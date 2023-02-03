VID move welcome 

EDITOR – VISION 2030 of an upper middle-income economy will be achieved by all people working together and pulling in the same direction.

Therefore, no place and no-one should be left behind.

Zimbabwe will have vernacular provisional drivers license examinations starting this February, so we are told.

And what a relief this is for many people out there!

Previously, the examination which one had to pass before being given the certificate of competence was written only in English but now it will also be written in Shona and Ndebele, while plans are in place for it to spread across all local languages.

Yes, the goal is to make sure that no-one is left behind.

This will be of help and it will benefit a lot of people and every Zimbabwean so that every person chooses what he/she is comfortable with in terms of languages.

Let’s take for instance, in remote areas, English might be a problem but now with the coming in of vernacular, that is Shona and Ndebele, a lot of people will now have licenses.

Back then, many people wouldn’t dare take the learners’ test because of the language barrier.

A lot of people were disadvantaged by this because most of them would pass the practical road test but fail the theory part of the exam because of the English language, so with the coming in of vernacular languages, a lot of people will benefit because they will have a chance to be examined in their mother language.

No-one is going to be left behind.

A driver’s licence is essential.

Benhilda Chademana, Harare.