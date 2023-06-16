Prelude to August 23

WITH the campaigns of the August 23 polls gathering pace, the main contesting parties must brace themselves for the voters’ response to what they have observed and experienced vis-a-vis their performances over the past four or so years.

That ZANU PF runs the national Government and CCC runs urban centres is a given.

Without any need for a rally, through observation and experience, it is easy for people to assess what the CCC has delivered in urban centres.

That urban centres are in a decaying state cannot be denied.

What with poor service delivery, heaps of uncollected garbage, sporadic delivery of dirty water to residents, chaotic rate bills and roads littered with potholes!

Even the administration leaves much to be desired, with corruption stinking to kingdom come.

Several Councillors and executives have been nabbed for theft.

Allocation of stands, both commercial and housing, is done on a political basis.

Without any regards to standard requirements, stands have also been allocated on wetlands and reserved land.

And all this is subjected to the discerning eye of the voter, who observes in silence.

On the other hand, countrywide achievements of the ZANU PF Government are there for all to see.

Revamped roads, schools, bridges and dip tanks, among other infrastructural developments, are glaringly visible in every corner of the country.

A majestic new Parliament and the imposing modernised State of the art Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, a proud gateway of our great nation, are among structures which do not need rallies to be observed; these massive economic developments are there for all to not only see, but utilise and benefit from.

The mining sector, with the empowered artisanal miner, is flourishing under the ZANU PF Government.

With this past record, the manifestos of the two main parties will be viewed in the context of what they have achieved so far.

For both have something to show already.

The history of Zimbabwe is known for pain and sacrifice as attempts are made to dislodge ZANU PF.

With what is observed on the ground, the current pre-election period is no exception.

The ongoing price distortions, with inflation apparently spiralling out of control, is a result of deliberate manipulation and collusion of a grand as well as sophisticated nature by captains of industry in two sectors of the economic spectrum — manufacturers of food-related products and other consumables that end up in the retail sector.

With the main opposition CCC having nothing to show to give it a chance in the forthcoming elections, defeat is certain.

But this is a darling of the West.

The business sector, manufacturers and retailers included, have joined hands with the CIA and the George Soros of this world controlling the strings to save their surrogate. This they are doing through a relentless attack on our currency.

After all, this is the currency used by Zimbabweans to sustain their families. A collapsed currency is expected to lead the people to untold suffering on the eve of crucial general elections.

The instigators of sanctions see this as an opportunity to stick the knife into ZANU PF.

The economy has to scream for people to rebel against ZANU PF.

Remember, years back, the late Morgan Tsvangirai rubbing his hands in glee as he predicted the suffering of the people trough sanctions.

But Zimbabweans have gone through this before.

Remember 2008 when a worse situation saw shelves in supermarkets empty. Fortunately, the situation this time is different, for shelves are well stocked.

One wonders why, after four years of economic stability, this sudden upheaval.

What shows that this apparent currency crisis is a manipulated passing phase is that our economic fundamentals are intact.

We are on track with the goals set out in NDS1.

These include food security, tourism, manufacturing and mining targets being met in record time or even surpassed, with fuel prices even falling. There is no way an economy can collapse with all these fundamentals in such a healthy state.

What does this mean?

This means the prevailing currency circus is transient and will likely last up the August 23 general elections.

If Zimbabweans can just be patient for the next two or so months, this will soon be a thing of the past — and not for the first time.

With the poll result expected to see the electorate’s complete confidence in ZANU PF, regime change attempts through currency manipulation will have proven futile.

After all, it was always going to be. For the present suffering is no more, perhaps even less than what we feared.

We are glad the price manipulators have failed to cower our leaders.

Instead jail is staring the saboteurs in the face.

Meanwhile, we are confident that the Government is going to cushion its workers to tame these hard times and also implement practical strategic interventionist approaches beyond legislative means alone.

There are those clamouring for the US dollar at the expense of our own currency.

Nothing beats one’s own local currency which can be backed by the vast gold reserves in every corner of the country.

Remember BRICS is specifically meant to counter the weaponisation of the US dollar as the only international currency of value.

