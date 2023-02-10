By Elizabeth Sitotombe

THE power war in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) opposition party rages on unabated as the 2023 harmonised elections draw nearer.

The divisions in the party have become more defined. Not only are there cracks from within but clear lack of patience, trust and support from the public as well.

The attempts by the party members to conduct their door-to-door campaigns continue to fail dismally. A clear line was drawn when certain councillors and MPs aligned to the Elite Maruva faction boycotted the ‘Mugwazo’ programme that took place over the weekend.

CCC held a door-to-door campaign recently in Harare. All Harare urban councillors and MPs were expected to converge in Highfield, Budiriro and Mufakose.

They, however, ended up covering only a small area.

Councillors and MPs aligned to Charlton Hwende and Tendai Biti chose not to attend the Mugwazo programme, thereby derailing party efforts.

Sources who spoke to this publication said Nelson Chamisa’s intention to throw Biti et al into political oblivion has prompted this move, clearly showing where their loyalties lie.

Leaked messages from the Harare Whatsapp group platform showed the list of names of all the people who ignored the campaign.

They had to leave Budiriro because of the tepid reception from the people and ended up in Mufakose instead.

In some WhatsApp messages glimpsed by this publication, the names of all MPs and councillors who deliberately failed to turn up for the meetings were posted.

One such post read:“Today we held a successful door to door mobilisation in Highfield East ward 24 and 25, Highfield West ward 29. Thanks to Honorable Murai and Cllr Makuwerere, you were very supportive; Champion Mjajati was there for ward 29.

MPs Hamauswa was there, Cllrs Herbert Thomas Gomba and councillor Hami took part. Coordinators ward 4, 6, 10, 22, 23 24, 25, 26,30,31,42. Champion Chinyerere and Ringisai took part in the door to door mobilisation. After making some analysis this program is the way to go. We identified many non-registered citizens who are eager to vote.

Thus the following MPs did not attend

Hon Biti, Hon Hwende, Hon Munengami, Hon Murisi, Hon Bvondo, Hon Ngange, Hon Matambo, Hon Mshoriwa, Hon Chidhakwa , Hon Madzimure, Hon Matsunga

Councillors

Cllr Ngadziore, Cllr L Gomba, , Cllr Runyowa, Cllr Dutuma, Cllr Duma, Cllr Kadzombe, Cllr Hadebe, Cllr Dhliwayo, Cllr Manyenga, Cllr Mandere, Cllr Charumbira, Cllr Ruzani, Cllr Mapanzure, Cllr Mupamawonde, Cllr Mande, Cllr Gotora.”

In one group chat, ‘Harare Cluster Mugwazo Team members’, their programme read:

“Saturday we are having a door to door program. Let’s all meet pa Joy Machipisa by 10 am. No regalia bring a pen. P.S do not circulate this message.”

Another one read: “tomorrow yellow Sunday we are having s door to door program. Let us all meet pa OK Budirirro bus terminus by 10 am sharp. No regalia bring a pen. P.S do not circulate this message.

Good afternoon. Today we had a successful Mufakose ward 34 and 35 and ward 14 Kambuzuma. Thankyou Hon Matsunga and Cllrs Mapanzure, Mupawonde (Mufakose).

Hon Madzimure, General Chidhakwa, Cllrs Hami, Makuwerere and Runyowa.

All coodinators who graced the programme. Thank you.

Thank you everyone Mugwazo Team.

org@mgwazo.nhm.2023”

The circus continues with former Morgan Tsvangirai spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka also being accused of sabotaging the party’s mobilisation strategy in Goromonzi West constituency due to continuous factional fights. Tamborinyoka is said to be writing a book that describes Chamisa for what he truly is — the latter day Idi Amini.

Luke Tamborinyoka (left) is said to be writing a book that describes Chamisa for who he truly is – the latter day Idi Amin.

Clearly the Mgwazo programme has failed to yield results.

The Western-backed opposition has done nothing but run down urban centres since 2000. These are the same people who, not satisfied with running down urban areas, have made it their vocation to be the Government and ruling ZANU-PF’s staunch armchair critics.

The way they conduct councils’ businesses leaves a lot to be desired.

Their councillors have failed dismally in the simple task of keeping the streets of Harare clean. Garbage heaps characterise the streets of Harare — a health hazard that worries not the city fathers.

Burst water and sewer pipes are a sorry sight to behold. Recently, the Harare City Council had to temporarily decommission 15 boreholes found to be contaminated with faecal matter and are believed to be the source of typhoid cases reported in three suburbs of Glen Norah, Mbare and Budiriro.

Remember Budiriro and Glen View were the epicentre of the 2008-2009 cholera outbreak.

This comes at a time when the town has been fighting hundreds of diarrhoea cases reported since October last year. The Council’s failure to provide clean running water, attend to burst sewer pipes and collect refuse has been fingered as the reason water-borne diseases have been on the rise.

Last year, Harare recorded over 1 100 cases of diarrhoea between October 24 and November 20.

This has prompted Government to activate its cholera surveillance system.

CCC-run town councils all over the country have been caught up in deep, dark webs of corruption as well as shoddy land deals that have spawned land barons.

They have abused devolution funds by using the same funds to pay salaries and procure expensive cars for themselves.

They take turns to organise expensive workshops in places like Victoria Falls and pay each other huge participant allowances at the expense of ratepayers.

This has prompted Government and the ruling Party to come to the people’s rescue by taking over some tasks from the opposition-led local authorities — such tasks like rehabilitating the roads.

Under the presidential programme, the Government drilled boreholes all over the country so people could access potable water easily.

The Government has had to handhold the CCC councillors for the sake of the people.

It would be very unwise for the electorate to vote for opposition councillors who have failed in the urban core business of service delivery.