa’s new path for attaining inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development, African Heads of State and Gvernment signed the 50th Anniversary Solemn Declaration during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the formation of the OAU (AU) in May 2013.

The declaration marked the rededication of Africa towards the attainment of pan-African vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens, representing a dynamic force in the international arena.

And ‘Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want’ is said to be the concrete manifestation of how the continent intends to achieve this vision within a 50- year period (from 2013 to 2063).

Below is an excerpt describing ‘Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want’:

“Agenda 2063 is Africa’s blueprint and masterplan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future. It is the continent’s strategic framework that aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity pursued under pan-Africanism and African Renaissance.

The genesis of Agenda 2063 was the realisation by African leaders that there was a need to refocus and reprioritise Africa’s agenda from the struggle against apartheid and the attainment of political independence for the continent which had been the focus of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), precursor to the African Union (AU); and instead to prioritise inclusive social and economic development, continental and regional integration, democratic governance and peace and security amongst other issues aimed at repositioning Africa to becoming a dominant player in the global arena.

The need to envision a long-term 50-year development trajectory for Africa is important as Africa needs to revise and adapt its development agenda due to ongoing structural transformations; increased peace and reduction in the number of conflicts; renewed economic growth and social progress; the need for people-centred development, gender equality and youth empowerment; changing global contexts, such as increased globalisation and the ICT revolution; the increased unity of Africa which makes it a global power to reckon with and capable of rallying support around its common agenda; and emerging development and investment opportunities in areas such as agribusiness, infrastructure development, health and education as well as the value addition in African commodities.”

The above agenda came after Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was murdered by his people at the behest of NATO with the blessing, incidentally, of the AU.

Was the AU absolving its conscience when it included this in Agenda 2063: “…and instead to prioritise inclusive social and economic development, continental and regional integration, democratic governance and peace and security amongst other issues aimed at repositioning Africa to becoming a dominant global power in the global arena.’’

Since this agenda was declared, has peace and real unity been achieved on the motherland?

The answer is a deafening no.

Insurgents in the DRC, Somalia, Mozambique and West Africa; war in Ethiopia, incidentally the headquarters of AU; uneasy peace between North and South Sudan — this says a lot about academic and intellectual agendas that do not include the owners of the continent, Yahweh and the postive spiritual world which most of us deem pagan.

Agenda 2063 also shows how ignorant and naive we are about the Christian enterprise.

The Christian enterprise was started by Rome to completely control and dehumanise the black African’s mind, soul and spirit, while alienating them from Yahweh and the positive spiritual world.

G.M. James explains in his book, Stolen Legacy: "During the first four centuries of the Christian era, the religion of Egypt (Nahasis black Africans) continued unabated and uninterrupted, but after the Edict of Theodius at the end of the Fourth Century AD, ordering the close of Egyptian Temples, Christianity began to spread more rapidly and both the religion of Egypt and Greece began to die. In the island of Philae, in the first cataract of the Nile, however, the Egyptian religion was continued by its inhabitants, the Blemmyans

G.M. James explains in his book, Stolen Legacy: ‘’During the first four centuries of the Christian era, the religion of Egypt (Nahasis black Africans) continued unabated and uninterrupted, but after the Edict of Theodius at the end of the Fourth Century AD, ordering the close of Egyptian Temples, Christianity began to spread more rapidly and both the religion of Egypt and Greece began to die. In the island of Philae, in the first cataract of the Nile, however, the Egyptian religion was continued by its inhabitants, the Blemmyans and the Nobadians, who refused to accept Christianity and the Roman government, fearing a rebellion, paid tribute to them as an appeasement. During the Sixth Century AD, however, Justian issued a second edict which suppressed this remnant of Egyptian worshippers and propagated Christianity among the Nubians. With the death of the last priest who could read and interpret ‘the writings of the words of the gods (the hieroglyphics)’, the Egyptian faith sank into oblivion. It was only in popular magic that some practices lingered on as traces of a faith that became universal of a statue of Isis and Horus which were regarded as the Madonna and Child (the current Virgin Mary and Child Yeshua (Jesus), revered worldwide in major religions).”

Kwame Nkrumah was a prophet whose clarion call: ‘’Let us unite now or perish,’’ was a call to exorcise the ghosts of Rome and the Berlin Conference but, unfortunately, his peers were totally disconnected from Yahweh and the positive spiritual world.

Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance without identity is like flogging a dead horse; this was not addressed by Agenda 2063 and this is what Ayi Kwei Armah says about identity: ‘’Everything going on in the world today tells us there is life in unity, and death in disunity. But in Africa we are encouraged to treat the fearful information reaching us as if it did not concern us. If we listen and think, it will be about our life. If we do not, it will continue to be about our death. Identity is about efficient group co-operation, without which no society prospers. The behaviour of work groups and sports teams provide useful indications about the uses of identity. Identity creates a basis for a long-term co-operative action of a routine sort, the kind of well thought out reflexes that professional trainers refer to as automatisms. The advantage of automatisms is that they facilitate efficient group behaviour toward a chosen goal. Rational identities put groups in a position to achieve positive outcomes in the form of solutions to common problems. Irrational identities lead to negative outcomes so that groups labouring under such identities are likely, even when given substantial resources, to gravitate toward problems and catastrophes. Africa, today, is a field of numerous identities with a demonstrated capacity to generate serial catastrophes. There are reasons for this state of affairs, the most relevant being that we did not create the identities we stagger around under today. We know where these murderous identities came from. They were imposed on us.’’

The majority on the motherland think that these murderous identities bedevilling us are from the curse of Noah to his son Ham, whom the Christian enterprise say we descend from.

This is from the corrupted Word of Yahweh now called the Holy Bible by the Tambous (white savages). Genesis 9: Verses 25-27 says: “Cursed be Canaan: A servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren. And he said, blessed be Jehovah the God of Shem; And let Canaan be his servant. God enlarge Japheth, and let him dwell in tents of Shem. And let Canaan be his servant.’’

Yet from all the children of Noah, Ham is the most blessed, because for Abram to be blessed, the name Ham was added to him. ‘Ab’ means ‘father’ while ‘ra’ means ‘heavenly god’ and ‘Ham’ is the name of Noah’s son — so, where is the curse of our race?

This brings me to what is on Agenda 2063 concerning progress. Can we ever progress if our children are not taught the meaning of Abraham?

There is talk about freedom also on the Agenda 2063, and US’ Joe Biden has bluntly told the motherland that it is not free and that she has to tow the American line concerning Russia and Ukraine conflict or else it will suffer the consequences of being sanctioned.

As for real unity, that is a pipe dream — what with African countries inviting AFRICOM in their countries without consulting among themselves.

There will never be collective prosperity as long the ghosts of Rome and the Berlin Conference are hovering above us, especially in the form of the IMF and World Bank who punish those whom they deem to be anti-whites’ interests.

In addition to politicians, we need cultural workers, as these can work up to their twilight years.

This is what Ayi Kwei Armah says about cultural workers: “An African identity is not a five-year plan. It is a long range necessity, requiring sustained, intelligent, determined planning. This is the work of cultural workers, the kind of intellectuals who can spend 20 (to) 40 years working on a problem, so systematically that after they die, their colleagues can continue the same work at higher levels.

One root of our current structural and identity problems in Africa is that the continent entered a highly active phase of political agitation with very little time for cultural workers to do the necessary preparatory work.

As a consequence of this lack of cultural preparation, even when popular agitation produced a situation where the next step required the deployment of a new, African culture model as a solution, in the social arena there was no such African model-deliberated on, selected, tried, available.’’

Agenda 2063 was compiled without input of those who are well-versed in our culture.

Agenda 2063 never even mentioned that if ever we dream of the Africa we want, we have to get rid of the three evils of Christian enterprise that are causing havoc now and will do so into the foreseeable future; these being religion, education and democracy.

Western democracy is stalling progress on the continent and who can dispute that! What with America and Europe sending NGOs to the motherland to work with our mothers, sisters, fathers and brothers to destabilise Africa because of lack of self-knowledge. Luke 6: Verses 39-45 says it’s not a fault of their own but that of the Tambous’ education system we have embraced hook, line and sinker.

This is clearly demonstrated by the fact that only 11 have made May 25, Africa Day, a public holiday (Ghana, Zimbabwe, Angola, Chad, Comorros, Equatorial Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia, Mauritania and Gambia).

After losing all its colonies in Africa, Europe is in bottom heaven and Africa, despite being the richest continent on the planet, is in bottom hell.

This is leading to the eventual demise of our race as this Sumer legend says: ‘’What became of the black people of Sumer? the traveller asked the old man, for ancient records show that the people of Sumer were black. What happened to them? Ah the old man sighed they lost their past so they died….’’

Luke 22: Verse 19: ‘’And he took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it, and gave to them, saying: This is my body which is given for you: this do in remembrance of me.’’

So much for Agenda 2063; it is a ‘foreign’ agenda to keep Africa in perpetual bondage. Who will remember slavery, colonialism and the liberation wars then, 41 years from today.

I can actually see what will be in the Tambous’ history books and what Christian enterprise will be preaching to the gullible who will be in majority then: ‘’We the Tambous liberated you from your kith and kin who were oppressing you.”

Farfetched, one may say, but Napoleon Bonaparte once said: ‘’History is a fable agreed on.’’

I rest my case.