Let’s respect the past

THE choice of venues for the two opening star rallies, addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in ZANU PF’s election campaigns, demonstrates adherence of the revolutionary Party to the generational principles that have evolved to shape our national ethos.

Because our struggle as a nation is continuous, we should never forget those who were there before us.

That is why we were at odds with former US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Charles Ray, who argued that we should detach ourselves from the past.

These past leaders have become our sources of inspiration.

The choice of Chipinge as the venue to launch the first ZANU PF campaign for the August 23 harmonised general elections was not by accident.

That this is the home of the first president of ZANU, the late Rev Ndabaningi Sithole, is of great significance.

He was the party leader when ZANU decided to confront the white settlers with the gun.

This was a painful decision that led to the loss of many lives.

This was indeed a characteristic of the Zimbabwean struggle against white settler-rule.

Throughout the history of Zimbabwe, we have never expected to be handed anything on a silver platter.

We have learned to endure pain, but without losing sight of our goals.

Indeed, leaders like Rev Sithole, in turn, immortalised their predecessors like Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi.

The list goes back right to the days of Lobengula.

Last week, President Mnangagwa had his second star rally in Bulilima, the home province of the late Dr Joshua Nkomo, otherwise known as Father Zimbabwe.

The honouring of the 24th anniversary of the death of this great unifier could not have been on a better date than July 1, the date of his death.

We notice throughout our history unity has always come to our rescue.

Remember ZANU and ZAPU went to Lancaster House Conference as a united front.

The Unity Accord of 1987, of which Dr Nkomo was a signatory, brought peace to our beloved country.

When we associate ourselves with our yesteryear leaders, we invoke the spirit that has seen us succeed against all odds.

We should have fallen long back because of sanctions.

But instead, sanctions have made us resilient, the President told ZANU PF’ Women League in Harare recently.

However, because we have united behind a political party of our choice and we have endured induced pain, sanctions are gradually losing steam.

But this has not been without pain.

We have survived the forgotten meandering fuel queues, managed COVID-19 and cyclone disasters and are now able to get E-passports without a sweat.

Only this week, we bade farewell to load shedding.

And it looks like what our detractors thought was a master stroke — the currency crisis — is already being tamed.

Mind you, this attack on our currency is a repeat and has met the same fate.

Because of unity and ability to soak imposed hardships, the enemy is thoroughly confused.

As a result, ZANU PF has found it easy to empower a united polity, not easily swayed by detractors.

That is why, despite sanctions, we have been able to use our own resources to build dams, hospitals, clinics and schools.

Eye-catching structures, like Beitbridge Border Post, RGM International Airport and the New Parliament are sights that show our defiance of sanctions.

And to shame our detractors, our economy is destined to grow phenomenally. What with Manhize Steel Plant, Muzarabani Gas Plant and the biggest lithium projects under exploration in Africa.

Thus as a result of being principled and united, generational traits, detractors will find it impossible to persuade Zimbabweans to support deviant surrogates like CCC.

August 23 is not far off.

