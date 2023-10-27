ZANU PF powering Zim into a brighter future …and CCC’s politics of stagnation

WE, in the village, value gathering, getting together, and congregating.

Chinua Achebe, our brilliant son of the soil, could not have put it better when describing why Africans gather.

“A man who calls his kinsmen to a feast does not do so to save them from starving. They all have food in their own homes. When we gather together in the moonlit village ground it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his own compound. We come together because it is good for kinsmen to do so,” wrote Achebe in Things Fall Apart.

ZANU PF annual National People’s Conference is an important gathering.

The revolutionary Party means business.

And the theatre of politicking in the CCC is in full motion.

All the drama presently unfolding in the opposition outfit keeps replaying itself over and over, happening every time the CCC, formerly the MDC, is at sixes and sevens.

Those who are familiar with the politics within that party will understand that the fractious movement is a classic case a failed party

The Nelson Chamisa-led movement fails in times it is supposed to stand strong and prove that it is what it says it is; it claims to be a people’s party, a democratic institution, yet it exhibits thuggery.

At a time when the CCC is battered and bruised after being walloped in the harmonised elections, enter party subordinates demanding Chamisa’s head. And in the matrix are Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube who have never hidden their ambitions to occupy the highest office in the opposition party.

Put all that aside and you want to probe exactly what the party MDC, now CCC, after so many years after its formation has done for Zimbabwe.

Besides seeking to remove a people’s Government through conniving with hostile forces, what exactly has been the party’s legacy?

It started with leading stay-aways which succeeded because the then white owners of industry would actually shut down their business to assist the regime change agenda.

And gradually the opposition outfit destroyed the people’s very livelihood, which is the economy.

It then called for sanctions at the behest of foreigners.

And then came the stage of tightening those sanctions to a point of threatening to render the economy completely useless and leaving not a single soul alive.

The ultimate aim of all these strategies was not to build our nation but to find a way to power and reverse all the gains made by the people’s Government.

There is definitely nothing wrong with Zimbabwe having a strong opposition party.

The liberation movements of ZANU PF and PF ZAPU fought to give all Zimbabweans that right which could never have been possible prior to 1980.

The problem, the biggest problem, is that the CCC now enjoying that dividend of a bloody and protracted war says, through all its utterances and doings, the legacy of that war must be erased from the history books.

The party has had no qualms openly joining forces with those who Zimbabweans fought to dislodge from the helm of the country’s political and economic levers.

And the question every patriot and self-respecting Zimbabwean must ask is: What more politics of stagnation would we want to see than this?

Let us not shy from asking the real questions: What exactly has been the CCC’s contribution to the political landscape of Zimbabwe?

As the events have been unfolding over the years, what has become apparent is that the MDC, now masquerading as CCC, offers no progressive agenda except that of the politics of stagnation.

Seriously, in this day and age, to expend energy in in-fighting is an exercise in futility.

ZANU PF, unfailingly, does what it must do, when it must do it.

What kind of an ideology is it which says you can destroy your own economy and promise to rebuild by bringing back the country’s former colonisers.

It is interesting that this politics of stagnation is fast fading as more and more people see reality and the truth.

Many now understand that the dimension of thinking from Chamisa and friends is one that views Zimbabwe as a commodity which can be placed on the market for exchange as long as it brings them power.

This kind of politics is not only scary, but certainly strikes a shiver down the spine of those who owe their loyalty to no other nation except Zimbabwe.

As the politics of stagnation plays out again and again, Chamisa now qualifies for the ‘Fools Hall of Fame’.

After so many years of failure and name changing, the opposition remains the same, an errand boy of the West, serving the master and not the masses.

If the CCC is failing to chart its own clear work agenda and party structures, how do they expect to chart that of the entire Zimbabwean populace?

The tragedy is, you have Chamisa going around with his head in the clouds, totally convinced he formed the CCC; going around not only claiming the drum, but the tune too.

But in reality the British created the necessary context and provided the funding and all Chamisa and those before him did was to follow the plan and dance to the tune.

Back in the village, we have heard of Chamisa’s frantic efforts to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa and one would ask: To meet him for what?

One cannot help but see desperation in the man from Gutu frantically holding on to things fast slipping away.

ZANU PF will continue to convene at set times because it fully understands that it is about the people.

Our struggle is far from over, our battles continue to rage on and our enemies continue to deliver salvos against us, plotting and crafting new strategies to reverse the significant strides that we have made as a people.

The victories we have achieved will be meaningless if we do not close ranks and work, despite divergent opinions, as a unified people, ZANU PF understands this.

ZANU PF practices democratic processes for it fully appreciates that this country and its institutions are not led by individuals, who are working in their individual wisdom but all of us.

There are those in our midst who are getting it wrong; those who are attacking the people tasked with assisting in efforts to turnaround the fortunes of the country.

Individuals running and leading our affairs have been tasked to carry out an important duty by the people, for the people.

