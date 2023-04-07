EDITOR — THIS is the most encouraging information I have come across as we end the first quarter of the year and would like to share it with fellow citizens who may have missed it.

A lot is happening in our country which naysayers will never talk about or share with the public. I reproduce an abridged update on Government projects for the first 100-day cycle of 2023 as presented by the Ministers of Industry and Commerce; Finance and Economic Development; Transport and Infrastructural Development, as well as Energy and Power Development.

The following projects were noted:

– Resuscitation of David Whitehead Textiles in Chegutu has reached 40 percent of completion, with state-of-the-art spinning and weaving machinery in place. The project will employ up to 1 100 people when complete.

– Refurbishment of the tar production plant at Zimchem in Kwekwe has reached 85 percent of completion.

– The expansion and modernisation of the Margarine Plant at Olivine Industries in Harare Metropolitan Province is almost ready for commissioning. The local production of margarine will reduce the volume of imports.

– The installation of a USD5 million Margarine Plant at Willowton in Mutare has reached 85 percent, and will produce up to 150 tonnes of margarine per day when complete.

– The installation of a USD30 million state-of-the-art Bakery Plant in Bulawayo by Bakers Inn is 90 percent complete. The bakery will be the biggest in Zimbabwe, and will be producing 200 000 loaves per day.

– The plant at Buffalo Brewing Company in Stapleford in Mashonaland West Province is functional, and His Excellency the President will soon commission the US$11 million plant.

– Under the Beitbridge Border Post Modernisation project, landscaping and the cleaning of 120 housing units was completed, and the Department of Roads workshop, offices and houses are at 95 percent completion.

– The installation of elevators, baggage carousels and escalators on the North and South wing of the International Terminal Building at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport is 70 percent complete.

– The construction and upgrading of 25 kilometres of a section of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road to regional standards is above 60 percent completion, with 3 km opened to traffic.

– The construction of the Mbudzi Interchange has reached 37 percent of completion.

– The construction of 10 kilometres on the upgrading project for the Harare-Kanyemba road has reached 38 percent.

– The rehabilitation of the Alaska-Karoi (132kv) Power Transmission Project in Mashonaland West Province has reached 40 percent completion.

– Construction of the Great Zimbabwe 5MW Mini Hydro-Power Plant in Masvingo Province is in progress; and construction of the Centragrid Solar Power Plant (23MW) in Nyabira, in Mashonaland West Province is also underway.

We have every reason to celebrate! Our country is moving forward despite efforts to derail progress by our erstwhile enemies and their acolytes.

Diane Damba,

Murehwa