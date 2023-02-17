By Elizabeth Sitotombe

THE threat to nationhood and territorial integrity of nations, especially in the so-called developing countries, is not so much from guns and bombs.

The predatory nature of the sabre-rattling US and its equally cannibalistic allies has adopted insidious strategies.

After the worldwide censure of their naked and unprovoked military aggression on smaller and weaker nations, the evil axis has, like a chameleon, camouflaged their attack with joint efforts of civil society groups, NGOs, selected media houses and opposition parties to cause disturbances, provoke the State and ultimately plunge the country into chaos.

Using terms such as ‘human rights’, ‘democracy’ and ‘transparency’, they are carrying out acts of anarchy to create an unstable country easy for plunder and loot.

One such organisation that has been busy sowing seeds of anarchy is the Elvis Zutic’s East West Management Institute (EWMI).

EWMI is managing a 22 million USAID grant stretching for five years from 2021.

It was established in 1988 by George Soros, the billionaire who has sworn to destroy Zimbabwe at whatever cost and means necessary.

The programme, being run by EWMI, is at the heart of the regime change agenda, targeting women and youth who are believed to constitute 65 percent of Zimbabwe’s population.

They are sponsoring many CSOs operating in clusters led by Restless Development, Legal Resources Foundation, and a third organisation which replaced Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellency, which was suspended for mismanagement of donor funds.

Restless Development is said to be a non-profit organisation located at 1 Adylinn Road in Malborough. According to their profile, ‘it is a global agency for youth-led development which believes change starts with young people’.

The Legal Resource Foundation is a NGO that supposedly provides ‘legal services and promotes human rights’ under the Citizen Engagement for Accountability Activity (CEAA).

The two organisations have projects underway pushing for regime change under the guise of improving opportunities for young women and men to participate in decision making processes in targeted places as well as making duty bearers accountable for their actions with their favour toward the opposition.

The Patriot is reliably informed that Zutic’s project will also sponsor the CCC’s ‘Defend Your Vote’ project which is expected to foment violence during this year’s elections so as to discredit the process.

The US Embassy

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Harare continues to meddle in the country’s politics – defying diplomatic etiquette and insulting their generous host (Zimbabwe).

A few days ago, they sponsored a training workshop under the theme: ‘Citizen Journalism Master Class’, where those in attendance were being coached on how to report negatively on the ruling Party, ZANU PF.

The class was co-ordinated by CITE Zimbabwe, an institution well-known for advocating regime change in Zimbabwe.

Under Griffin Hammond, the workshop’s facilitator, attendees were taught that regime change could only be brought about with the help of citizen journalism.

Griffin is a US filmmaker well-known for covering political news at Bloomberg in New York City.

The US Embassy has been working round the clock, with many of the country’s sellouts being seen frequenting the US Embassy in Westgate as they strategise on how to topple a democratically elected government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Brenthurst Foundation polls survey

The results of a survey by the scandalous Brenthhurst Foundation for instance is part of the relentless drive to remove the revolutionary Party Zanu PF from power.

The polls predict a CCC victory in the 2023 ballot despite the party being in shambles and having no structure.

This so-called survey was carried out by none other than the Sabi Strategy Group, on behalf of South Africa’s Brenthurst Foundation.

It was carried out by a Dr Greg Mills and one Ray Hartley.

Both have strong connections to CCC top members.

Mills is the head of the Brenthurst Foundation while Hartley is the research director of the Brenthurst Foundation which was established in 2004 by the Oppenheimers – their infamy and chequered history is an open secret – with the objective of driving regime change in African countries of choice.

The intention of the poll is to shape public opinion and influence voting behaviour in favour of CCC.

However, the poll completely ignored the significant strides made towards development of the economy by the Second Republic.

Under the Second Republic, the ruling Party and Government have won the hearts of Zimbabweans by making good on the election promises made five years ago – a far cry from the opposition who have resorted to violence in their desperation.

Their ideological bankruptcy and absence of clear policies and development strategy has been the opposition’s undoing.

The CCC is now resorting to violence which has not been censored by their Western handlers.

Recently, Gokwe North DCC secretary for Production and Labour Cde Shylet (ZANU PF) was admitted in hospital after being brutally assaulted by CCC members on Sunday, February 12.

There were also some disturbances in Chivi orchestrated by CCC members.

Violence has been the bedrock of CCC and the opposition party has no qualms employing it as the country gets nearer to the elections.

President Mnangagwa on the other hand has continuously called for a peaceful political environment before, during and after elections.

However, the ‘change champions’, CCC who claim to be ‘peacemakers, nation builders and transformers’ feel otherwise.

They have even gone ahead with false claims that they are not being allowed to campaign yet they held a rally over the weekend in Chivi that was poorly attended. Zimbabweans know when they are being taken for a ride.

And the opposition has finally been trapped in their web of deceit.

With less than six months until the elections the CCC, the so-called main opposition party, still has no structures.

The CCC has no election plan.

In a show of lack of democracy in the party, CCC recently announced they will not be holding primary elections.

No wonder ‘prominent’ members of CCC are defecting to the revolutionary Party, ZANU PF.

The ruling Party welcomed, with open arms at the HICC over the weekend, over 4 000 returnees from opposition political parties from all the 10 provinces under a programme named, ‘Kumusha/ Home/Ekhaya (KHE)’ running under the theme, ‘Huyai Kumusha, Come Home, Buyanini, Ekhaya, Muze Kumunzi; We heard the call, We voluntarily came, adding value to Nation Building’.

Indeed, it was a homecoming of sorts with the brother of the late founder and leader of the MDC-T Morgan Tsvangirai, Collins Tsvangirai citing the directionlessness of CCC as his reason for returning to Zanu PF.

One cannot help but feel that at the rate the opposition is falling apart, the late brother could too have defected to Zanu PF.

If these mass defections are not a sign that ZANU PF is the place to be, then what is?

With the likes of former MDC Member of Parliament for Masvingo urban, Tongai Matutu, among the defectors, it was a surreal moment.

Those planning the downfall of the ruling Party will continue having rude awakenings.

It will be wise for turncoats to remember that when you sup with the devil, use a long spoon!

Uncle Sam and his Western allies do not have permanent friends, only permanent interests – to loot and plunder Zimbabwe’s natural resources and don’t care much for proxies and puppets who do not deliver!