Let’s believe in the promise of our nation

WE, in the village, relish and cherish growth. We do not believe in stagnation. Zimbabwe’s economic landscape, beyond a shred of doubt, is witnessing a remarkable transformation. It is not just about infrastructure development, but the numbers are also telling our beautiful story of growth.

We are delighted that in the past year, the country attracted investments from at least 46 countries, a figure that represents a third more than what was recorded the previous year according to the relevant authorities. This influx of foreign capital underscores a growing confidence in Zimbabwe as a preferred investment destination. Additionally, 615 new investors have been licensed, marking a staggering 130 percent increase compared to 2022 we are told — and we feel it. Such statistics paint an encouraging picture of a nation firmly on the path of significant economic renaissance.

For Zimbabwe, a country that has faced numerous challenges in its past, this surge in investments signals an opportunity for not only foreign investors but also for the citizens themselves to be part of this renaissance. It is a moment that calls for introspection and action, especially among local investors. Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga has been vocal calling for locals to participate in this investment boom.

His appeal is not only timely but also critically important. While international investors may see Zimbabwe’s potential and are willing to pour in capital, the onus is on Zimbabweans to seize the opportunities within their own borders.

This is a call for Zimbabweans to take charge of their future, to believe in the promise of their nation and to engage actively in its growth. It is a call to invest locally, to reap the rewards of the country’s vast resources and to contribute to its development.

Zimbabwe stands on the cusp of a great revival story, one that has the potential to transform the lives of millions. With its rich natural resources, fertile land, and a Government that is increasingly focusing on empowerment programmes, the opportunities for growth are numerous. The nation’s mining and agricultural sectors are particularly ripe for investment, offering avenues for both large-scale projects and small to medium enterprises.

These industries are the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy and with the right approach, they can propel locals to greatness. The Government has introduced various empowerment programmes aimed at facilitating the participation of locals in key sectors. In mining, Zimbabwe is home to vast mineral wealth, with deposits of gold, diamonds, platinum, lithium and coal, among others.

The Government has sought to create an enabling environment where local players can participate in the extraction and beneficiation of these resources. Zimbabweans have the opportunity to not only work in these industries but to own businesses, become suppliers and create value chains that benefit the local economy. By investing in mining, locals cannot only tap into a lucrative industry but also help in building the country’s economy from the ground up. Similarly, agriculture remains a vital component of Zimbabwe’s economy and the Government’s initiatives in this sector are designed to boost local participation.

Zimbabwe is endowed with vast tracts of arable land and with the right investment, the agricultural sector can be a major driver of economic growth. The Government has unveiled a variety of programmes that are aimed at capacitating local farmers, providing them with the tools, knowledge and resources they need to succeed. From smallholder farmers to large-scale commercial agriculture, the opportunities are vast.

The challenge, however, is for locals to take the initiative and capitalise on these programmes. Agriculture has the potential to not only feed the nation but to provide jobs, stimulate industrial growth and contribute to export earnings. The empowerment programmes, however, are only as effective as the level of participation they receive. The Government can provide the framework, the resources and the support, but it is up to the people to take up the reins.

Zimbabweans must rise to the challenge and take ownership of their future. The opportunities are boundless, but they will not materialise without concerted effort. This is a time for action, for innovation and for collaboration. One of the keys to success in local investment is the ability to think beyond immediate gains. Building a business, especially in sectors like mining and agriculture, requires a long-term vision. It requires hard work and a willingness to take calculated risks. But the rewards can be immense.

By investing in these sectors, locals can create sustainable businesses that will not only benefit them personally but will contribute to the broader economic development of the country. These businesses will create jobs, boost local economies and enhance Zimbabwe’s standing in global markets. Local investors have the advantage of understanding the unique challenges and opportunities that come with doing business in Zimbabwe.

They are intimately familiar with the socio-political landscape, the cultural nuances and the local market dynamics. This local knowledge is invaluable, as it allows Zimbabweans to navigate challenges that might deter foreign investors. While international players bring in capital, local investors bring insight, experience and a personal stake in the country’s success. This combination is formidable and can drive sustainable growth.

Local investment fosters a sense of ownership and pride. When Zimbabweans invest in their own country, they are not just seeking profits; they are building their nation. They are contributing to its development, creating a legacy for future generations and ensuring that Zimbabwe’s wealth benefits its people.

Businessman Tawanda Chenana is also a philanthropist and Secretary for Lands for ZANU-PF Mashonaland East Province.

