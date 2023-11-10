Call +263 (4) 708447
We taught whites democracy

EDITOR — DEMOCRACY has never had, does not have, and will never have, a universal meaning. 

All sane Zimbabweans know that democracy in this country was brought by ZANU PF. The so-called humanitarian agencies purporting to fight for democracy are mere smoke screens meant to confuse us while they loot our resources. 

Where were these agencies during the Smith regime? 

Let us not be fooled. And I want to state that the new strategy of wanting to use Africans against fellow Africans will not work. The political divisions that exist among African States today are not inherent to Africa. African people are one. 

There are no natural or cultural differences among them.  Their culture and value systems are one. They are designed, structured and organised according to the same worldview and philosophy of life. 

The differences are in form, not content. 

The separation of African people into distinct conflicting political and cultural entities is a result of divisive politics continually invented by Europeans at their different strategic planning forums of colonising and looting Africa of her wealth and heritage. 

Africa has seen so much suffering and it is awakening.

Tapfumanei Moyo,

Harare.

