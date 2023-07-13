NO time has been as exciting as this one in our country; we in the village are proud of the direction the country has taken, especially on the economic front.

Who are we not to play our part and contribute to the massive social and economic revival happening in our beloved motherland.

Soon, the Business for Economic Development (B4ED) will be launched.

In B4ED, we proudly and boldly claim that: ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business: We are Open for Business’

The coming into existence of the organisation has been necessitated by the realisation that none of us will be truly successful until we achieve, for everyone, the same success we desire.

As the business community, we aspire to reach and surpass the same advanced levels enjoyed by the so-called developed nations. We desire to take initiatives, excel and make inroads in all facets of business, in all economic fields.

As the Zimbabwean business community, we are proud of our past achievements, our present and are striving to accomplish more under the able and visionary leadership of His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

As has been stated by the Head of State, President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe is a friend to all and enemy to none.

We thus call on everyone, Zimbabwean or non-Zimbabwean, to invest in our investor-friendly nation where the ease of doing business has significantly improved in the Second Republic.

We will not, indeed cannot, feel satisfied until every business operator as well as foreign direct investment prosper, achieve and excel not just for themselves, but the nation as a whole.

In the Second Republic, despair, pessimism and fear have been replaced by a persistent sense of optimism rooted in the hard work done by the Second Republic which has enabled the business community to flourish.

What unites us as Zimbabweans largely surpasses our perceived differences — each and every one of us is bound by the philosophy: ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, igotongwa nevene vayo, igonamatirwa nevene vayo’.

It is a philosophy the business community locally and in the Diaspora wholeheartedly subscribe to.

The duty to build our nation brick-by-brick, stone-upon-stone, is our sole responsibility.

The business community is not a rogue element.

The business community will not pull in a different direction; away from the aspirations of the nation — it cannot and will not.

The business community operates fully aware of the rich history of our country.

The business community is driven by the aspirations of MaDzimbahwe.

Just like the yesteryear business community, which supplied our gallant sons and daughters of the soil with all the necessities to attain independence, so will today’s support efforts to attain Vision 2030 of an upper-middle income economy.

The business community operates fully aware that it is not better than the nation, it is not bigger than the nation and is not above the nation.

The business community wants to help the nation accelerate development.

The business community is driven by more than the desire for profit but the wholesome goodness of the country.

We will work to ensure that, always, the interests and destiny of the business community are in tandem with those of the nation.

Strides made in the Second Republic and support-infrastructure delivered in a very short time of less than five years, including roads, power and dams, are an example of what can be done when God blesses a country with a wise and hardworking leadership that strives for the good of its people.

The business community too does not want to be left behind.

We call upon all the business people to support Vision 2030 of an upper-middle income economy.

The business community will plan, innovate and do its best to achieve the broader goals of our country.

President Mnangagwa has looked forward, much further than most of us, has anticipated the future, predicting the challenges it will bring and is preparing us to face them.

The Second Republic has had the ability to foresee the future as well as the road leading to it.

The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has taken advantage of available opportunities and where they do not exist, created them.

And as the business community, we have an obligation to support the aspirations of this beautiful country, the hard work that has been done to improve our lot.

Together, united and pursuing a common goal, we can, and will, make our country a beautiful oasis.

