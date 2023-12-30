Okay Machisa sets the record straight

…we are past the era of pulling in different directions

Machisa

THE coming-in of the Second Republic led by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa influenced my departure from ZimRights in 2019, where I had served as the National Director for 11 years, since 2008.

My departure from ZimRights was not a forced circumstance but a wholly voluntary instinct after the realization of the people and development oriented policies of the Second Republic.

To play my part as a patriotic, development-minded citizen, a firm believer in the capabilities of the indigenes, I went on to establish the Institute for Public Policy Analysis and Implementation (IPPAI).

I am currently serving IPPAI as Executive Director, a position that has linked me with Government Departments, the Parliament of Zimbabwe, corporate world, Independent Commissions and the people of Zimbabwe. IPPAI seeks to bridge the comprehension gap of Government policies, plans and programmes between the State and the citizens.

It aims to allow constructive participation of the citizens in the development agenda of the nation. IPPAI is a wholly Zimbabwean funded organisation whose ideology is to promote patriotic home grown development.

