From Magunje to Zaka: Peace reigns

A LOT has been happening in our beloved country as we head towards the August 23 harmonised general elections.

All political parties are on the ground campaigning and canvassing for votes; the most visible being the ruling and revolutionary ZANU PF led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Western-funded opposition CCC fronted by Nelson Chamisa.

Of course some nonentities are making noise as usual, but that has not stopped the elections euphoria as August 23 draws nearer.

We have seen some individuals stage-managing (faking) events, and we have seen others exaggerating trivial things.

There have been skirmishes here and there, as exposed on various social media platforms, largely attributed to the ever violent CCC.

It’s real drama, but at the same time, it’s not unusual.

It is known that violence is in the DNA of the CCC from its inception as MDC.

Remember their late founding father Morgan Tsvangirai threatening the late former President Robert Mugabe:

“What we want to tell President Mugabe today is please go peacefully.

If you don’t want to go peacefully, we will remove you violently!”

And when one observes elements in CCC, it is not difficult to conclude that an apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

We leave it there for now.

We had a very important guest in the country – His Excellency Dr Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He was on a One Day State Visit.

It is public knowledge that Zimbabwe and Iran enjoy cordial relations and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade is on record saying: “Over the years, our (Zimbabwe and Iran) bilateral ties have grown tremendously, underpinned by our shared aspirations and mutual support including at the international level.”

As such, several MoUs were signed to cement the existing excellent relations.

Zimbabwe and Iran, therefore, remain all-weather friends.

After all, the Second Republic, aptly led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, insists Zimbabwe must be a friend to all and an enemy to none.

That is what the world must know as we head for our polls.

The world must also know that peace reigns in the country.

The fact that we hosted the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier that featured teams like the US, Scotland and the Netherlands in this election season speaks volumes.

Mind you, this is something the Western media and so-called private media outlets in the country never dared to acknowledge and mention.

The numerous prolific people who have recently visited the country during this election season is also testimony that peace prevails.

British billionaire and founder of Virgin Group was recently in Zimbabwe and was even captured enjoying the African safari.

His visit came after the visit of Scotland and Aston Villa captain John McGinn to Victoria Falls at the invitation of the marvelous Marvelous Nakamba.

Not to be outdone, of course, is the recent arrival of US-based retired boxer Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather jnr at the invitation of youthful businessman and politician from Mbvuku, Scott Sakupwanya.

Who then can argue Zimbabwe is not at peace.

What is important to note here is that President Mnangagwa has been the number one advocate for peace.

From the 2023 ZANU PF Campaign Launch in Chipinge, Manicaland, held on Saturday, June 24 2023 before trekking to Bulilima, Matabeleland South, and landing in Magunje, Mashonaland West, last week, his message has been consistent – peace, unity and harmony.

Indeed, progressive Zimbabweans have been good listeners to their listening President.

We wait for Masvingo this week as the ZANU PF juggernaut rolls into town.

